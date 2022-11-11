Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Atlanta, GeorgiaLuay RahilAtlanta, GA
Man indicted by FoCo Grand Jury on five charges in mother’s murderJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Favourite Brazilian Steakhouse In Atlanta: Fogo de ChàoJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
CBP’s Beagle Brigade sniffs out Giant African Snail in airline passenger’s luggageLauren JessopAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Bow Wow becomes emotional on stage during Millennial Tour
The Millennial Tour is back again and this time with headliners such as Lloyd, Jacquees, Keri Hilson, Mario, The Ying Yang Twins, and the legendary Bow Wow. The event brought out thousands of attendees who were able to immerse themselves in early 2000s R&B and hip-hop music. Fans were able to sing along to timeless hits and take a trip back in time.
‘Saturday Night Live’ cast boycotting Dave Chappelle hosting gig
“Saturday Night Live” writers are reportedly boycotting the upcoming appearance of superstar comedian Dave Chappelle due to his alleged anti-LBGTQ comments. “SNL” writer Celeste Yim reportedly wrote the following note on Instagram Stories after Chappelle’s appearance was announced: “I’m trans and non-binary. I use they/them pronouns. Transphobia is murder and it should be condemned,” Yim said according to the New York Daily News.
Dustin Ross shares his views on Black ownership with ‘Bet On Black’
Dustin Ross is a New York native who is making his mark on the culture as a writer, host, and producer. His latest venture is serving as a host for Revolt TV‘s latest show, “Bet On Black.” The show, which airs Mondays at 9:30 p.m. EST can be compared to “Shark Tank” but with Black entrepreneurs.
How GloRilla’s 60-day cleanse led to a Grammy nomination
GloRilla is spreading positivity as a female rapper by dropping lyrics in her music to encourage fans to level up. The rising star is not only influencing the masses, but she also shared tips on how to get to the money and focus on your business. The rapper tweeted a...
Singer Jason Warrior regrets actions toward Diddy, other hosts of ‘The Four’
Singer Jason Warrior, 27, has gone viral on a handful of occasions through his appearances on “American Idol” and “The Four.” One of his viral moments included walking up to the judges’ panel on [The Four] and and told Meghan Trainor that sometimes she says things to contestants that really hurt.
Love & Hip Hop star Spice is setting the record straight about her health
Rumors began circulating online recently about the queen of dancehall, Spice, undergoing a BBL surgery overseas. Loved ones started offering prayers via social media and posting messages insinuating that Spice was in a coma from the side effects. This week, Spice made an Instagram post to address the rumors about her health condition and any other gossip that has been circulating.
Mathew Knowles shares why Solange turned down this life-changing offer
The Knowles family can count some of the most talented people in the world among their supporters. Mathew Knowles, the father of Beyoncé and Solange, doesn’t say much when it comes to his family but on Nov. 5 he wanted to offer a token of appreciation to his daughters on Instagram.
Migos songs that were played at ceremony in honor of Takeoff
On Nov. 11, the family of Takeoff hosted a special Celebration of Life for the late rapper at State Farm Arena. Friends and fans were also present at the ceremony, which included musical selections from a number of artists, and special remarks from family and close friends. At the end of the ceremony, the arena began to play some of Migos most popular songs and Takeoff’s verses.
Keithian collaborates with Shelli Bradley on ‘Say My Name’ inspired music video
Music artist Keithian and celebrity stylist Shelli Bradley recently collaborated on a major project that drew inspiration from Destiny’s Child’s famous “Say My Name” video. Keithian’s hit song “Chance” is a fun, compelling song with a mix of soul and sensuality. During the...
Stars convey what the Soul Train Awards mean to them (photos)
LAS VEGAS — Just as many fireworks erupted on the blue carpet at The Soul Train Awards 2022 outside the Orleans Arena on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, as those that popped off during the music extravaganza inside. A steady cavalcade of lyrical legends and rising renegades waltzed onto the...
