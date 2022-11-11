Read full article on original website
After holiday vote count delay, these are Whatcom election results
Some 7,500 ballots were left to be verified, processed and tabulated over the three-day Veterans Day weekend when county employees weren’t working.
kafe.com
Public meeting on flood vulnerability planned in Birch Bay
BIRCH BAY, Wash. – A community meeting to discuss flood vulnerability and risk assessment will take place this Saturday, November 19th, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Birch Bay State Park’s BP Heron Center. The meeting is hosted by Whatcom County government along with Seattle-based Enviromental Science Associates.
q13fox.com
Burn bans in effect in Whatcom, Pierce and Snohomish Counties
A Stage 2 burn ban has been issued for parts of Whatcom County and a Stage 1 burn ban is in place for certain parts of Pierce and Snohomish County. Residents could be fined up to $1,000 for violations.
myedmondsnews.com
Stage 1 burn ban issued in Snohomish County
Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency on Sunday issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Greater Pierce and Snohomish counties. This ban is in effect until further notice. The purpose of a burn ban is to reduce the amount of pollution...
kafe.com
New flood gaging stations installed along Nooksack River
NOOKSACK, Wash. – It is about to get easier to monitor flooding in Whatcom County. Public Works and the U.S. Geological Survey installed two new gaging stations along the Nooksack River this fall, and they upgraded a third one. The new stations will allow the county to better monitor...
kafe.com
Vandalism and misuse damaging Sehome Hill Arboretum
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Some people have been misusing and abusing Bellingham’s Sehome Hill Arboretum. The Parks and Recreation Department says the Arboretum is managed as a pristine natural area for hiking, nature study and other low impact activities. Director Nicole Oliver says it’s one of the few areas...
Your power outage guide for Whatcom County. Here’s what to do if lights go out
It’s crucial to be prepared with supplies and information in case of a power outage, and essential to know when power will come back.
kafe.com
UPDATE: Skagit County man among four murdered University of Idaho students
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police say four University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus home were targeted and the killer or killers used a knife or other “edged weapon.”. Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway was among the students found dead Sunday afternoon. Chapin was a freshman...
Whatcom County businesses struggling to recover one year after devastating floods
SUMAS, Wash. — It's been one year since historic flooding hit the Sumas community in Whatcom County. Two thousand houses and businesses were damaged and one person was killed. From people still out of their homes to flooded schools and even toxic mold, one year later and people living...
Vandal causes $10,000 worth of damage to Bellingham sewer pump
Employees at Post Point Wastewater Treatment Plant were alerted to a malfunction at the James Street sewer pump around 6 a.m. Saturday.
myedmondsnews.com
Clean air agency will pay you to lose your wood-burning stove
Qualifying Puget Sound residents can receive from $350-$2,000 to recycle their wood-burning device and upgrade to cleaner, more efficient home heating source, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says. For a limited time, residents of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties can receive $350 for recycling their old, polluting wood...
Stolen election claims peddled from pulpit in some western Washington churches
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — The Cowboy Church in Skagit County celebrates its rural roots, gathering every Sunday in a horse arena on the family farm of Pastor Roy Swihart. Last year, 500 people filed into the Cowboy Church for a service of a different kind. They listened for hours...
kafe.com
BPD investigating after suspect loots city sewer pump
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police are investigating after a city sewer pump was looted over the weekend. Police Lieutenant Claudia Murphy said that the suspect cut the locks on a gate and a control panel in the 3600 block of James Street around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 12th.
iheart.com
Man Identified 42 Years After He Was Found Dead Along Washington River
Forensic investigators have identified the remains of a man found along a Washington state river over 40 years ago, according to KIRO 7. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the person known for years as "Stilly Doe" as Othanial Philip Ames. A fisherman found Ames' remains along Stillaguamish River in Arlington on July 23, 1980. His death has puzzled investigators for ages, but thanks to modern DNA technology, they were able to identify his remains 42 years later.
kism.com
Man wanted for high-speed RV chase arrested in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The man wanted for leading Bellingham Police on a high-speed chase with his RV last month has been arrested and faces new charges. Lt. Claudia Murphy says Marco Montoya Salinas demanded fentanyl pills then beat a woman at a residence on Texas Street on Sunday, November 13th.
Authorities confirm death of 20-year-old Marysville woman during Friday’s windstorm
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — New details paint a harrowing picture of a rescue during Friday’s windstorm. At the height of this crisis, a woman living along 56th Drive took a direct hit from a fallen tree. “There was this young lady that was upstairs, sleeping upstairs in the back...
