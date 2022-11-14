Commanders-Eagles preview: Will Birds stay undefeated against NFC East rivals?

Welcome to Three and Out with Ron Jaworski.

The Eagles improved to 8-0 after beating the Texans last week.

Monday night, the Birds host the Washington Commanders -- but old friend Carson Wentz won't be on the field.

The game will air live locally on. Coverage begins with a

Jaws gets you ready with how Taylor Heinicke changes this matchup, the Eagles' upgrade on defense and which players are set to emerge for the second half of the season.

How does Heinicke at quarterback change this matchup for the Eagles after the defense dominated in the first meeting?

While we were caught up in Phillies fever, the Birds added another Pro Bowler in Robert Quinn. What does he bring to the Philly defense?

Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown were among the biggest stars of the Eagles' 8-0 start. Who are some guys who could emerge during the 2nd half of the season?

Eagles 27, Commanders 17

