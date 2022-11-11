Peter Gray at The Woodlands at Phillips Mushroom Farm, points out modern mushroom houses next to the farm's museum.Image via Tyger Williams, The Philadelphia Inquirer. While some tourists visit Kennett Square in the hopes of seeing some of its famous mushrooms growing in the wild, it does not take long before they find out that the popular food is instead grown in cement structures known as mushroom houses, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

