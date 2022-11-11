Read full article on original website
huskers.com
Huskers Wrap Up Fall Season at Bonita Bay Classic
Fort Meyers, Fla. - The Nebraska men's tennis team wrapped up its fall season at the Bonita Bay Classic held in Florida over the weekend. The Huskers left the Sunshine State with 10 wins as team over the three-day tournament, accumulating seven singles victories along with a trio of doubles wins.
huskers.com
Huskers Set Record Scores on Day Two Against Nanooks
Fairbanks, Alaska- The No. 6 Nebraska Rifle team set record aggregate and air rifle scores against the No. 4 Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks on Sunday, but fell by a score of 4,740-4,726. The Huskers' score of 4,726 beat the program record of 4,717 set against Air Force on Oct. 22, while...
huskers.com
Huskers Fall at Ohio State, 3-1
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team dropped a 3-1 match at No. 6 Ohio State on Sunday afternoon at the Covelli Center. The Buckeyes won the first two sets, 31-29 and 25-21, before the Huskers got on the board with a 28-26 win in set three. But Ohio State finished off the match with a 25-16 win in the fourth and final set.
Utah is back in the Top 10. Are the Utes ranked ahead of Oregon?
The Pac-12 rankings were shaken up after a wild weekend for the conference.
kslsports.com
BYU Women’s Basketball Signs First Big 12 Recruiting Class
PROVO, Utah – One of the big reasons Amber Whiting was hired to be the BYU Women’s Basketball head coach is her ability to recruit. The former State Champion coach in Idaho at Burley High has many recruiting connections through her time around prep basketball and the AAU circuit.
huskers.com
Huskers Fall to Nanooks in First Weekend Matchup
Fairbanks, Alaska- The No. 6 Nebraska Rifle team posted one of its best scores in program history in a 4,743-4,714 loss to No. 4 Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks Saturday afternoon at the Tanaka Valley Sportsmans Association. NU's score of 4,714 is the second highest in program history, just three points shy...
One added bonus for Big 12-bound BYU? No more silent Saturdays in November
When BYU football parts ways with independence in 2023 and heads to the Big 12 Conference, it will also say goodbye to late-season byes
Utah football: 3 reasons Utes will win Pac-12 over USC, UCLA, Oregon
The race for the Pac-12 title is the tightest in any Power Five conference this season. With just three games left in the regular season, four teams still have a strong chance to take the title. Those teams are Oregon, USC, UCLA, and Utah football, all of which have one or zero losses in conference play.
247Sports
Here is what head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say in post-game presser
Utah was able to take care of business on Saturday night to not only beat Stanford but to finish the home season 6-0 after taking down the Cardinal 42-7. Here is what head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say after the game. Opening Statement…. This was a great effort by...
huskers.com
Huskers Conclude Season at NCAA Midwest Regional
The Nebraska cross country team wrapped up its season at the NCAA Midwest Regional on Friday in Columbia, Mo. The women's team posted an 11th-place finish with 389 points, while the men placed 24th with a score of 631 points. Oklahoma State took home the women's title with 58 points,...
Huskers Harness Huskies in 79-48 Victory
No. 22 Nebraska women's basketball is 2-0 with a date at No. 21 Creighton next
huskers.com
Huskers Fall at No. 3 Michigan
Nebraska got a second-quarter field goal to pull within 14-3, but the Huskers were unable to get any closer as No. 3 Michigan battled its way to a 34-3 win over the Huskers at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Saturday afternoon. Although Nebraska capped a 12-play, 55-yard...
huskers.com
Huskers Celebrate 300th Consecutive Sellout with Sweep of Hawkeyes
LINCOLN, Neb. – The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team rolled to a 25-16, 25-17, 25-7 sweep in their 300th consecutive regular-season sellout on Friday night with a crowd of 8,207 on hand at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers improved to 22-2 (14-1 Big Ten) while Iowa fell...
No. 13 Utah vs. Stanford: How to watch, listen to and stream the game
Everything you need to know about Utes-Cardinal game Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.
huskers.com
Three Huskers to be Inducted into Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame
Former Nebraska baseball standouts Jeff Christy, Alex Gordon and Jeff Leise are part of the seven-member 2022 class set to be inducted into the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, Nov. 13 in Beatrice, Neb. Christy was a standout at Lincoln Southeast and played two seasons at Barton County...
huskers.com
No. 22 Huskers Roll Past Huskies
Lincoln – Nebraska used a 16-0 scoring run in the first half and a 14-0 run in the second half to work its way to a 79-48 women's basketball win over Houston Christian on Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers, who improved to 2-0 on the season,...
eastvillagetimes.com
SDSU rallies for second half comeback to taste revenge against Cougars
Eleven years ago, Viejas Arena held one of the biggest home games in school history. Kawhi Leonard vs. Jimmer Fredette, a matchup of two top-10 schools. The Cougars won the battle and left the conference the following year. For years, this was a yearly heated rivalry in the Mountain West conference. With only five matchups since that season, the rivalry has dimmed, but there is still bad blood and drama in every contest.
huskers.com
Huskers Split Two Duals at Journeymen Wranglemania
Bethlehem, Pa. – The Nebraska wrestling team split a pair of duals in Pennsylvania at the Journeymen Wranglemania on Saturday. NU defeated Army 25-9 before falling to #8 NC State 23-10. To start the day, the Huskers allowed only nine points and recorded four bonus point victories to defeat...
High school football: Morgan puts emphatic finishing touches on undefeated season in 3A championship blowout
Morgan High School dominated Juab 55-3 in the 3A state championship game of the 3A playoffs at Utah Tech University in St. George.
