Knox Pages
“A Christmas Story” comes to the Knox Memorial Theater starting Nov. 25
MOUNT VERNON — Local nonprofit organizations MTVarts and the Mount Vernon Arts Consortium are pleased to partner in a holiday production of "A Christmas Story,” Nov. 25, 26, and 27 at the Knox Memorial Theater. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Knox Pages
Stanley R. Williams
Stanley R. Williams, age 83, of Mount Vernon passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at his home with his loving family at his side. Friends may call on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Brandon Baptist Church from 10am-12pm. A service will follow, beginning at 12pm, with Pastor Marvin Haught officiating. A graveside service will take place in East View Cemetery in Centerburg beginning at 2:30pm.
Knox Pages
Rebecca J. Elsrod
Rebecca J. Elsrod, age 77, of Mount Vernon, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Newark. She was born on March 17, 1945, in Richmond, Indiana and was the daughter of the late Paul and Martha (Clevinger) Bullerdick. To plant a tree in memory of...
Knox Pages
Riverside Recovery hosts women's business vendor show on Nov. 19
MOUNT VERNON — Amy Smart, executive director of Riverside Recovery Services, has always been supportive of women and especially women owning businesses. Smart wants to give those women-owned small businesses an opportunity to showcase their talents and crafts.
Knox Pages
15 people found guilty in Mount Vernon Municipal Court Nov. 7-9
MOUNT VERNON -- 15 people were recently found guilty after court trials, arraignments and hearings in Mount Vernon Municipal Court. These were the cases brought forward by the Mount Vernon Law Director's Office.
Knox Pages
Servet S. Muka
Servet S. Muka, age 76, of Mount Vernon passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at the Knox Community Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Friends may call on Friday, November 18, 2022, at the Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home (619 East High St. Mount Vernon, OH 43050) from 10am-12pm. A service will follow, beginning at 12pm, with Pastor Marvin Haught officiating. Burial will take place in Mound View Cemetery.
Knox Pages
Ohio AG sets the table for $3.1 billion settlement with Walmart for its part in opioid epidemic
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and a team of negotiators have set the table for a national agreement that would hold Walmart accountable for its role in the opioid-addiction crisis and provide $3.1 billion to participating states, cities, counties and other local governments for recovery efforts. Yost...
