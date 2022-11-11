Read full article on original website
Burn ban continues for Snohomish, Pierce counties
EVERETT, Wash. — The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency called for a burn ban for Greater Pierce County and Snohomish County, which continues indefinitely. Phil Swartzendruber, an Air Quality scientist at Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, said there are two types of burn bans. One is for fire safety and is more common during the summer months. The other is connected to air quality concerns and is more common during the winter months.
Snohomish Co. officials: Homeless initiative ‘unacceptable burden’ for region
Snohomish County officials said they don’t have space to house homeless people living on public property. The effort to house those living on state property is part of the state’s Right of Way Initiative. It’s a proposal from Gov. Jay Inslee as part of his overall efforts to combat homelessness.
Burn bans in effect in Whatcom, Pierce and Snohomish Counties
A Stage 2 burn ban has been issued for parts of Whatcom County and a Stage 1 burn ban is in place for certain parts of Pierce and Snohomish County. Residents could be fined up to $1,000 for violations.
Vandal causes $10,000 worth of damage to Bellingham sewer pump
Employees at Post Point Wastewater Treatment Plant were alerted to a malfunction at the James Street sewer pump around 6 a.m. Saturday.
These Airbnbs in Whatcom County are still available for Thanksgiving holiday reservations
Whether you’re looking for a new place to celebrate Thanksgiving or somewhere for visitors to stay, we’ve checked which Whatcom County Airbnb’s are still open.
Damage reported at Sehome Hill Arboretum in Bellingham
Two campfires were discovered in August, one of which had to be extinguished by the fire department.
New flood gaging stations installed along Nooksack River
NOOKSACK, Wash. – It is about to get easier to monitor flooding in Whatcom County. Public Works and the U.S. Geological Survey installed two new gaging stations along the Nooksack River this fall, and they upgraded a third one. The new stations will allow the county to better monitor...
BPD investigating after suspect loots city sewer pump
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police are investigating after a city sewer pump was looted over the weekend. Police Lieutenant Claudia Murphy said that the suspect cut the locks on a gate and a control panel in the 3600 block of James Street around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 12th.
Man wanted for high-speed RV chase arrested in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The man wanted for leading Bellingham Police on a high-speed chase with his RV last month has been arrested and faces new charges. Lt. Claudia Murphy says Marco Montoya Salinas demanded fentanyl pills then beat a woman at a residence on Texas Street on Sunday, November 13th.
Skagit County man among 4 found dead near University of Idaho
CONWAY, Wash. — A man from Skagit County was among four people who were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho over the weekend. The city of Moscow, Idaho identified Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Wash. as one of the victims Monday. Conway is about six miles south of Mount Vernon.
Pedestrian struck and killed by Amtrak train in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A pedestrian was killed after being struck by an Amtrak train in Bellingham. BNSF spokesperson Lena Kent said that the person, who has not been identified, was hit near Boulevard Park around 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 13th. No crewmembers or passengers were injured. The tracks...
Snohomish County Treasurer warns public of tax debt scam
Snohomish County Treasurer Brian Sullivan is warning local taxpayers about a phony tax debt scam making the rounds. According to Sullivan, the scam involves a letter claiming to be from the Snohomish County “Tax Resolution Unit” and threatens garnishment, property seizure or a lien on the property if fraudulent fees aren’t paid immediately.
UPDATE: Skagit County man among four murdered University of Idaho students
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police say four University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus home were targeted and the killer or killers used a knife or other “edged weapon.”. Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway was among the students found dead Sunday afternoon. Chapin was a freshman...
Sheriff’s detectives investigating death of child in Martha Lake neighborhood
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the Nov 12 death of a 2-year-old boy in the Martha Lake neighborhood believed to be related to fentanyl exposure. Deputies responded to a residence in the 16400 block of 6th Avenue West in unincorporated Lynnwood around 4 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12...
Vandalism and misuse damaging Sehome Hill Arboretum
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Some people have been misusing and abusing Bellingham’s Sehome Hill Arboretum. The Parks and Recreation Department says the Arboretum is managed as a pristine natural area for hiking, nature study and other low impact activities. Director Nicole Oliver says it’s one of the few areas...
Your power outage guide for Whatcom County. Here’s what to do if lights go out
It’s crucial to be prepared with supplies and information in case of a power outage, and essential to know when power will come back.
Clean air agency will pay you to lose your wood-burning stove
Qualifying Puget Sound residents can receive from $350-$2,000 to recycle their wood-burning device and upgrade to cleaner, more efficient home heating source, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says. For a limited time, residents of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties can receive $350 for recycling their old, polluting wood...
A colder winter could turn cruel for those struggling to stay warm in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — With a colder, wetter winter in the forecast, firing up the furnace could send a chill down your spine when the bills come in. Energy rates are climbing, leaving people and even charities struggling to keep up. The average cost for heating oil and natural...
Man Identified 42 Years After He Was Found Dead Along Washington River
Forensic investigators have identified the remains of a man found along a Washington state river over 40 years ago, according to KIRO 7. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the person known for years as "Stilly Doe" as Othanial Philip Ames. A fisherman found Ames' remains along Stillaguamish River in Arlington on July 23, 1980. His death has puzzled investigators for ages, but thanks to modern DNA technology, they were able to identify his remains 42 years later.
New restaurant planned for Homeskillet space in Bellingham, another reopens for ski season
Plus, a role-playing game-inspired tea shop, announced its soft opening this week.
