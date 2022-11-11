COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gobble gobble alert! Local non-profit Care and Share needs your help getting turkeys to families this Thanksgiving. Data in 2019 showed that 1 in 9 people in southern Colorado is food insecure -- and with the price of many goods up significantly in the three years since, even more people may be finding their wallets strained. That’s why Care and Share is calling on fellow southern Coloradans to help put food on their neighbors’ tables. Nov. 18 marks the annual “Take a Turkey to Work Day,” Care and Share’s big push to get turkeys to families needing a little extra help.

