Read full article on original website
Related
WLOX
Extra Table food pantry delivers over 3,000 boxes of turkey to South Mississippi
They are seeking approval on licensing need through the Harrison County Board of Supervisors to open in Long Beach. Taking the chance to serve those who served in the military, several different community outreach agencies held a homeless veterans event in Biloxi. Taylor's Monday 5 PM First Alert Forecast. Updated:...
WLOX
Happening Nov. 17: Mississippi Alabama Sea Grant Consortium anniversary
They are seeking approval on licensing need through the Harrison County Board of Supervisors to open in Long Beach. Extra Table food pantry delivers over 3,000 boxes of turkey to South Mississippi. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. If you would like to drop off any goods for the baskets, you...
WLOX
Couple may open cultivation business for medical marijuana soon
Extra Table food pantry delivers over 3,000 boxes of turkey to South Mississippi. If you would like to drop off any goods for the baskets, you can drop them off at the pantry in Ocean Springs during the weekday of this week. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Taking the chance...
Focused on Mississippi: New display for dugout canoe
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum will celebrate their 5th anniversary in December. One of the key artifacts in the First Peoples Gallery received a facelift ahead of the anniversary. The 500-year-old dugout canoe has been redisplayed in a bigger, and more importantly, brighter setting. “Essentially, […]
WAPT
Turkeys delivered to food pantries, soup kitchens across Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Thousands of turkeys are hitting Mississippi food pantries just in time for Thanksgiving. Turkey Drive 16 returns Thursday at metro Kroger stores, where members of the 16 WAPT News Team will accept turkey donations throughout the day. The number of people in need this time of...
desotocountynews.com
Wicker: promotes initiatives across Mississippi
Note: The following is Sen. Roger Wicker’s Weekly Report and is provided by the Senator’s office. Infrastructure and Education Promise Bright Future. Over the past month, I have had the privilege of traveling across Mississippi to meet with students, teachers, builders, and innovators who are shaping the future of our state. I am always inspired by the dedication of these Mississippians. As a U.S. Senator, I am eager to support their efforts through my work on the Commerce, Armed Services, and Environment & Public Works Committees.
Mississippi baker competes in Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi baker will show off her skills while competing on the upcoming season of the Christmas Cookie Challenge on the Food Network. Beth Hennington is a consummate entrepreneur. As a teenager, her grandmother saw potential and invested in her artistic ability by signing her up for as summer art course […]
them.us
Two States Have Still Never Had an Out LGBTQ+ Person in Their Legislatures
This post originally appeared on The 19th. Alaska voters sent two out LGBTQ+ candidates to the state legislature, leaving just two states that haven’t elected even one: Louisiana and Mississippi. This lack of representation persists even after a year in which out LGBTQ+ candidates ran and won up and...
WLBT
Miss Mississippi 2022 Emmie Perkins heads to the Miss America competition in a few weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi 2022 Emmie Perkins is preparing to take the stage at the Miss America competition in just a few weeks. Sunday afternoon in Vicksburg, supporters gathered for the official Miss Mississippi Send-Off with lots of encouragement and hope that Mississippi will be the 5th state representative to win the Miss America crown.
theadvocate.com
Low water in Mississippi River, elsewhere, shows the past: shipwrecks, soda cans, lion jaw
Low water in the Mississippi River and elsewhere this fall has exposed a museum for explorers. Amid a drought, here are some of the previously sunken pieces of the past that have been found.
Get ready for the holidays in Mississippi with these events
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The holidays are just around the corner! While everything is getting cheerful and bright, cities in Central Mississippi and the Pine Belt are bring more excitement with great events and attractions leading up to the holidays. Here are some of the events that are happening this year: Central Mississippi Christmas Market […]
WLOX
Meteorologist Carrie Duncan on why we're seeing so much late season tropical activity
It started out cold and sunny this morning, but we’ll see more cloud cover through the afternoon. We’re not going to warm up too much today with highs in the low 60s. Most of the day will be dry, but rain chances will increase late tonight. A low pressure system will bring widespread showers and storms late tonight through early Tuesday morning. Heavy rain could lead to flooding overnight tonight. Here's the latest forecast.
Mississippi Match 5 jackpot rises to $323,000 after no winner
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 13 drawings with no jackpot winner, the jackpot for the Saturday, November 12 Mississippi Match 5 drawing has increased to $323,000. The jackpot was last hit on October 11. One player won $202,000 from a ticket purchased from Midway Pit Stop in Raymond. As a reminder, Cash Pop will officially […]
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Nov. 11-13
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 11-13) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Straight No Chaser: The 25th Anniversary Celebration – Friday – Jackson Snag tickets to see this male a cappella group […]
WLOX
Chronic Wasting Disease: What you need to know this season
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks is reporting an increase in deer infected with Chronic Wasting Disease in 2022 and is asking hunters to do their part to help with controlling the population. During one of the most popular seasons in the south, the...
WLOX
Mississippi sports museum announces 2022 C Spire Conerly trophy nominees
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum announced the 10 nominees for the C Spire Conerly Trophy Monday afternoon. The Conerly Trophy is an award given to the most outstanding college football player in the state of Mississippi selected by each college and university with a football program.
Mississippi says private prison firm owes state $2 million for understaffing prisons
The Mississippi auditor said Monday that his office is demanding nearly $2 million from a private company for failing to have enough people on duty for many shifts at a state prison it was operating. Management & Training Corporation, also known as MTC, had nearly 12,000 unfilled mandatory shifts from...
WLOX
Newly elected 4th District Congressman Mike Ezell looks ahead
It started out cold and sunny this morning, but we’ll see more cloud cover through the afternoon. We’re not going to warm up too much today with highs in the low 60s. Most of the day will be dry, but rain chances will increase late tonight. A low pressure system will bring widespread showers and storms late tonight through early Tuesday morning. Heavy rain could lead to flooding overnight tonight. Here's the latest forecast.
Mississippi counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
Mississippi Press
Singing River, MGCCC break ground on state’s first healthcare training academy
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Officials with Singing River Health System and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, along with Gov. Tate Reeves, broke ground Thursday afternoon on what will be the first healthcare apprenticeship center in Mississippi. The Singing River Healthcare Academy, expected to open in 2024, will expand upon the...
Comments / 1