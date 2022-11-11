ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Biden's student-loan forgiveness is at risk. It may have helped stop a 'red tsunami' as Gen Z flocked to the polls to save their relief.

The "red tsunami" Republicans were hoping for didn't happen at the midterm elections. Advocates and lawmakers are crediting youth voter turnout that helped deliver wins for Democrats. Student-loan forgiveness was a major policy that had support from the majority of young voters. If President Joe Biden didn't enact broad student-loan...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fox News

Demise of Biden’s student loan handout rocks Twitter: ‘Its only purpose was to buy votes’

Twitter users reacted to the news that a federal judge in Texas blocked President Biden’s student loan handout. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that Biden’s executive action was unconstitutional because Congress didn’t approve the sweeping plan. In fact, the judge claimed it was one of the largest executive branch overreaches in the "history of the United States."
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

GOP bomb goes off: Turning on 'toxic,' 'loser' Trump after humiliating losses

After President Biden and the Democrats outperformed expectations in the midterm elections, the Republican party that was loyal to Trump in extreme terms is suddenly saying Trump dragged the party down and blew a big opportunity to control Congress. You will see the scathing rebuke of Trump from GOP operatives to Fox News to Rupert Murdoch’s papers. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber shows you Trump’s losing streak dating back to 2016 and reports on what the GOP will do now.Nov. 12, 2022.
MSNBC

Gen Z voters prove to be major force in midterm elections

MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by a panel of Gen Z activists to discuss what motivated the high young voter turnout during the midterm elections, the impact of young voters of color, and the push to see more Gen Z Americans have a seat at the table. Nov. 14, 2022.
MSNBC

Republicans aren't moving on from Trump just yet, author argues

The New York Times Magazine's Robert Draper joins Morning Joe to discuss the outcomes from the midterm elections and why he says despite some evidence, most Republican lawmakers and constituents aren't yet turning away from Trump.Nov. 11, 2022.
MSNBC

Mary Trump: Trump is the most dangerous person to the GOP

Former President Trump is reportedly intending to announce his 2024 presidential bid this Tuesday, despite widespread Republican backlash following a poor Midterm election performance. The announcement comes amid a period of introspection for Republican elites, who are openly questioning Trump’s liability to the party. Trump’s niece Mary L. Trump warns that it won’t be so easy for Republicans to walk away from Trump. "Donald Trump is the most dangerous person to the Republican party," she says, adding that whether Trump actually runs for president or pretends to, he's not above digging up dirt on those who go against him. “Trump will burn everything down if he feels like he’s going down.”Nov. 13, 2022.
POLITICO

Legal peril for Biden’s student debt relief prompts calls to extend payment pause

LEGAL PERIL FOR BIDEN’S DEBT RELIEF PROMPTS CALLS TO EXTEND PAYMENT PAUSE: White House officials expressed confidence over the weekend that they would ultimately prevail in reversing court rulings that have shut down President Joe Biden’s effort to cancel student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. But the legal limbo is already prompting calls from the left for the Biden administration to delay the planned restart of student loan payments Jan. 1.
TEXAS STATE

