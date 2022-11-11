ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

utahutes.com

Venters, Plourde & Barger Garner USTFCCCA All-Region Honors

NEW ORLEANS – Emily Venters, Simone Plourde and Keelah Barger were officially recognized by the USTFCCCA with All-Region honors for their efforts this past Friday at the NCAA Mountain Regionals. It marked the first time the Women of Utah had three student-athletes garner all-region honors since 2019 and fourth...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

Women's Tennis Sends Three to the Finals

LAS VEGAS - The University of Utah women's tennis team finished another successful day at the Jolene Watanabe Classic hosted by UNLV. Utah sent three to the draw finals, two singles, and one doubles team. "I am excited for the group's opportunity to finish the fall season on a high...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

Men's Hoops Set to take on Idaho State Monday Night

SALT LAKE CITY – The four-game homestand continues for the Utah men's basketball team as it welcomes in Idaho State on Monday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m. inside the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Drew Goodman will have the call in the 32nd meeting ever between the Runnin' Utes and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

Women's Basketball Hosts Southeastern Louisiana Sunday Night

The University of Utah women's basketball hosts Southeastern Louisiana Sunday evening at the Jon M. Huntsman Center for its third of four-straight home contests to start the season. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MT. SUNDAY'S MATCHUP. Date | Time: Sunday, Nov. 13 | 7 p.m. (MT) Utah (2-0) vs....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

Women's Basketball Routs Utah Valley, 97-27

SALT LAKE CITY – A strong offense outing by the University of Utah women's basketball team led Utah to a 97-27 victory over Utah Valley on Friday afternoon. The Utes shot 55 percent in the contest and held the Wolverines to shoot 24 percent. Utah was locked in on...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

