Whatcom County, WA

KING 5

Burn ban continues for Snohomish, Pierce counties

EVERETT, Wash. — The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency called for a burn ban for Greater Pierce County and Snohomish County, which continues indefinitely. Phil Swartzendruber, an Air Quality scientist at Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, said there are two types of burn bans. One is for fire safety and is more common during the summer months. The other is connected to air quality concerns and is more common during the winter months.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
kafe.com

New flood gaging stations installed along Nooksack River

NOOKSACK, Wash. – It is about to get easier to monitor flooding in Whatcom County. Public Works and the U.S. Geological Survey installed two new gaging stations along the Nooksack River this fall, and they upgraded a third one. The new stations will allow the county to better monitor...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kafe.com

BPD investigating after suspect loots city sewer pump

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police are investigating after a city sewer pump was looted over the weekend. Police Lieutenant Claudia Murphy said that the suspect cut the locks on a gate and a control panel in the 3600 block of James Street around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 12th.
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

Man wanted for high-speed RV chase arrested in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The man wanted for leading Bellingham Police on a high-speed chase with his RV last month has been arrested and faces new charges. Lt. Claudia Murphy says Marco Montoya Salinas demanded fentanyl pills then beat a woman at a residence on Texas Street on Sunday, November 13th.
BELLINGHAM, WA
KING 5

Skagit County man among 4 found dead near University of Idaho

CONWAY, Wash. — A man from Skagit County was among four people who were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho over the weekend. The city of Moscow, Idaho identified Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Wash. as one of the victims Monday. Conway is about six miles south of Mount Vernon.
MOSCOW, ID
kafe.com

Pedestrian struck and killed by Amtrak train in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A pedestrian was killed after being struck by an Amtrak train in Bellingham. BNSF spokesperson Lena Kent said that the person, who has not been identified, was hit near Boulevard Park around 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 13th. No crewmembers or passengers were injured. The tracks...
BELLINGHAM, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Snohomish County Treasurer warns public of tax debt scam

Snohomish County Treasurer Brian Sullivan is warning local taxpayers about a phony tax debt scam making the rounds. According to Sullivan, the scam involves a letter claiming to be from the Snohomish County “Tax Resolution Unit” and threatens garnishment, property seizure or a lien on the property if fraudulent fees aren’t paid immediately.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
kafe.com

Vandalism and misuse damaging Sehome Hill Arboretum

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Some people have been misusing and abusing Bellingham’s Sehome Hill Arboretum. The Parks and Recreation Department says the Arboretum is managed as a pristine natural area for hiking, nature study and other low impact activities. Director Nicole Oliver says it’s one of the few areas...
BELLINGHAM, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Clean air agency will pay you to lose your wood-burning stove

Qualifying Puget Sound residents can receive from $350-$2,000 to recycle their wood-burning device and upgrade to cleaner, more efficient home heating source, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says. For a limited time, residents of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties can receive $350 for recycling their old, polluting wood...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
iheart.com

Man Identified 42 Years After He Was Found Dead Along Washington River

Forensic investigators have identified the remains of a man found along a Washington state river over 40 years ago, according to KIRO 7. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the person known for years as "Stilly Doe" as Othanial Philip Ames. A fisherman found Ames' remains along Stillaguamish River in Arlington on July 23, 1980. His death has puzzled investigators for ages, but thanks to modern DNA technology, they were able to identify his remains 42 years later.
ARLINGTON, WA

