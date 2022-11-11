The California Golden Bears’ (3-7) losing streak has extended to six, after a tough 10-38 defeat in Corvallis, Ore., against the Oregon State Beavers (7-3). California scored its only touchdown in the second quarter with 2:33 remaining on a scoop-and-score recovered by cornerback Jeremiah Earby. Earby recovered an Oregon State fumble and took it 33 yards.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO