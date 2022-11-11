NEW ORLEANS – Emily Venters, Simone Plourde and Keelah Barger were officially recognized by the USTFCCCA with All-Region honors for their efforts this past Friday at the NCAA Mountain Regionals. It marked the first time the Women of Utah had three student-athletes garner all-region honors since 2019 and fourth...

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 19 HOURS AGO