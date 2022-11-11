Jim Harbaugh confirmed quarterback Cade McNamara underwent successful surgery last week. As a result, it is unlikely McNamara will see the field again in 2022. McNamara entered the season as the returning starter for Michigan after leading the Wolverines to the B1G Championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately, this season did not go as planned.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO