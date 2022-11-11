ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Death By Pizza: How this popular pandemic pop-up opened its first brick-and-mortar in Delray Beach

By Phillip Valys, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago
Death By Pizza owners Koby and Zoey Wexler in the kitchen packaging their Detroit-style pizzas. Carline Jean / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

When Delray Beach’s Death By Pizza barnstormed into Instagram feeds in summer 2020, the pandemic pop-up amassed a sizable cult following while selling out 400 Detroit-style pies a night. The pizzeria’s tantalizing deep-dish rectangles (with death metal-style logo) sold out in minutes via an online registration window. If your lightning-fast fingers managed to order one at noon Monday, you’d wait all week to pick up the “pizza drop” the following Sunday.

Naturally, brother-and-sister owners Koby and Zoey Wexler wondered how they could replicate this success with the pizzeria’s first brick-and-mortar location, a 600-square-foot takeout joint that soft-opened to the public on Halloween.

They needn’t have worried.

“Last night, we sold 100 pizzas in four hours,” Koby Wexler told the Sun Sentinel on a recent Monday. “It’s going great so far.”

With a walk-up counter and no dine-in seating, the shop takes over the former New Vegan storefront at 528 NE Second St. It sits roughly three blocks north of the Wexlers’ family-owned bakery Two Fat Cookies , which once doubled as Death By Pizza’s pick-up site and was mobbed by pie-lovers during the pandemic.

Each of the restaurant’s eight pies ($24-$30) is photogenic. The menu includes The Bozo, topped with ricotta, basil, a mozzarella-brick cheese blend and diagonal stripes of brown beef Bolognese sauce. There is also the Mr. White, with whipped ricotta, mozzarella and generous slicks of green basil pesto. Arguably its messiest pie is the Vodka Roni, topped with a pink pancetta vodka sauce and crispy Ezzo pepperoni cups. For the less-adventurous, there are both plain (The Enemy) and pepperoni (Roni Jabroni) versions.

The secret behind the Wexlers’ early pizza success may be their hybrid Detroit-style. The foundation of Koby Wexler’s crust is sourdough, created with an 18-month-old starter he feeds daily, which imparts a crunchy exterior and a spongy interior. He nicknamed the starter “Munci,” after his mother’s great aunt.

“It makes the pizza easier to digest with all the active bacteria,” he explained.

Zoey Wexler, who handles the pizzeria’s finances and online marketing, said they wouldn’t have been able to afford Death By Pizza’s first brick-and-mortar without smart pandemic timing. In 2020, the pizza venture thrived on social-media word of mouth during shutdowns, competing against other storefronts that were closed. But the pop-up shared its kitchen with Two Fat Cookies, which made oven and counter space limited and forced the siblings to schedule their pizza drops on Sundays, when the bakery traditionally closed.

“We had all this demand but not enough ovens, so we would get flash-mobbed by dozens of people picking up at the same time,” she said. “We basically became accidentally exclusive. We tried to anticipate how much supply we would need, and we ordered more pans, but it was never enough.”

Now there are no such supply-and-demand hiccups. Death By Pizza’s new storefront is equipped with a double-decker PizzaMaster electric convection oven, capable of firing up to 12 pizzas at 575 to 600 degrees every 9 minutes, Koby Wexler said.

Another difference: better ingredients and an expanded menu. They now coat their pans in a higher-quality olive oil and use fresh, California-imported Stanislaus tomatoes instead of canned, pre-peeled ones. New items include appetizers such as spinach dip ($16), Caesar and tri-color salads ($15 and $18, respectively) and 10-piece honey Buffalo wings ($17).

“The pandemic helped us grow our business and we’re grateful,” Koby Wexler said. “Now we just have to keep the momentum going.”

Death by Pizza, at 528 NE Second St., Delray Beach, is currently open Thursdays through Mondays, with a grand opening scheduled for late November. Visit DeathByPizzaDelray.com or call 561-666-9111.

