huskers.com

Huskers Wrap Up Fall Season at Bonita Bay Classic

Fort Meyers, Fla. - The Nebraska men's tennis team wrapped up its fall season at the Bonita Bay Classic held in Florida over the weekend. The Huskers left the Sunshine State with 10 wins as team over the three-day tournament, accumulating seven singles victories along with a trio of doubles wins.
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Set Record Scores on Day Two Against Nanooks

Fairbanks, Alaska- The No. 6 Nebraska Rifle team set record aggregate and air rifle scores against the No. 4 Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks on Sunday, but fell by a score of 4,740-4,726. The Huskers' score of 4,726 beat the program record of 4,717 set against Air Force on Oct. 22, while...
FAIRBANKS, AK
huskers.com

Huskers Fall at Ohio State, 3-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team dropped a 3-1 match at No. 6 Ohio State on Sunday afternoon at the Covelli Center. The Buckeyes won the first two sets, 31-29 and 25-21, before the Huskers got on the board with a 28-26 win in set three. But Ohio State finished off the match with a 25-16 win in the fourth and final set.
COLUMBUS, OH
kslsports.com

BYU Women’s Basketball Signs First Big 12 Recruiting Class

PROVO, Utah – One of the big reasons Amber Whiting was hired to be the BYU Women’s Basketball head coach is her ability to recruit. The former State Champion coach in Idaho at Burley High has many recruiting connections through her time around prep basketball and the AAU circuit.
PROVO, UT
huskers.com

Huskers Fall to Nanooks in First Weekend Matchup

Fairbanks, Alaska- The No. 6 Nebraska Rifle team posted one of its best scores in program history in a 4,743-4,714 loss to No. 4 Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks Saturday afternoon at the Tanaka Valley Sportsmans Association. NU's score of 4,714 is the second highest in program history, just three points shy...
FAIRBANKS, AK
huskers.com

Huskers Conclude Season at NCAA Midwest Regional

The Nebraska cross country team wrapped up its season at the NCAA Midwest Regional on Friday in Columbia, Mo. The women's team posted an 11th-place finish with 389 points, while the men placed 24th with a score of 631 points. Oklahoma State took home the women's title with 58 points,...
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Huskers Fall at No. 3 Michigan

Nebraska got a second-quarter field goal to pull within 14-3, but the Huskers were unable to get any closer as No. 3 Michigan battled its way to a 34-3 win over the Huskers at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Saturday afternoon. Although Nebraska capped a 12-play, 55-yard...
ANN ARBOR, MI
huskers.com

Huskers Celebrate 300th Consecutive Sellout with Sweep of Hawkeyes

LINCOLN, Neb. – The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team rolled to a 25-16, 25-17, 25-7 sweep in their 300th consecutive regular-season sellout on Friday night with a crowd of 8,207 on hand at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers improved to 22-2 (14-1 Big Ten) while Iowa fell...
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

Three Huskers to be Inducted into Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame

Former Nebraska baseball standouts Jeff Christy, Alex Gordon and Jeff Leise are part of the seven-member 2022 class set to be inducted into the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, Nov. 13 in Beatrice, Neb. Christy was a standout at Lincoln Southeast and played two seasons at Barton County...
LINCOLN, NE
huskers.com

No. 22 Huskers Roll Past Huskies

Lincoln – Nebraska used a 16-0 scoring run in the first half and a 14-0 run in the second half to work its way to a 79-48 women's basketball win over Houston Christian on Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers, who improved to 2-0 on the season,...
LINCOLN, NE
eastvillagetimes.com

SDSU rallies for second half comeback to taste revenge against Cougars

Eleven years ago, Viejas Arena held one of the biggest home games in school history. Kawhi Leonard vs. Jimmer Fredette, a matchup of two top-10 schools. The Cougars won the battle and left the conference the following year. For years, this was a yearly heated rivalry in the Mountain West conference. With only five matchups since that season, the rivalry has dimmed, but there is still bad blood and drama in every contest.
SAN DIEGO, CA
huskers.com

Huskers Split Two Duals at Journeymen Wranglemania

Bethlehem, Pa. – The Nebraska wrestling team split a pair of duals in Pennsylvania at the Journeymen Wranglemania on Saturday. NU defeated Army 25-9 before falling to #8 NC State 23-10. To start the day, the Huskers allowed only nine points and recorded four bonus point victories to defeat...
LINCOLN, NE

