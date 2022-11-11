Read full article on original website
writeforcalifornia.com
Cal vs. Oregon State Insta-Recap & Rate the Game: Beavers Defeat Golden Bears 38-10
The California Golden Bears’ (3-7) losing streak has extended to six, after a tough 10-38 defeat in Corvallis, Ore., against the Oregon State Beavers (7-3). California scored its only touchdown in the second quarter with 2:33 remaining on a scoop-and-score recovered by cornerback Jeremiah Earby. Earby recovered an Oregon State fumble and took it 33 yards.
writeforcalifornia.com
California Loses to Oregon State, 10-38, Clinches Losing Football Season
The California Golden Bears (3-7, 1-6 Pac-12) clinched a losing football season in its 10-38 shellacking in Corvallis, Ore., against the Oregon State Beavers (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12) Saturday night. The last time California had a winning football season was in 2019 when it went 8-5, including victories at Ole Miss,...
