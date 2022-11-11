Read full article on original website
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Indiana at Michigan State
Michigan State has turned its season around nicely with a huge win over then-ranked No. 17 Illinois last Saturday. The Spartans kept their hot streak going with a win over Rutgers in Week 11, propelling them to 5-5 on the season. So out of nowhere, a bowl bid is definitely...
Jim Harbaugh confirms surgery, outlook for QB Cade McNamara entering Week 12
Jim Harbaugh confirmed quarterback Cade McNamara underwent successful surgery last week. As a result, it is unlikely McNamara will see the field again in 2022. McNamara entered the season as the returning starter for Michigan after leading the Wolverines to the B1G Championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately, this season did not go as planned.
ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of heavyweight battle between Illinois and Michigan
Michigan is set to play its 2nd toughest game of the season this Saturday, hosting the tumbling Illinois Fighting Illini. Illinois climbed as high as No. 17 in the polls, but has since lost 2 straight and fumbled prime position for a trip to Indianapolis and a B1G West title. The Illini fell to Michigan State before allowing Purdue to come back and upset them last Saturday.
Tom Izzo praises game experience in San Diego, loved every part 'except for the outcome'
Tom Izzo and Michigan State made the trip west for the Armed Forces Classic last week. That matchup against No. 2 Gonzaga went down to the wire with the Spartans falling by one point against the Bulldogs. Despite the loss, it was a strong performance by Michigan State. However, it...
Joel Klatt explains why he was surprised by Michigan's stout defense: 'Better than I anticipated'
Joel Klatt was not expecting Michigan’s defense to be a good as it is. The Wolverines had a solid unit last season that underwent some turnover in the offseason. Because of this, Klatt had some questions towards that unit’s efficacy on that side of the ball. But the...
Jayvant Brown, 4-star 2023 LB, announces B1G commitment
Michigan State got a solid 27-21 win in Week 11 over Rutgers. The following day, Michigan State got another win by getting a commitment from a 4-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class from linebacker Jayvant Brown. Brown, a linebacker from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is the 29th-rated linebacker and the...
Tom Izzo provides early analysis of Kentucky, expectations for Oscar Tshiebwe in matchup
Tom Izzo and Michigan State lead a brutal nonconference slate to open the 2022-23 college basketball season. The first test was No. 2 Gonzaga, who the Spartans nearly beat in a 1-point loss. Up next for them is No. 4 Kentucky, who — despite what rankings say — might prove a tougher challenge than Gonzaga.
Mickey Joseph gives one-word response when asked how Nebraska can narrow gap between top B1G teams
Mickey Joseph is concerned about the future of Nebraska, especially in the recruiting field. After the 34-3 road loss to No. 3 Michigan, coach Joseph talked about how Nebraska needs to recruit more efficiently and close the gap with B1G teams like Ohio State and Michigan. “Recruiting. We have to...
Michigan PD wraps up investigation of UM-MSU tunnel incident, per report
The University of Michigan PD has completed its portion of the investigation into the altercation in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the game between Michigan and Michigan State in Week 9. Now, the findings of the investigation will be turned over to prosecutors for review. “In collaboration with our law...
