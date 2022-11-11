Read full article on original website
Fresno State students help dog rescue
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE ) – Students at Fresno State are collaborating with a dog rescue to recruit volunteers, fosters, adopters, and donors for the organization, according to Fresno State. Fresno State says the advertising and public relations students in the department of media, communications, and journalism at Fresno State and the Labrador Retriever Rescue non-profit […]
yourcentralvalley.com
One Table is back for a day to break bread and give back
The Fresno Mission and the Central California Food Bank have teamed up together to present One Table, a day to bring people from all walks of life together for one meal at one table. One Table is happening on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Anyone looking...
yourcentralvalley.com
CLOSED: Why Fresno’s Sanctuary Youth Shelter shut down forever
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The Sanctuary Youth Shelter in Fresno permanently closed this month following a decision by the Fresno EOC. The operators say the facility permanently shut its doors after 30 years of operation due to a lack of clients – but those against the decision say Fresno EOC did not do enough outreach.
Central Valley farmer wins prestigious award in Indianapolis
Peter Bliss received FFA's American Star award inside the stadium home to the Indianapolis Colts. Bliss graduated from Golden Valley High in Merced.
Local teen raising awareness for 22q Syndrome and she needs your help
A Valley teen is taking action to raise awareness for an important cause, but she needs your help.
$2.5 million to be invested in Central Valley trauma resource centers
The California Victim Compensation Board, or CalVCB is granting $2.5 million dollars for new Trauma Recovery Centers, or TRCs, in the Central Valley.
Raisin City homeless encampment removed by Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a year of community members filing complaints, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Civil Unit and a debris removal company contracted out by the county conducted a homeless encampment cleanup project at a site in Raisin City. The homeless encampment was located in a public alleyway near S. Ormus Avenue and […]
Foggy day school schedule for Monday
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Foggy day school schedules for Monday, Nov. 14. This list will be updated as more schools report delays. Golden Plains Unified Plan A. Tips from the California Highway Patrol when driving in the fog. Drive with lights on LOW beam. It is illegal to drive with parking lights on. Watch for […]
Illegal marijuana grow leads to fire, Fresno FD says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An illegal marijuana grow house was discovered after a fire broke out due to bad power lines through the residence according to Fresno Fire Department. Fresno firefighters responded to a residential fire on Dennett and Bengston on Monday afternoon. The fire battalion chief said that when crews entered the residence where […]
Fresno teen saves grandmother from house fire
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager rushes inside a burning house to save his grandmother, the Fresno Fire Battalion Chief says his quick thinking saved her life. The fire broke out at a home on east Cortland Avenue around 10 o’clock Sunday morning. Fresno Fire says it was a rush against time when they got […]
KMPH.com
Inflation causes bistro to close its doors in Downtown Reedley
REEDLEY, Calif (FOX26) — Rising prices aren't just affecting us at the grocery store, some restaurants have been forced to raise prices... but the chef and owner of Tomanni Bistro said he would not sacrifice the quality of the food and the affordability. That's why he'd rather make a tough call than have his customers pay the price.
The work put into Fresno’s Christmas Tree Lane
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – If you think your neighbors decorate for the holidays too early imagine living on Fresno’s famous Christmas Tree Lane. Christmas Tree Lane’s Dean Alexander and his team began setting up his home’s Christmas decorations on October 15. “We don’t have Halloween, we don’t have Thanksgiving, we just have Christmas,” said Alexander. […]
Visalia Fire has another squad going on medical calls
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Visalia Fire Department announced this week that officials have placed its second squad unit into service. As of 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Visalia Fire placed its second emergency medical squad into service to assist with medical aid responses in the south part of Visalia during peak hours of […]
kingsriverlife.com
BooBoo Bean Bakery and Café
Here at KRL we love to find unique places whether they be shops, cafes, or coffee shops. Recently we discovered one that also had a very unique name—BooBoo Bean Bakery and Café located in Fresno. It opened in January of 2018. I took some time to chat with the Café’s owner Jenny Rivera and the timing couldn’t have been more perfect as they also offer holiday meals you can take home for the family–all of the great home cooking without any of the work.
yourcentralvalley.com
WATCH: The Big Tell on KSEE24
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Each spring, the Central Valley Community Foundation invites valley filmmakers of every experience level to submit their big idea for a documentary film about a lesser-known or undiscovered Central Valley story. A panel of judges carefully selects ten ideas, and the ten winning filmmakers receive...
2 accused in death of Fresno mother and baby make first court appearance
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two people accused in the death of Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant daughter, Celine made their first court appearance in a Fresno County courtroom Tuesday morning. On September 24, the District Attorney’s office says that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and her boyfriend Martin Arroyo-Morales agreed to commit the murders of Yarelly’s sister […]
Man shot near Fresno school, police searching for suspect
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old man was shot early Tuesday morning next to a school in southwest Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the shooting happened near Belgravia and Lotus avenues around 2:30 a.m. next to Kirk Elementary School. Officers say they believe the suspect left the scene on foot. The victim […]
Missing Tulare man and car found in California aqueduct
On Friday, the Tulare County Dive team found 43-year-old Noe Soto of Avenal. Soto leaves behind two children.
KMPH.com
Fresno welcomes another location for popular restaurant chain
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The City of Fresno has yet another Ono Hawaiian BBQ location to choose from. The newest restaurant has opened up near Shaw and Brawley Avenues. They held their ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday with the help of Hawaiian dance performances to celebrate. Ono customers lined up...
yourcentralvalley.com
Record turkey and egg prices
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Turkey prices are at record levels dues to a combination of the avian flu, higher demand, and inflation. That’s according to data from the American Farm Bureau Federation. The national average price for a frozen Grade A whole young hen, 8-16 pounds, posted...
