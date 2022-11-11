ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

rolling out

Bow Wow becomes emotional on stage during Millennial Tour

The Millennial Tour is back again and this time with headliners such as Lloyd, Jacquees, Keri Hilson, Mario, The Ying Yang Twins, and the legendary Bow Wow. The event brought out thousands of attendees who were able to immerse themselves in early 2000s R&B and hip-hop music. Fans were able to sing along to timeless hits and take a trip back in time.
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

‘Saturday Night Live’ cast boycotting Dave Chappelle hosting gig

“Saturday Night Live” writers are reportedly boycotting the upcoming appearance of superstar comedian Dave Chappelle due to his alleged anti-LBGTQ comments. “SNL” writer Celeste Yim reportedly wrote the following note on Instagram Stories after Chappelle’s appearance was announced: “I’m trans and non-binary. I use they/them pronouns. Transphobia is murder and it should be condemned,” Yim said according to the New York Daily News.
rolling out

How GloRilla’s 60-day cleanse led to a Grammy nomination

GloRilla is spreading positivity as a female rapper by dropping lyrics in her music to encourage fans to level up. The rising star is not only influencing the masses, but she also shared tips on how to get to the money and focus on your business. The rapper tweeted a...
rolling out

Love & Hip Hop star Spice is setting the record straight about her health

Rumors began circulating online recently about the queen of dancehall, Spice, undergoing a BBL surgery overseas. Loved ones started offering prayers via social media and posting messages insinuating that Spice was in a coma from the side effects. This week, Spice made an Instagram post to address the rumors about her health condition and any other gossip that has been circulating.
rolling out

Migos songs that were played at ceremony in honor of Takeoff

On Nov. 11, the family of Takeoff hosted a special Celebration of Life for the late rapper at State Farm Arena. Friends and fans were also present at the ceremony, which included musical selections from a number of artists, and special remarks from family and close friends. At the end of the ceremony, the arena began to play some of Migos most popular songs and Takeoff’s verses.
rolling out

James Worthy collaborates on a project with Atlanta legend Big Gipp

James Worthy is a three-time Grammy-nominated producer-songwriter, multiplatinum artist and entrepreneur who is making his mark in the music industry. The Atlanta resident believes his authenticity is what makes him stand out in what some say is a saturated market. The multi-hyphenate has worked with Fetty Wap, 6LACK, T-Pain, J....
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

Men represented with strong fashion statements at Soul Train Awards 2022

LAS VEGAS — It was more than apropos that Tank hosted legendary singing group, The Time, during the “Soul Train Awards 2022” pre-show at the end of the red carpet. All three men were resplendent as they made their presence known, metaphorically and literally, at the crowd assembled outside of the Orleans Arena and reminisced about the funk band’s monstrous hits in the 1980s.
LAS VEGAS, NV
rolling out

How Mikhala Jené promotes healing with her latest EP ‘The Missing Peace”

Def Jam artist Mikhala Jené is helping to bring back old R&B with her southern belle roots and soulful sound. The singer, songwriter, artist, and creative began singing at a young age and wishes for fans to find healing through her latest EP The Missing Peace. “Black Love” is one of the songs on her project that shows glowing positive images of Black love.
rolling out

Jackie Paige named new Atlanta midday radio host

Atlanta has a new radio host on the airwaves. On Nov. 11, Radio One Atlanta announced Jackie Paige is now the new MAJIC 107.5/97.5 midday host. “I’m truly excited and honored to be making my way to Atlanta to join the legendary Urban One Atlanta family,” Paige said, according to the announcement. “The southern hospitality, award-winning food, and culture is unmatched. and I’m elated to call Atlanta home. I’d like to thank Jeff Wilson, Tim Davies, Derek Harper, Kashon Powell, Mike Swift, Colby Colb and my entire Radio One family for their continued support. It’s been an amazing ride in the DMV. The journey continues in the A.”
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

21 Savage criticizes Nas; Twitter roars disapproval

On Nov. 11, Nas released his 16th album, King’s Disease III. At 49, the rap icon continues to make music, but someone thinks that he’s only relevant because of his fans. During a recent Clubhouse chat, 21 Savage got into a debate about Nas, and he offered his thoughts about why he thinks he’s still making noise in the industry.
rolling out

Deandre Sevon shines in ‘Still…’

Deandre Sevon delivers in the role of middle Noah in ‘Still’ at the Ensemble Studio Theatre. Here are excerpts from the conversation about the show with the talented singer and actor. How did you get involved in the production?. The director of our production, Cameron Knight used to...
rolling out

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

