Bellingham, WA

kafe.com

Public meeting on flood vulnerability planned in Birch Bay

BIRCH BAY, Wash. – A community meeting to discuss flood vulnerability and risk assessment will take place this Saturday, November 19th, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Birch Bay State Park’s BP Heron Center. The meeting is hosted by Whatcom County government along with Seattle-based Enviromental Science Associates.
BIRCH BAY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Stage 1 burn ban issued in Snohomish County

Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency on Sunday issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Greater Pierce and Snohomish counties. This ban is in effect until further notice. The purpose of a burn ban is to reduce the amount of pollution...
kafe.com

New flood gaging stations installed along Nooksack River

NOOKSACK, Wash. – It is about to get easier to monitor flooding in Whatcom County. Public Works and the U.S. Geological Survey installed two new gaging stations along the Nooksack River this fall, and they upgraded a third one. The new stations will allow the county to better monitor...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kafe.com

Vandalism and misuse damaging Sehome Hill Arboretum

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Some people have been misusing and abusing Bellingham’s Sehome Hill Arboretum. The Parks and Recreation Department says the Arboretum is managed as a pristine natural area for hiking, nature study and other low impact activities. Director Nicole Oliver says it’s one of the few areas...
BELLINGHAM, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Clean air agency will pay you to lose your wood-burning stove

Qualifying Puget Sound residents can receive from $350-$2,000 to recycle their wood-burning device and upgrade to cleaner, more efficient home heating source, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says. For a limited time, residents of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties can receive $350 for recycling their old, polluting wood...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
kafe.com

BPD investigating after suspect loots city sewer pump

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police are investigating after a city sewer pump was looted over the weekend. Police Lieutenant Claudia Murphy said that the suspect cut the locks on a gate and a control panel in the 3600 block of James Street around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 12th.
BELLINGHAM, WA
iheart.com

Man Identified 42 Years After He Was Found Dead Along Washington River

Forensic investigators have identified the remains of a man found along a Washington state river over 40 years ago, according to KIRO 7. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the person known for years as "Stilly Doe" as Othanial Philip Ames. A fisherman found Ames' remains along Stillaguamish River in Arlington on July 23, 1980. His death has puzzled investigators for ages, but thanks to modern DNA technology, they were able to identify his remains 42 years later.
ARLINGTON, WA
kism.com

Man wanted for high-speed RV chase arrested in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The man wanted for leading Bellingham Police on a high-speed chase with his RV last month has been arrested and faces new charges. Lt. Claudia Murphy says Marco Montoya Salinas demanded fentanyl pills then beat a woman at a residence on Texas Street on Sunday, November 13th.
BELLINGHAM, WA