James Worthy collaborates on a project with Atlanta legend Big Gipp
James Worthy is a three-time Grammy-nominated producer-songwriter, multiplatinum artist and entrepreneur who is making his mark in the music industry. The Atlanta resident believes his authenticity is what makes him stand out in what some say is a saturated market. The multi-hyphenate has worked with Fetty Wap, 6LACK, T-Pain, J....
Paige Hurd, Rubi Rose and more give girl power a new meaning at recent summit
Whether you’re a Gen-Z creative, a mental health advocate, or a fashion guru, Essence Girls United Summit delivered on its promise of energizing aspiring professionals. The summit returned on Nov. 5 for its third annual event in Atlanta with a day filled with helpful and engaging activities. This year’s...
Drake, Quavo and Offset honor Takeoff at funeral; another plea to end violence
As raindrops poured down on the streets of downtown Atlanta, even the sky cried to grieve the loss of Takeoff, beloved member of the legendary rap trio Migos. Loved ones and fans alike gathered at State Farm Arena on Nov. 11 to celebrate the life of 28-year-old Kirsnick Khari Ball.
Men represented with strong fashion statements at Soul Train Awards 2022
LAS VEGAS — It was more than apropos that Tank hosted legendary singing group, The Time, during the “Soul Train Awards 2022” pre-show at the end of the red carpet. All three men were resplendent as they made their presence known, metaphorically and literally, at the crowd assembled outside of the Orleans Arena and reminisced about the funk band’s monstrous hits in the 1980s.
How Mikhala Jené promotes healing with her latest EP ‘The Missing Peace”
Def Jam artist Mikhala Jené is helping to bring back old R&B with her southern belle roots and soulful sound. The singer, songwriter, artist, and creative began singing at a young age and wishes for fans to find healing through her latest EP The Missing Peace. “Black Love” is one of the songs on her project that shows glowing positive images of Black love.
Jackie Paige named new Atlanta midday radio host
Atlanta has a new radio host on the airwaves. On Nov. 11, Radio One Atlanta announced Jackie Paige is now the new MAJIC 107.5/97.5 midday host. “I’m truly excited and honored to be making my way to Atlanta to join the legendary Urban One Atlanta family,” Paige said, according to the announcement. “The southern hospitality, award-winning food, and culture is unmatched. and I’m elated to call Atlanta home. I’d like to thank Jeff Wilson, Tim Davies, Derek Harper, Kashon Powell, Mike Swift, Colby Colb and my entire Radio One family for their continued support. It’s been an amazing ride in the DMV. The journey continues in the A.”
21 Savage criticizes Nas; Twitter roars disapproval
On Nov. 11, Nas released his 16th album, King’s Disease III. At 49, the rap icon continues to make music, but someone thinks that he’s only relevant because of his fans. During a recent Clubhouse chat, 21 Savage got into a debate about Nas, and he offered his thoughts about why he thinks he’s still making noise in the industry.
Phillip Ashley Rix shares his luxury chocolate collection for Ebony’s Power 100 gala
EBONY Media Group held their signature annual gala, the 2022 EBONY Power 100 Gala, Presented by Coca-Cola Zero SugarTM at Milk Studios in Hollywood on October 29. The star-studded event, hosted by Emmy-nominated comedian and actress Amber Ruffin, honored the remarkable achievements of African Americans spanning across various industries. Phillip...
Deandre Sevon shines in ‘Still…’
Deandre Sevon delivers in the role of middle Noah in ‘Still’ at the Ensemble Studio Theatre. Here are excerpts from the conversation about the show with the talented singer and actor. How did you get involved in the production?. The director of our production, Cameron Knight used to...
Marvel partners with cosmetic brand for ‘Wakanda Forever’ makeup collection
The movie Black Panther has broken records and exceeded standards in movie history as it is one of the greatest cultural tales translated into Marvel cinema. Not only is the movie a major hit in the Black community, but it is also getting mainstream endorsements and being courted by a slew of cosmetic brands.
rolling out
Atlanta, GA
112K+
Followers
8K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political Newshttps://rollingout.com/
Comments / 0