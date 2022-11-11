Tehama County firefighters to participate in ‘Fill the Boot’ program for Muscular Dystrophy Association

Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans worker who rescued woman from Feather River receives state’s Medal of Valor
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Caltrans worker in Butte County was one of four workers to receive the Governor's State Employee Medal of Valor award for risking his life to help save a woman last year. Gov. Gavin Newsom presented the award to Travis Sutton after he helped save a...
actionnewsnow.com
People in Tehama County concerned as daytime patrols come to a halt
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County sheriff's deputies will no longer be patrolling during the daytime. “Without a patrol, I don't see how things are going to get better. It's just going to get a whole lot worse," said Bob Cheadle, the owner of Los Molinos Feeds. That's the fear...
actionnewsnow.com
Shalom Free Clinic continues helping those in need
CHICO, Calif. - Flu season is back and it’s not the only virus going around. However, some clinics are trying to help the community this season. Rain or shine, the Shalom Free Clinic is open every weekend to help people in the community. "I would hate to know what...
actionnewsnow.com
Toys for Tots returns to Butte, Tehama counties
CHICO, Calif. - It’s the time of the year when people can help make the holiday a little brighter for children across Northern California. The annual Toys for Tots returns to Tehama and Butte counties. People can drop off new, unwrapped or monetary donations outside the Walmart in Chico...
actionnewsnow.com
Construction crews making progress on Hope Plaza
PARADISE, Calif. - Construction crews are making progress on Hope Plaza, the Camp Fire memorial site off of Skyway and Foster Rd. in Paradise. Crews are working on phase one of five right now. That includes the foundation of the plaza and Reflection Forest. “I think that it’s going to...
actionnewsnow.com
Prescribed burn scheduled in the Big Chico Creek Canyon
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A prescribed burn is scheduled this week in the Big Chico Creek Canyon, according to Chico State. The burns are scheduled Monday through Friday and will reduce fuels on about 10 acres of land below Forest Ranch. Smoke may be visible to people in Forest Ranch...
actionnewsnow.com
New Costco location in Redding to add 75 jobs
REDDING, Calif. - The new Costco location on Bechelli Lane in Redding will help bring in 75 jobs to the area. The new location, which will be 25% larger than the current location, will have 350 employees. The current Costco on Dana Drive employs 275. The new location is set...
krcrtv.com
Redding's Veterans Services Office explains push for location change
REDDING, Calif. — Rumor control with Veterans Day on Friday, the Shasta County Veterans Community has been concerned with changes in the county's Veterans Services Office. A meeting in the Supervisor's Chambers to clear up any misconceptions. The Veterans Services Office may move for a couple of reasons: the adjacent District Attorney's Office needs more space, but, more importantly, ensuring the safety of veterans with limited mobility.
chicotaxpayers.com
Illegal campers are climbing higher into Bidwell Park
Above is the remains of a tent and a campsite located within Upper Bidwell Park on a trail above the disc golf course on Hwy 32. Just beyond the tent is a crumpled camp chair. To the lower left of the picture you can see that somebody carefully dug out a spot for the tent. They also amassed a pretty nice pile of fire wood before the recent storm apparently drove them out.
actionnewsnow.com
Former Butte City Club damaged in early-morning fire
BUTTE CITY, Calif. - A building went up in flames in Glenn County early Monday morning. Corning Fire Dispatch said the fire was reported just after midnight. The fire burned the former Butte City Club on Highway 162 in Butte City. A dispatcher said the club was not in operation.
actionnewsnow.com
Train vs. Car: Woman escapes with seconds to spare in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - An Amtrak train was stopped after slamming into a small car early Tuesday morning. The woman inside the car got out moments before the train slammed it, police say. She apparently ran off before they got there. The collision happened around 2:30 a.m. on the tracks...
actionnewsnow.com
Crews repaving portion of Upper Park Road
CHICO, Calif. - A portion of Upper Park Road in Chico will be closed Monday and Tuesday as crews repave existing portions of the road. The City of Chico says it will be repaving the road from Horseshoe Lake Lot E to the large rules sign. The road will be...
actionnewsnow.com
700 Bales of Rice Straw Catch Fire in Butte County
BIGGS, Calif. - The owner of 700 bales of rice straw said he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars when they caught fire Friday morning. The owner didn't want to be identified but told Action News Now this is their second property that went up in flames since October. CAL...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico installing license plate readers to cut crime, locate stolen vehicles
CHICO, Calif. - License plate readers are being installed across the city to cut crime and locate stolen vehicles. Action News Now spoke with Chief Billy Aldridge, who explained how the "automated license plate recognition" devices collect plate numbers. Chico Police can request that data if they're looking for a...
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 99 metering lights go active Monday in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Drivers may have to wait a moment before they get on Highway 99 in Chico in the morning. The new meter lights will be turned on on two entrance ramps Monday, Nov. 14. On the ramp, you have to wait for a green to go. The meter...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman wounded in Los Molinos shooting, deputies investigating
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - Tehama County deputies say they are investigating a shooting in Los Molinos over the weekend. Deputies told Action News Now that a woman was shot and is stable. No other information was released. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated with...
actionnewsnow.com
1 lane of northbound I-5 closed in Redding following crash
REDDING, Calif. - One lane of northbound Interstate 5 is blocked due to a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday morning. The crash is south of E Cypress Street, just before Highway 44 on-ramp. The Redding Fire Department and the CHP is at the scene. As of 8 a.m., traffic is moving. People...
actionnewsnow.com
Traffic on northbound Highway 99 slows in Chico after multi-vehicle crash
CHICO, Calif. 8:52 A.M. UPDATE - Traffic was slow on Highway 99 due to a multiple-vehicle crash in Chico Tuesday morning. One lane was open after the crash happened just south of the Cohasset Road exit on Highway 99 north. Just before 9 a.m., traffic was flowing again. An SUV,...
Woman, four dogs rescued after vehicle falls 130 feet in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — With the help of three Caltrans District employees, a woman and her four dogs were saved after their vehicle went down an embankment along State Route 32 on Nov. 3. Tina Milberger and her four dogs were traveling on State Route 32 at around 11:30 p.m. when she lost control […]
actionnewsnow.com
BCSO is investigating a shooting on Saturday in 5200 block of Lower Wyandotte Avenue in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a report of gunshots in the 5200 block of Lower Wyandotte Avenue in Oroville at around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies say that during an investigation they were able to find a gunshot victim at a...
