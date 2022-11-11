ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual “Out of Darkness Walk” sheds light on mental health and suicide

By Mina Wahab
 4 days ago
GOLETA, Calif.-

Dozens of people are gathering in Goleta tomorrow to honor those who have died by suicide.

Anthony Rodriguez is one survivor who almost died by suicide.

“I'm glad that I'm still here because hopefully I can help somebody else,” said Suicide Awareness Advocate Anthony Rodriguez.

Now he's on a mission to share his story and to advocate for suicide prevention.

This is Anthony’s 13th year participating in the annual “Out of Darkness Walk,” a journey of remembrance, hope, and support.

“Each walk is different but each walk is amazing with a lot of, it's a community and it's it ends up as a family, too,” said Rodriguez.

Organizers say about 150 people will meet at Goleta Beach Park Saturday morning for a symbolic 2 mile walk to shed light on mental health.

“If you're struggling, having that reminder that everyone is around and supports you, but also for those who have lost someone, having others around them with a very similar loss, is very impactful and very supportive and reminds them too that they're not alone,” said Executive Director of the American foundation for Suicide Prevention Louisa Rocque.

The Out of Darkness Walk is part of a national movement, with 400 events happening across the country.

If you or anyone you know is thinking about suicide, help is available. The national suicide prevention lifeline is available 24/7. Just dial 988.

News Channel 3-12

