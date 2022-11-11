Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Should Tri-Cities Expect a Dry Christmas in 2022?
Even though we are currently experiencing La Niña in the Pacific Ocean, there is zero indication that the Tri-Cities area will be under snow in December. I took a look at the weather for a month out (look, I'm not an expert) and most days are expected to be in the forties, including the week of Christmas.
Celebrate 2023 By Taking a FREE Hike in One of Washington’s Beautiful State Parks
Washington State Parks is celebrating the new year with its First Day Hikes program, which will make hikes across 40 of Washington's state parks free for one day. There is no need to have previously purchased a Discover Pass but you may need a parking permit for certain areas. For those who like to collect keepsakes, the free hike will also come with a free First Day Hikes 2023 pin to commemorate the event. Washington State Parks tells us that last year almost 55,000 people participated, hiking for over 130,000 miles combined.
Snow in Tri-Cities Washington Forecast Again, Is it Real This Time?
Last Tuesday when snow was forecast for Tri-Cities, we didn't get any at all. Now snow is in the extended forecast again for Tri-Cities Washington but are we really going to get some this time?. When Will Tri-Cities Washington Get the First Snow of the Year?. Last week when snow...
Did You Know These Delightful Dill Pickles Are Produced in the PNW?
Anyone who knows me knows that I love Pickles. As Monday is National Pickle Day, it's only appropriate to write about pickles. Sure, we have the majors. Claussen, Vlasic, Mt. Olive, and Nalley. Did you know that Mt. Olive is the largest independent pickle company in the nation?. Are there...
The Legal Lowdown on Warming Up Your Car in Washington State
Is It Legal In Washington State To Let Your Car Idle In Winter?. If you've ever lived in a cold climate, you know the drill: get in your car, turn on the engine, and wait a few minutes for the heat to kick in. But is this legal? More importantly, is it safe?
Robbery: Why Do My License Tabs Cost So Much in Washington State?
It’s that time of year again. No, I’m not referring to Thanksgiving or Christmas or anything having to do with the holiday season. I’m referring to the letter in the mail I get each year around this time from the State of Washington reminding me that it’s time to renew my vehicle license tabs.
6 Places to Chop a Christmas Tree in WA: The Christmas Loophole
Is It Legal to Chop Your Own Tree in WA? The Christmas Loophole. Is it really okay for us to chop our own Christmas trees in Washington state? We have found the Christmas Loophole that lets us do just that. So, if you've been dying to explore your inner lumberjack in Washington, now's your chance. Washington state has a free permit that makes it legal to chop your own Christmas trees without penalty.
I Think It’s Time to Stop Saying Tri-Cities Has Mild Weather
I've lived in Tri-Cities for the last twenty years and a lot has changed in the time I've been here. When my family moved from Iowa to Tri-Cities, my parents kept telling me that the weather would be much nicer. When I talked to my mom recently about the move, she reinforced that the weather was a draw for her. She grew up on the Oregon Coast and is not a heat fan. Tri-Cities was a compromise, something my parents could agree on. My dad spent his young adult life here and for my mother, Washington was a lot closer to Oregon than Iowa.
Tri-Cities, Did Your Trees Suddenly Drop Leaves Today? This is Why!
I came home for lunch and noticed something kinda strange as I pulled into my driveway. Did you notice all your trees dropped most of their leaves today also? Turns out there is a good reason why. The Trees in My Yard Dropped Most of Their Leaves Today. Today in...
USPS Says Avoid the Blue Boxes During the Holidays in Washington State
During the holiday season, the USPS is especially busy. In fact, December is typically the busiest month for the postal service, with an estimated 20 billion pieces of mail being delivered during that month. To help ensure that your holiday mail arrives on time, there are a few things you...
Which 3 WA Small Towns are Named Among the Nation’s Coziest & Why?
If it was up to me, one of Tri-Cities would certainly be mentioned in this article. However, Pasco, Richland, or Kennewick were not mentioned in the ranking of the coziest small towns in America. Who knew this was a thing?. So, What makes a town cozy?. According to Mydatingadviser.com, winter...
Can You Name 7 Famous Foods That Originated in Washington State?
Can You Name The Foods That Originated In Washington State?. Washington State is famous for a lot of things – our stunning natural beauty, vibrant cities, and of course, rain. But did you know that the Evergreen State is also home to a number of iconic foods?. Here are...
Washington State Walmart’s #1 Best Selling Item Will Surprise You
What's The #1 Selling Item At Walmart In Washington State?. In case you haven't noticed, Walmart is kind of a big deal. Not only is it the largest retailer in the world, but it also boasts some pretty impressive sales numbers. In fact, according to Forbes, Walmart raked in a whopping $500 billion in revenue last year. That's a lot of shopping!
The 3 Most Romantic Places in Washington State
Washington State is a beautiful place with so much to offer. From the stunning coastlines to the towering mountain peaks, to the verdant valleys, there is no shortage of romantic places to explore. For couples looking for a romantic getaway, Washington State has everything you could hope for. Here are...
How Many Mountain Ranges Does Washington Have? (Way More Than You Think)
Hey, it's time again for possibly fun facts about Washington that I just discovered today and you probably knew for a long time!. The Cascade Mountain Range is the best-known mountain range in Washington but far from being the only one. The Cascades are the "sexy pick" when you think about mountains in Washington. They get beautifully snowcapped and are extremely photogenic and they inspire not just Washingtonians, but people from all over. Don't forget the volcanoes!
Will Grizzly Bears Be On The Rise the Cascades?
The U.S. Department of Interior, National Park Service (NPS), and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced they are once again initiating an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process with four upcoming virtual meetings to evaluate options for restoring and managing grizzly bears in the North Cascades of Washington. Rep. Dan Newhouse...
‘That One Was For Cliff': Watch Metallica Play ‘The Call of Ktulu’ Live in Florida
First they released "Phantom Lord." Then they shared "Blitzkrieg." Now, Metallica have unveiled the third and final live video from their recent celebration of Jonny and Marsha Zazula: "The Call of Ktulu." "Here's one for Cliff," the band wrote on Instagram as they unveiled pro-shot footage of the Ride the...
Nine Inch Nails Perform Thunderous Set at VetsAid 2022
Nine Inch Nails returned to their native Ohio to deliver a thunderous performance at Joe Walsh's sixth annual VetsAid charity concert at Columbus' Nationwide Arena. Trent Reznor had two words when he received a phone call from Walsh about joining the bill. "I'm in," he told the legendary guitarist. "You don't understand what a big deal it is for Joe Walsh to be reaching out to me," he shared with the Ohio crowd. "The first concert I ever saw was him. I love that dude, so I'm happy to be here."
97 Rock
Pasco WA
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0