Leaked Video Shows Jen Shah in screaming match on streets of SLCAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Moon Bakery Is a Korean Bakery in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, UtahS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
utahutes.com
Venters, Plourde & Barger Garner USTFCCCA All-Region Honors
NEW ORLEANS – Emily Venters, Simone Plourde and Keelah Barger were officially recognized by the USTFCCCA with All-Region honors for their efforts this past Friday at the NCAA Mountain Regionals. It marked the first time the Women of Utah had three student-athletes garner all-region honors since 2019 and fourth...
utahutes.com
Women's Tennis Sends Three to the Finals
LAS VEGAS - The University of Utah women's tennis team finished another successful day at the Jolene Watanabe Classic hosted by UNLV. Utah sent three to the draw finals, two singles, and one doubles team. "I am excited for the group's opportunity to finish the fall season on a high...
utahutes.com
Women's Basketball Hits 17 Threes in Win over Southeastern Louisiana
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah women's basketball team hit the second most threes in a single game in school history with 17 in the 99-62 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday night at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. The Utes had seven players hit a three in the...
utahutes.com
Men's Hoops Set to take on Idaho State Monday Night
SALT LAKE CITY – The four-game homestand continues for the Utah men's basketball team as it welcomes in Idaho State on Monday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m. inside the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Drew Goodman will have the call in the 32nd meeting ever between the Runnin' Utes and...
utahutes.com
Women's Basketball Hosts Southeastern Louisiana Sunday Night
The University of Utah women's basketball hosts Southeastern Louisiana Sunday evening at the Jon M. Huntsman Center for its third of four-straight home contests to start the season. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MT. SUNDAY'S MATCHUP. Date | Time: Sunday, Nov. 13 | 7 p.m. (MT) Utah (2-0) vs....
utahutes.com
Runnin' Utes Cruise Past CSU Bakersfield Behind Career-High Night from Madsen
SALT LAKE CITY – It was the Gabe Madsen show Friday night inside the Jon M. Huntsman Center as the Utah men's basketball team cruised past CSU Bakersfield 72-44 thanks to a career night from Madsen with 25 points. The win marked the first time the Runnin' Utes have...
utahutes.com
No. 13 Utah Football Goes Undefeated At Home With 42-7 Win Over Stanford
SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 13 University of Utah Football program wrapped up another perfect home season in Rice-Eccles Stadium tonight, winning 42-7 against the Stanford Cardinal in front of the 76th straight sellout crowd. Utah improved to 8-2 overall and 6-1 in Pac-12 play. The win came...
utahutes.com
Women's Basketball Routs Utah Valley, 97-27
SALT LAKE CITY – A strong offense outing by the University of Utah women's basketball team led Utah to a 97-27 victory over Utah Valley on Friday afternoon. The Utes shot 55 percent in the contest and held the Wolverines to shoot 24 percent. Utah was locked in on...
