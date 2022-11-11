Stanley R. Williams, age 83, of Mount Vernon passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at his home with his loving family at his side. Friends may call on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Brandon Baptist Church from 10am-12pm. A service will follow, beginning at 12pm, with Pastor Marvin Haught officiating. A graveside service will take place in East View Cemetery in Centerburg beginning at 2:30pm.

