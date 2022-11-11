ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehama County, CA

Tehama County firefighters to participate in ‘Fill the Boot’ program for Muscular Dystrophy Association

By Brandon Downs
 4 days ago
Related
Shalom Free Clinic continues helping those in need

CHICO, Calif. - Flu season is back and it’s not the only virus going around. However, some clinics are trying to help the community this season. Rain or shine, the Shalom Free Clinic is open every weekend to help people in the community. "I would hate to know what...
CHICO, CA
Toys for Tots returns to Butte, Tehama counties

CHICO, Calif. - It’s the time of the year when people can help make the holiday a little brighter for children across Northern California. The annual Toys for Tots returns to Tehama and Butte counties. People can drop off new, unwrapped or monetary donations outside the Walmart in Chico...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Construction crews making progress on Hope Plaza

PARADISE, Calif. - Construction crews are making progress on Hope Plaza, the Camp Fire memorial site off of Skyway and Foster Rd. in Paradise. Crews are working on phase one of five right now. That includes the foundation of the plaza and Reflection Forest. “I think that it’s going to...
PARADISE, CA
Prescribed burn scheduled in the Big Chico Creek Canyon

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A prescribed burn is scheduled this week in the Big Chico Creek Canyon, according to Chico State. The burns are scheduled Monday through Friday and will reduce fuels on about 10 acres of land below Forest Ranch. Smoke may be visible to people in Forest Ranch...
CHICO, CA
New Costco location in Redding to add 75 jobs

REDDING, Calif. - The new Costco location on Bechelli Lane in Redding will help bring in 75 jobs to the area. The new location, which will be 25% larger than the current location, will have 350 employees. The current Costco on Dana Drive employs 275. The new location is set...
REDDING, CA
Redding's Veterans Services Office explains push for location change

REDDING, Calif. — Rumor control with Veterans Day on Friday, the Shasta County Veterans Community has been concerned with changes in the county's Veterans Services Office. A meeting in the Supervisor's Chambers to clear up any misconceptions. The Veterans Services Office may move for a couple of reasons: the adjacent District Attorney's Office needs more space, but, more importantly, ensuring the safety of veterans with limited mobility.
REDDING, CA
Illegal campers are climbing higher into Bidwell Park

Above is the remains of a tent and a campsite located within Upper Bidwell Park on a trail above the disc golf course on Hwy 32. Just beyond the tent is a crumpled camp chair. To the lower left of the picture you can see that somebody carefully dug out a spot for the tent. They also amassed a pretty nice pile of fire wood before the recent storm apparently drove them out.
Former Butte City Club damaged in early-morning fire

BUTTE CITY, Calif. - A building went up in flames in Glenn County early Monday morning. Corning Fire Dispatch said the fire was reported just after midnight. The fire burned the former Butte City Club on Highway 162 in Butte City. A dispatcher said the club was not in operation.
BUTTE CITY, CA
Train vs. Car: Woman escapes with seconds to spare in Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. - An Amtrak train was stopped after slamming into a small car early Tuesday morning. The woman inside the car got out moments before the train slammed it, police say. She apparently ran off before they got there. The collision happened around 2:30 a.m. on the tracks...
RED BLUFF, CA
Crews repaving portion of Upper Park Road

CHICO, Calif. - A portion of Upper Park Road in Chico will be closed Monday and Tuesday as crews repave existing portions of the road. The City of Chico says it will be repaving the road from Horseshoe Lake Lot E to the large rules sign. The road will be...
CHICO, CA
700 Bales of Rice Straw Catch Fire in Butte County

BIGGS, Calif. - The owner of 700 bales of rice straw said he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars when they caught fire Friday morning. The owner didn't want to be identified but told Action News Now this is their second property that went up in flames since October. CAL...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Chico installing license plate readers to cut crime, locate stolen vehicles

CHICO, Calif. - License plate readers are being installed across the city to cut crime and locate stolen vehicles. Action News Now spoke with Chief Billy Aldridge, who explained how the "automated license plate recognition" devices collect plate numbers. Chico Police can request that data if they're looking for a...
CHICO, CA
Highway 99 metering lights go active Monday in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Drivers may have to wait a moment before they get on Highway 99 in Chico in the morning. The new meter lights will be turned on on two entrance ramps Monday, Nov. 14. On the ramp, you have to wait for a green to go. The meter...
CHICO, CA
Woman wounded in Los Molinos shooting, deputies investigating

LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - Tehama County deputies say they are investigating a shooting in Los Molinos over the weekend. Deputies told Action News Now that a woman was shot and is stable. No other information was released. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated with...
LOS MOLINOS, CA
1 lane of northbound I-5 closed in Redding following crash

REDDING, Calif. - One lane of northbound Interstate 5 is blocked due to a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday morning. The crash is south of E Cypress Street, just before Highway 44 on-ramp. The Redding Fire Department and the CHP is at the scene. As of 8 a.m., traffic is moving. People...
REDDING, CA

