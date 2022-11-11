Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving turkey almost $25 this year for southern Colorado food bank, compared to $16.75 last year
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Your Thanksgiving dinner will cost a lot more this year!. 11 News spoke with Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado, which reports last year turkeys cost about $16.75 each in bulk buy. This year, the cost is up almost $25. “A massive increase...
Take a Turkey to Work Day returns to southern Colorado this Friday!
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gobble gobble alert! Local non-profit Care and Share needs your help getting turkeys to families this Thanksgiving. Data in 2019 showed that 1 in 9 people in southern Colorado is food insecure -- and with the price of many goods up significantly in the three years since, even more people may be finding their wallets strained. That’s why Care and Share is calling on fellow southern Coloradans to help put food on their neighbors’ tables. Nov. 18 marks the annual “Take a Turkey to Work Day,” Care and Share’s big push to get turkeys to families needing a little extra help.
Another record-breaking brook trout caught in Colorado this year
HINSDALE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man claimed the state record for a brook trout in the Centennial State last month. Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced the record-breaking catch with the public on Tuesday. Matt Smiley of Lake City reeled in an 8-pound, 9-ounce brook trout on Oct. 8 from Waterdog Lake, located on the east side of Lake City in Hinsdale County. The area is west of Monarch. The fish measured 26.25 inches in length and had a girth of 16 inches.
Colorado wildlife experts urge wildlife awareness as winter approaches
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As winter approaches, animals like bobcats are more likely to be out and about. Colorado Parks and Wildlife tells 11 News that, while these animals may seem intimidating, there are easy steps to take to mitigate the threat they might pose. CPW posted a video...
Gas prices drop slightly ahead of busy Thanksgiving travel week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you’re driving home for Thanksgiving, you might pay a little less at the pump. AAA says the national average for a gallon of gas has dropped slightly ahead of the holiday, from $3.80 to $3.77 in the last week. It’s a sharper decline if looking back a month; AAA says the national average was 13 cents higher at this time in October.
Live results from Colorado District 3: Boebert vs. Frisch vote count
Live updates with results from Colorado's 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House race between incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert against Democrat Adam Frisch.
