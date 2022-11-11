ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenmore, WA

KUOW

Washington state is nixing fish farms in public waters

Washington state will no longer lease state-owned aquatic land for fish farms. The Department of Natural Resources informed Cooke Aquaculture that it will not renew its leases for two Puget Sound fish farms. The department is reviewing its policies for similar farms across the state. Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington won’t renew leases for Puget Sound fish farms

SEATTLE — The Washington state Department of Natural Resources said Monday it will not renew a fish-farming company’s last remaining leases on net pens in Puget Sound. Department officials said Cooke Aquaculture has until Dec. 14 to finish steelhead farming and start deconstructing its equipment, The Seattle Times reported. Cooke’s pens are located in Rich Passage near Bainbridge Island and Hope Island in Skagit Bay.
WASHINGTON STATE
urbnlivn.com

Nexus tries rent-to-own on some unsold homes

Following in Gridiron’s footsteps, Nexus, the 389-unit condo at 1808 Minor Ave is trying rent-to-own to move some of their unsold homes. This program ends at the end of this year. How it works. Sign a 6-month lease with an option to purchase the unit at the end of...
SEATTLE, WA
WSBS

Massachusetts Folks, Did You Know This is Walmart’s Best Selling Item?

Here in Berkshire County and throughout Massachusetts for that matter, many residents are all about community and that means doing their best to shop local. Not that there is anything wrong with going to the bigger-name stores but quite a few people want to try to support their local neighbors and community members as much as possible. You know the saying "shop local."
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
myedmondsnews.com

Clean air agency will pay you to lose your wood-burning stove

Qualifying Puget Sound residents can receive from $350-$2,000 to recycle their wood-burning device and upgrade to cleaner, more efficient home heating source, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says. For a limited time, residents of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties can receive $350 for recycling their old, polluting wood...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
travelawaits.com

You Don’t Need To Travel To Europe To Enjoy This Authentic Christmas Market

Do you wish the European Christmas markets weren’t so far away? Well, you aren’t the only one. One of the favorite activities for military spouses stationed in Europe is attending the annual Christmas markets. Military spouses’ clubs have long held holiday bazaars as fundraisers for their clubs’ scholarship and grant programs.
TACOMA, WA
horseandrider.com

Strangles Confirmed in Washington Horse

The state vet office confirmed that a horse in King County, Washington, is positive for strangles. The horse lives in a small stable facility. The facility owner is working with a private veterinarian on a biosecurity/mitigation plan for the property. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that...
KING COUNTY, WA
Bryan Dijkhuizen

USPS Suspends Service In Montana

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
BIG SKY, MT
seattlemet.com

The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington

The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
YELM, WA
J.R. Heimbigner

Millions in stimulus money available to pay your rent or home mortgage

money rolled upPhoto by Nickolay Frolochkin (Creative Commons) Are you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent for your home in Idaho? Thankfully, there is some good news that I have to share with you. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Idaho? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
IDAHO STATE
Chronicle

Pacific Northwest May Become 'Hydrogen Hub'

SEATTLE — The Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association — a coalition of companies, local and tribal governments, labor unions and environmental organizations — has asked the U.S. Department of Energy to consider the possibility of funding a hydrogen hub in the Pacific Northwest. The request is being made...
WASHINGTON STATE
gigharbornow.org

Hutchins takes lead in 26th District House race

Republican Spencer Hutchins now has a narrow lead in the race for a seat in the state House representing the 26th Legislative District. The most recent ballot totals posted by the state Secretary of State’s Office show Hutchins leading Democrat Adison Richards by 260 votes out of 69,022 votes counted. Hutchins has 50.17 percent of the vote (34,641 total votes) to Richards’ 49.79 percent (34,381 votes).
GIG HARBOR, WA

