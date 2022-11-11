Read full article on original website
Biden's student-loan forgiveness is at risk. It may have helped stop a 'red tsunami' as Gen Z flocked to the polls to save their relief.
The "red tsunami" Republicans were hoping for didn't happen at the midterm elections. Advocates and lawmakers are crediting youth voter turnout that helped deliver wins for Democrats. Student-loan forgiveness was a major policy that had support from the majority of young voters. If President Joe Biden didn't enact broad student-loan...
Morning Joe panel shocked after PA Trump voters don't buy MSNBC Jan. 6 account
MSNBC's Morning Joe was shocked by the answers of Pennsylvania voters concerning the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Host Joe Scarborough even described the sentiments as "disturbing to a lot of people" during the show's Monday broadcast. MSNBC's Elise Jordan conducted the focus group of Pittsburgh-area citizens who previously voted for...
60% of Republican Voters Say White Supremacy Is a ‘Problem’ in the US
If you tuned in to Tucker Carlson every night, you’d be told again and again that white supremacy is a hoax, invoked by liberals to smear the modern Republican Party and divide the country. But though the Fox News host has millions of viewers, his controversial takes may not...
Trump Is Calling Republicans to Ask ‘How Many’ Times They’ll Impeach Biden
Donald Trump is calling his top allies in Congress to push for details on their plans for impeaching President Joe Biden and top administration officials, two sources with knowledge of the conversations tell Rolling Stone. Specifically, Trump in recent months has repeatedly asked “how many” times Republicans plan to impeach...
The federal judge who blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan is playing 'politics instead of actually following the law,' Elizabeth Warren says
Student-loan relief is officially blocked following a ruling from a Texas federal judge. Sen. Elizabeth Warren slammed the decision as "politics."
MSNBC
'We certainly have a path': House control remains undecided as Dems try to hold majority
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss what contributed to Democrats' successes in the midterms this week, what Republican control of the House would look like, and how Democrats should refocus their priorities in both outcomes.Nov. 13, 2022.
Young voters blocked the ‘red wave’. Biden must deliver on student debt cancellation
For years, advocates like myself have been saying that canceling student debt should be a political no-brainer. In addition to being economically smart and ethically just, it would energize voters – especially younger ones. Tuesday proved us right. Voters under the age of 29 broke for Democrats in overwhelming...
Demise of Biden’s student loan handout rocks Twitter: ‘Its only purpose was to buy votes’
Twitter users reacted to the news that a federal judge in Texas blocked President Biden’s student loan handout. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that Biden’s executive action was unconstitutional because Congress didn’t approve the sweeping plan. In fact, the judge claimed it was one of the largest executive branch overreaches in the "history of the United States."
Justice Barrett Again Shows Conservative Challengers of Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan the Supreme Door
Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected without comment on Friday a conservative challenge of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, the second such rejection in recent weeks. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Supreme Court docket shows, the Pacific Legal Foundation filed for an emergency application for a writ of...
Amy Coney Barrett denies request to challenge Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan but program remains blocked
CNN — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Friday once again denied a request to challenge President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, but her brief order will not change the status quo. As things stand, there are several pending lawsuits in play, and the Biden administration...
MSNBC
GOP bomb goes off: Turning on 'toxic,' 'loser' Trump after humiliating losses
After President Biden and the Democrats outperformed expectations in the midterm elections, the Republican party that was loyal to Trump in extreme terms is suddenly saying Trump dragged the party down and blew a big opportunity to control Congress. You will see the scathing rebuke of Trump from GOP operatives to Fox News to Rupert Murdoch’s papers. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber shows you Trump’s losing streak dating back to 2016 and reports on what the GOP will do now.Nov. 12, 2022.
MSNBC
'A victory and a vindication': Schumer reacts to Democrats maintaining control of the Senate
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the midterm elections "a victory and a vindication" for Democrats after the results of the Nevada U.S. Senate race handed control back to the party. Nov. 13, 2022.
MSNBC
Gen Z voters prove to be major force in midterm elections
MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by a panel of Gen Z activists to discuss what motivated the high young voter turnout during the midterm elections, the impact of young voters of color, and the push to see more Gen Z Americans have a seat at the table. Nov. 14, 2022.
MSNBC
America’s youngest Congressman: What Maxwell Frost is most looking forward to
Florida Democrat and Gen Z’s first member of Congress Maxwell Frost joins Chris Hayes to discuss what he learned about running a successful campaign, how he plans to stay true to himself in his new position, the colleagues he’s most excited to work with, and more. Nov. 12, 2022.
MSNBC
Joe: If you were an election denier the voters came out and said no to you
The Morning Joe panel discusses the outcome of the midterm elections, and how election deniers lost key races for key state offices in every 2020 battleground.Nov. 14, 2022.
MSNBC
Republicans aren't moving on from Trump just yet, author argues
The New York Times Magazine's Robert Draper joins Morning Joe to discuss the outcomes from the midterm elections and why he says despite some evidence, most Republican lawmakers and constituents aren't yet turning away from Trump.Nov. 11, 2022.
Student loan relief: Biden senior adviser says ‘we’re going to prevail’ after judge strikes down plan
“We believe we're going to prevail in court," Anita Dunn, a senior adviser to President Biden, said on Sunday.
MSNBC
Sen. Schumer: Democrats won because we talked about things Americans cared about
Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, discusses the outcome of the midterm elections, how reproductive rights stayed as an important issue to voters and why he says Democrats won the elections.Nov. 14, 2022.
MSNBC
Mary Trump: Trump is the most dangerous person to the GOP
Former President Trump is reportedly intending to announce his 2024 presidential bid this Tuesday, despite widespread Republican backlash following a poor Midterm election performance. The announcement comes amid a period of introspection for Republican elites, who are openly questioning Trump’s liability to the party. Trump’s niece Mary L. Trump warns that it won’t be so easy for Republicans to walk away from Trump. "Donald Trump is the most dangerous person to the Republican party," she says, adding that whether Trump actually runs for president or pretends to, he's not above digging up dirt on those who go against him. “Trump will burn everything down if he feels like he’s going down.”Nov. 13, 2022.
POLITICO
Legal peril for Biden’s student debt relief prompts calls to extend payment pause
LEGAL PERIL FOR BIDEN’S DEBT RELIEF PROMPTS CALLS TO EXTEND PAYMENT PAUSE: White House officials expressed confidence over the weekend that they would ultimately prevail in reversing court rulings that have shut down President Joe Biden’s effort to cancel student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. But the legal limbo is already prompting calls from the left for the Biden administration to delay the planned restart of student loan payments Jan. 1.
