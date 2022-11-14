ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, PA

Commanders-Eagles preview: Will Birds stay undefeated against NFC East rivals?

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tRlGi_0j7cza5V00

Welcome to Three and Out with Ron Jaworski.

The Eagles improved to 8-0 after beating the Texans last week.

Monday night, the Birds host the Washington Commanders -- but old friend Carson Wentz won't be on the field.

RELATED: Underdogs! Kelce launches clothing line that gives back to Philly

The game will air live locally on PHL 17 . Coverage begins with a pregame show at 7:30 p.m.!

Jaws gets you ready with how Taylor Heinicke changes this matchup, the Eagles' upgrade on defense and which players are set to emerge for the second half of the season.

1st Down: How does Heinicke at quarterback change this matchup for the Eagles after the defense dominated in the first meeting?

2nd Down: While we were caught up in Phillies fever, the Birds added another Pro Bowler in Robert Quinn. What does he bring to the Philly defense?

3rd Down: Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown were among the biggest stars of the Eagles' 8-0 start. Who are some guys who could emerge during the 2nd half of the season?

Jaws' Prediction: Eagles 27, Commanders 17

RELATED: NFL midseason awards 2022: Praise for Hurts, Sirianni

That's it for 3 and out. We'll see you next time.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday

The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gets real over brutal loss vs. Dolphins in Week 10

The Cleveland Browns took a severe beating on the road in a 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Week 10 loss marks the sixth loss for the franchise in the 2022 NFL season, putting little hope for a potential playoff bid on life support. According to Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer, head coach Kevin Stefanski opened up and expressed his disappointment over the Browns’ brutal loss.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Unbelievable stat about ex-teammates Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons goes viral

Joel Embiid appears to be slightly better at putting the ball in the basket than his former teammate. The Philadelphia 76ers star Embiid went Vesuvius on the Utah Jazz over the weekend, erupting for 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks in a 105-98 victory for Philly. It was Embiid’s highest-scoring performance of his NBA career and made him just the third 76ers player ever to score 55 points or more in a game (along with Wilt Chamberlain and Allen Iverson).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Augusta Free Press

Preview: Washington Commanders face unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on MNF

The 4-5 Washington Commanders will look to get back to .500 on Monday night while also aiming to be the first team to knock off the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Washington had won three games in a row before losing narrowly to the red-hot Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. The Eagles, meanwhile, are looking like the best team in football and can begin to run away with the NFC East if they keep it up, currently ahead of the surprisingly 7-2 New York Giants.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest

The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.
NBC Sports

Eagles lose valuable slot corner for at least four weeks

The Eagles will be without valuable slot cornerback Avonte Maddox for at least four games. Maddox was placed on Injured Reserve Monday afternoon with the ankle injury he suffered last Thursday night in the win over the Texans in Houston. Maddox, a 5th-year pro, will miss at least games against...
HOUSTON, PA
WFAA

Jerry Jones: QB Dak Prescott 'a separator' for Cowboys

DALLAS — Despite the troubling Week 10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Jerry Jones doesn’t cotton to the idea that the quarterback position is a weak link for the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys owner, president, and general manager Jones was asked whether or not his franchise leader is...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Giants, Saquon Barkley 'didn't come close' to new deal

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has not been shy about his feelings on running back Saquon Barkley. He wants him to remain in East Rutherford long-term. “Saquon and I have a great relationship,” Schoen said earlier this month. “I’ve talked with him (and) told him I’d like him to be here, and I think he’s in the same boat. So, we’ll see if we can work something out here at some point.”
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
123K+
Followers
16K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy