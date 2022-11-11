ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Indiana at Michigan State

Michigan State has turned its season around nicely with a huge win over then-ranked No. 17 Illinois last Saturday. The Spartans kept their hot streak going with a win over Rutgers in Week 11, propelling them to 5-5 on the season. So out of nowhere, a bowl bid is definitely...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh confirms surgery, outlook for QB Cade McNamara entering Week 12

Jim Harbaugh confirmed quarterback Cade McNamara underwent successful surgery last week. As a result, it is unlikely McNamara will see the field again in 2022. McNamara entered the season as the returning starter for Michigan after leading the Wolverines to the B1G Championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately, this season did not go as planned.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of heavyweight battle between Illinois and Michigan

Michigan is set to play its 2nd toughest game of the season this Saturday, hosting the tumbling Illinois Fighting Illini. Illinois climbed as high as No. 17 in the polls, but has since lost 2 straight and fumbled prime position for a trip to Indianapolis and a B1G West title. The Illini fell to Michigan State before allowing Purdue to come back and upset them last Saturday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jayvant Brown, 4-star 2023 LB, announces B1G commitment

Michigan State got a solid 27-21 win in Week 11 over Rutgers. The following day, Michigan State got another win by getting a commitment from a 4-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class from linebacker Jayvant Brown. Brown, a linebacker from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is the 29th-rated linebacker and the...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan PD wraps up investigation of UM-MSU tunnel incident, per report

The University of Michigan PD has completed its portion of the investigation into the altercation in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the game between Michigan and Michigan State in Week 9. Now, the findings of the investigation will be turned over to prosecutors for review. “In collaboration with our law...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy