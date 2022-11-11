Read full article on original website
Task Force Preparing to Open Temporary Homeless Shelters in Jamestown
A task force in Jamestown is making final preparations to open two temporary shelters in the city to deal with the recent spike in the number of homeless people. The group -- made up of city officials, human service agencies, medical providers and clergy members -- met on Thursday at Christ First United Methodist Church. Mayor Eddie Sundquist, who led the meeting, says the two shelters will be available for up to 30 people...
Proposed Dog Park Sparks Debate In Falconer
FALCONER, NY (WNY News Now) – A proposed dog park is causing a stir in the Village of Falconer, with mixed reactions for and against the project taking center stage at Monday’s Village Board Meeting. Nina Gustafson, President of the Falconer Rotary Club explained that her group has...
“Heartbreaking”
RUSSELL, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police and park caretakers are hoping to locate the vandal or vandals who caused extensive damage to the grounds and structures at Werner Park in Russell overnight Friday. People who came to walk their dogs discovered the damage on Saturday morning and alerted Mike...
Davis Removes More Diverse Erie Board Members
Erie County Executive Brenton Davis Friday removed Diverse Erie Board Members Sarah Carter, Tiffany LaVette and Gwendolyn White. Last month, he asked the commission to stop awarding grants while he removed and replaced members. When the women refused, Davis removed them, "I believe I have to protect the taxpayers in...
Response Times At UPMC Chautauqua Hospital Delayed Due To Flood Of Patients
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Response times at UPMC Chautauqua Hospital’s emergency department is delayed, due to a flood of RSV cases and other illnesses. The Falconer Fire Department issued a warning to community members about long delays in care on Monday. This doesn’t mean incoming patients...
Chautauqua County Health Director Won’t Be Reappointed For Another Term
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Chautauqua County’s Health Director will not be reappointed for another term in office, according to Executive PJ Wendel. The Chautauqua County Executive announced on Monday that Christine Schuyler, the County Department of Health and Human Services Director, will not be tapped to continue in her role.
Weekend Snowfall, Christmas Tree Pruning Brings Festive Feelings
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – With a just around a dusting of new fallen snow in Jamestown over the weekend, many might be getting into the holiday spirit around our community. In Downtown Jamestown on Monday, those with the City’s Parks Department were feeling festive as they continued...
WNY prepares for first major lake effect storm of season
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With snow on the way, everyone is getting prepared for the storm, including Erie County’s Public Works Department. They say they will have plenty of plows to clear about 600 mile of roadway during the storm. Some Western New Yorkers say they are ready for anything. “I’m going to be prepared. […]
Open Letter to People Going to Wegmans Before the Huge Snowstorm
You have probably heard by now that there is a huge snowstorm coming to Western New York and it's the very intense, lake effect variety. There's a Winter Storm Watch in effect for Erie, Wyoming and Genesee counties from Thursday at 7 pm through most of Sunday. Anywhere from 1-2...
Jamestown Lawmakers Discuss Demolition Costs
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Those with Jamestown City Council are still figuring out what to do with their dwindling ARPA funding. Now, officials are considering allocating some money to demolish dilapidated and condemned buildings. Through a resolution allocating one million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds,...
Jamestown Public Schools Outlines Their Snow Day Procedure
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – With snow in the forecast this weekend, Jamestown Public Schools has outlined their plan for school closing and cancelations. If schools are closed or have a delayed opening, JPS will make an announcement on area radio and television stations, and post on the JPS Facebook Page (@JamestownPublicSchools) and JPS Twitter feed (@JamestownSchool).
Jamestown Man Missing After Falling Into Flood Waters
SALAMANCA, NY (WNY News Now) – A man, believed to be from Jamestown, is missing after he was likely washed away into the Allegheny River in Cattaraugus County. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says an ATV was washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 17 around 11 p.m. on Friday night.
Firefighters Quell Cabin Fire in Town of Westfield
Firefighters from multiple departments made quick work of an early morning blaze at a hunting cabin in the Town of Westfield on Sunday. Westfield Fire responded to 5741 Parker Road shortly after 4:00 AM and received mutual aid from Sherman, Ripley, Ellery Center, Findley Lake and Portland. According to Chautauqua County dispatchers, the incident began as a chimney fire, and the cabin was fully involved on arrival. There were no injuries reported. Westfield Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were also on scene.
Local Artist Highlights The People Of Chautauqua County
WESTFIELD, NY (WNY News Now) – A project shining a spotlight on the diversity of Chautauqua County by a local artist was put on display over the weekend. On Friday, Westfield artist Katherine Galbraith unveiled the collection of more than 40 oil portraits that she calls “Painting the Faces of Chautauqua.”
Get your snow blowers: Preparing for Winter Storm Watch in WNY
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - If you haven’t prepped and primed your snow blowers already for the rapidly approaching snow season in Western New York, you may want to start sooner rather than later.
Hochul offers words of support on anniversary of Buffalo shooting
ALBANY, NY (WENY) – Six months ago, on May 14, an 18-year-old gunman from Broome County carried out the racially motivated shooting at Top’s Grocery Store in Buffalo, claiming the lives of 10 Black people and injuring 18 others. Monday, the families of those victims are still hurting...
Missing Jamestown Man Sought After ATV Washes Away
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Jamestown man who was riding an ATV on Friday. The Sheriff's Office announced on its Facebook page that it was notified shortly after 10:45 PM that the ATV had been washed away in flood waters along the Allegheny River near Old Route 417. At the time, the operator of the ATV was able to make it out of the water safely, but became separated from his passenger, who was only known to him as "Matt from Jamestown." The Sheriff's Office says Matt is believed to be a white male, possibly in his early 40s, and possibly drove a tan truck. It is unknown if he was able to get out of the water and make it back to safety. The Sheriff's Office is seeking help from anyone that may know the identity of this man, who may have been in the Salamanca area that night. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office at (716) 938-9191.
New Fire Engine Arrives in Olean
The Olean Fire Department’s newest engine has arrived. The newly-christened Engine 41 was delivered Monday. It weighs in at 23 tons and is 32 feet long. You can see a photo of the new engine at WESB.com.
Heavy lake effect snow possible later this week
“We are expecting the lake effect snow bands set up to the south of Buffalo and northern Chautauqua, Cattaraugus counties during the overnight Thursday night into Friday morning,” said Dan Kelly with Buffalo’s National Weather Service.
Need A Turkey? Sign Up Now To Get One For Free Tomorrow In Buffalo
Do you need a turkey for Thanksgiving? You can sign up for one FREE tomorrow, but only about 100 slots are left. The William-Emslie YMCA will be giving away turkeys tomorrow, Tuesday, November 15, 2022, from 5:00 - 7:30 pm. Join the William-Emslie Family YMCA for a very special Thanksgiving...
