New stores open at Summit Fair in Lee’s Summit
Lee's Summit welcomes HS Interiors and Furniture Mall of Missouri, two new stores that opened in the Summit Fair shopping area.
Washington State Tax Structure Work Group votes to remove wealth tax from consideration
(The Center Square) – The Washington State Tax Structure Work Group on Monday failed to move a wealth tax forward as part of recommendations to the 2023 state Legislature. A wealth tax is based on a person’s total net worth. The tax group voted 4-3 in favor of...
KUOW
Washington state is nixing fish farms in public waters
Washington state will no longer lease state-owned aquatic land for fish farms. The Department of Natural Resources informed Cooke Aquaculture that it will not renew its leases for two Puget Sound fish farms. The department is reviewing its policies for similar farms across the state. Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary...
Washington won’t renew leases for Puget Sound fish farms
SEATTLE — The Washington state Department of Natural Resources said Monday it will not renew a fish-farming company’s last remaining leases on net pens in Puget Sound. Department officials said Cooke Aquaculture has until Dec. 14 to finish steelhead farming and start deconstructing its equipment, The Seattle Times reported. Cooke’s pens are located in Rich Passage near Bainbridge Island and Hope Island in Skagit Bay.
urbnlivn.com
Nexus tries rent-to-own on some unsold homes
Following in Gridiron’s footsteps, Nexus, the 389-unit condo at 1808 Minor Ave is trying rent-to-own to move some of their unsold homes. This program ends at the end of this year. How it works. Sign a 6-month lease with an option to purchase the unit at the end of...
Tri-City Herald
Man switches up Powerball numbers in Washington and sees ‘prize too large’ on screen
A Washington state man decided to switch up his Powerball numbers before checking his ticket two days later. The man from Arlington couldn’t believe it when he saw a “prize too large” on a Washington Lottery kiosk screen, according to a Monday, Nov. 14, news release from the state lottery agency.
Massachusetts Folks, Did You Know This is Walmart’s Best Selling Item?
Here in Berkshire County and throughout Massachusetts for that matter, many residents are all about community and that means doing their best to shop local. Not that there is anything wrong with going to the bigger-name stores but quite a few people want to try to support their local neighbors and community members as much as possible. You know the saying "shop local."
myedmondsnews.com
Clean air agency will pay you to lose your wood-burning stove
Qualifying Puget Sound residents can receive from $350-$2,000 to recycle their wood-burning device and upgrade to cleaner, more efficient home heating source, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says. For a limited time, residents of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties can receive $350 for recycling their old, polluting wood...
travelawaits.com
You Don’t Need To Travel To Europe To Enjoy This Authentic Christmas Market
Do you wish the European Christmas markets weren’t so far away? Well, you aren’t the only one. One of the favorite activities for military spouses stationed in Europe is attending the annual Christmas markets. Military spouses’ clubs have long held holiday bazaars as fundraisers for their clubs’ scholarship and grant programs.
Chronicle
Washington DNR Looking to Fill About 60 Permanent Wildfire and Forest Health Jobs
The state Department of Natural Resources is recruiting to fill about 60 year-round firefighting positions to expand wildfire response capacity throughout the state, the agency announced. Historically, DNR hires most firefighting positions for seasonal work in the spring and summer months, which typically have the most wildfire activity. As climate...
horseandrider.com
Strangles Confirmed in Washington Horse
The state vet office confirmed that a horse in King County, Washington, is positive for strangles. The horse lives in a small stable facility. The facility owner is working with a private veterinarian on a biosecurity/mitigation plan for the property. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that...
USPS Suspends Service In Montana
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Robbery: Why Do My License Tabs Cost So Much in Washington State?
It’s that time of year again. No, I’m not referring to Thanksgiving or Christmas or anything having to do with the holiday season. I’m referring to the letter in the mail I get each year around this time from the State of Washington reminding me that it’s time to renew my vehicle license tabs.
2 popular Northern California areas land on travel website’s do not visit list
A travel website has named two picturesque California destinations on their “No List” for travel destinations for the upcoming year due to stressors on the environment.
WA elections officials face slowdown in signature-checking process. Why? Try software
Verifying signatures takes time, election officials say — and computer software used for verification slows down the process more.
seattlemet.com
The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington
The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
Millions in stimulus money available to pay your rent or home mortgage
money rolled upPhoto by Nickolay Frolochkin (Creative Commons) Are you struggling to pay your mortgage or rent for your home in Idaho? Thankfully, there is some good news that I have to share with you. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Idaho? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
Chronicle
Pacific Northwest May Become 'Hydrogen Hub'
SEATTLE — The Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Association — a coalition of companies, local and tribal governments, labor unions and environmental organizations — has asked the U.S. Department of Energy to consider the possibility of funding a hydrogen hub in the Pacific Northwest. The request is being made...
gigharbornow.org
Hutchins takes lead in 26th District House race
Republican Spencer Hutchins now has a narrow lead in the race for a seat in the state House representing the 26th Legislative District. The most recent ballot totals posted by the state Secretary of State’s Office show Hutchins leading Democrat Adison Richards by 260 votes out of 69,022 votes counted. Hutchins has 50.17 percent of the vote (34,641 total votes) to Richards’ 49.79 percent (34,381 votes).
A new Sea-Tac-sized airport is needed. No one wants it, but ‘handwriting is on the wall’
“But it’s not just your backyard. It’s your whole yard. And your house. My livelihood, yeah, it would cease to exist.”
