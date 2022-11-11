ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Stanley R. Williams

Stanley R. Williams, age 83, of Mount Vernon passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at his home with his loving family at his side. Friends may call on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Brandon Baptist Church from 10am-12pm. A service will follow, beginning at 12pm, with Pastor Marvin Haught officiating. A graveside service will take place in East View Cemetery in Centerburg beginning at 2:30pm.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Rebecca J. Elsrod

Rebecca J. Elsrod, age 77, of Mount Vernon, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Newark. She was born on March 17, 1945, in Richmond, Indiana and was the daughter of the late Paul and Martha (Clevinger) Bullerdick. To plant a tree in memory of...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Servet S. Muka

Servet S. Muka, age 76, of Mount Vernon passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at the Knox Community Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Friends may call on Friday, November 18, 2022, at the Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home (619 East High St. Mount Vernon, OH 43050) from 10am-12pm. A service will follow, beginning at 12pm, with Pastor Marvin Haught officiating. Burial will take place in Mound View Cemetery.
MOUNT VERNON, OH

