Louisville, KY

UPS announces new facility construction, creating hundreds of jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS is expanding their footprint in Kentucky. On Monday they announced they’ll be constructing four buildings which will create over 400 jobs. The announcement was held at a new aircraft maintenance hanger currently under construction. Once complete, the $220 million hanger will be able to house two Boeing 747-8 aircraft. The facility is expected to be completed in late 2023.
