LIVE RADAR: Track rainfall from Nicole's remnants as it moves through the tri-state area

WHAT'S NEW: Winter weather advisory for Litchfield County from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Wednesday. Low pressure from the south will bring a mix of cold rain, wet snow and even some sleet to our area. Wintry weather will be confined to interior sections of western Connecticut. Anywhere along and south of the Merritt will see rain. Up north is where the wet snow and mixing will occur for a few hours overnight. This will change to rain overnight. Any accumulations will be confined to colder surfaces and elevations (areas north of I-84).

LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT ・ 13 HOURS AGO