97 Rock

Should Tri-Cities Expect a Dry Christmas in 2022?

Even though we are currently experiencing La Niña in the Pacific Ocean, there is zero indication that the Tri-Cities area will be under snow in December. I took a look at the weather for a month out (look, I'm not an expert) and most days are expected to be in the forties, including the week of Christmas.
TRI-CITIES, WA
Celebrate 2023 By Taking a FREE Hike in One of Washington’s Beautiful State Parks

Washington State Parks is celebrating the new year with its First Day Hikes program, which will make hikes across 40 of Washington's state parks free for one day. There is no need to have previously purchased a Discover Pass but you may need a parking permit for certain areas. For those who like to collect keepsakes, the free hike will also come with a free First Day Hikes 2023 pin to commemorate the event. Washington State Parks tells us that last year almost 55,000 people participated, hiking for over 130,000 miles combined.
WASHINGTON STATE
6 Places to Chop a Christmas Tree in WA: The Christmas Loophole

Is It Legal to Chop Your Own Tree in WA? The Christmas Loophole. Is it really okay for us to chop our own Christmas trees in Washington state? We have found the Christmas Loophole that lets us do just that. So, if you've been dying to explore your inner lumberjack in Washington, now's your chance. Washington state has a free permit that makes it legal to chop your own Christmas trees without penalty.
WASHINGTON STATE
I Think It’s Time to Stop Saying Tri-Cities Has Mild Weather

I've lived in Tri-Cities for the last twenty years and a lot has changed in the time I've been here. When my family moved from Iowa to Tri-Cities, my parents kept telling me that the weather would be much nicer. When I talked to my mom recently about the move, she reinforced that the weather was a draw for her. She grew up on the Oregon Coast and is not a heat fan. Tri-Cities was a compromise, something my parents could agree on. My dad spent his young adult life here and for my mother, Washington was a lot closer to Oregon than Iowa.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington State Walmart’s #1 Best Selling Item Will Surprise You

What's The #1 Selling Item At Walmart In Washington State?. In case you haven't noticed, Walmart is kind of a big deal. Not only is it the largest retailer in the world, but it also boasts some pretty impressive sales numbers. In fact, according to Forbes, Walmart raked in a whopping $500 billion in revenue last year. That's a lot of shopping!
WASHINGTON STATE
The 3 Most Romantic Places in Washington State

Washington State is a beautiful place with so much to offer. From the stunning coastlines to the towering mountain peaks, to the verdant valleys, there is no shortage of romantic places to explore. For couples looking for a romantic getaway, Washington State has everything you could hope for. Here are...
WASHINGTON STATE
How Many Mountain Ranges Does Washington Have? (Way More Than You Think)

Hey, it's time again for possibly fun facts about Washington that I just discovered today and you probably knew for a long time!. The Cascade Mountain Range is the best-known mountain range in Washington but far from being the only one. The Cascades are the "sexy pick" when you think about mountains in Washington. They get beautifully snowcapped and are extremely photogenic and they inspire not just Washingtonians, but people from all over. Don't forget the volcanoes!
WASHINGTON STATE
Will Grizzly Bears Be On The Rise the Cascades?

The U.S. Department of Interior, National Park Service (NPS), and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced they are once again initiating an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process with four upcoming virtual meetings to evaluate options for restoring and managing grizzly bears in the North Cascades of Washington. Rep. Dan Newhouse...
WASHINGTON STATE
Nine Inch Nails Perform Thunderous Set at VetsAid 2022

Nine Inch Nails returned to their native Ohio to deliver a thunderous performance at Joe Walsh's sixth annual VetsAid charity concert at Columbus' Nationwide Arena. Trent Reznor had two words when he received a phone call from Walsh about joining the bill. "I'm in," he told the legendary guitarist. "You don't understand what a big deal it is for Joe Walsh to be reaching out to me," he shared with the Ohio crowd. "The first concert I ever saw was him. I love that dude, so I'm happy to be here."
COLUMBUS, OH
