Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Ellendale area on Monday afternoon. On Monday, November 14, 2022, at approximately 4:43 p.m., troopers responded to the 22000 block of Reynolds Pond Road, Ellendale regarding a reported shooting. A 74-year-old male victim present at the residence heard a single gunshot and contacted the police. The ensuing investigation revealed that the residence had been struck by one round. The victim was not injured during this incident.

ELLENDALE, DE ・ 9 HOURS AGO