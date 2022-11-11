Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Leaked Video Shows Jen Shah in Screaming Match on Streets of SLCAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Moon Bakery Is a Korean Bakery in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
How great a start is it for Utah's snowpack?
A good sign the ski season started early is when the annual pre-season press conference to the coming season happens when resorts are open.
kslnewsradio.com
Message to Utah skiers from UDOT about traffic — plan ahead
SALT LAKE CITY — As more skiers become interested in Utah resorts, more traffic problems arise in the canyons. In one instance this week, UDOT had to deal with vehicles that were parked illegally on side canyon roads. Adding to potential parking problems for Utah skiers is this —...
kpcw.org
Tokyo-trained couple creating ramen to warm the soul in Park City
Owners CC and Mike Harrison opened Hana Ramen Bar with one goal in mind, to serve up the best soul warming ramen possible. CC and Mike, ramen chef who trained under legendary Chef Koitani from Tokyo, shared how they are making food to warm the soul. Roger is a retired...
travelawaits.com
19 Incredible Places To Explore In Utah For Dinosaur Lovers
My family digs dinosaurs. My grandson sifts his sandpit, searching for fossils. Living in Utah, he’s likely to find some. Utah has more fossil records for dinosaur species than any other state. Little dinophiles grow up and study in Utah as many of the universities focus on paleontology. These institutions’ research museums and discovery sites have become tourist attractions. So if your family digs dinosaurs, here are some great places to fossick around.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and want to try new restaurants with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
21-year-old Salt Lake City canyoneering guide dies in climbing accident
A 21-year-old canyoneering guide out of Salt Lake City was pronounced dead Saturday due to a climbing accident, officials say.
Experts urge Utahns to be prepared for inversion season ahead
Inversion season is here and state leaders want those in the valley to be prepared and do their part in reducing emissions.
Ryan Seacrest Announces Newest Site for a Seacrest Studio in Salt Lake City
Ryan Seacrest Foundation has selected Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital as the newest site for a Seacrest Studio! All the details:
kjzz.com
Hockey teams remember former player killed in Utah rock climbing incident
MOAB, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah hockey community is mourning the loss of one of their own after a rock climbing incident that killed 21-year-old Emmalynn Thair Herbstritt of Salt Lake City. Grand County deputies said the woman was located at Morning Glory Arch at approximately 1:45 p.m. on...
KUTV
Utah home builders offer new incentives to lure buyers
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — As Utah's housing market gets squeezed by higher mortgage rates, there's at least one area where buyers could find some surprising deals. New construction, which has slowed way down in the changing market, is offering buyers a chance to get incentives and perks that just a few months ago were unheard of.
kslnewsradio.com
Canyoneering guide dead after climbing accident in Moab
MOAB, Utah — A female Canyoneering guide out of Salt Lake City died following a climbing accident on Saturday around 2 p.m. Grand County first responders say that 21-year-old Emmalynn Herbstritt was unresponsive when they arrived. Herbstritt was later pronounced dead on the scene. The accident took place at...
buildingsaltlake.com
UDOT unveils details on new $1.6B widening of I-15 through SLC
Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. It’s not sure how many homes and businesses will be demolished. And the...
upr.org
3 American Fork brothers still missing, believed to be in southern Utah
Police are still searching for three missing brothers from American Fork, believing that they are headed to southern Utah after having left their home several weeks ago. 15-year-old Denver Barlow, 14-year-old Manden Barlow, and 12-year-old Truson Barlow have been missing for over two weeks since they left their American Fork home on October 29. They were last seen in Beaver County, but further information on their last known whereabouts is currently unavailable.
kslnewsradio.com
SLC voters OK $85 million parks and trails bond. Is it worth higher taxes?
SALT LAKE CITY — Last week, Salt Lake City voters overwhelmingly approved an $85 million bond for parks and trails, with 69% in favor and 31% against. But are the accumulating taxes from passing bonds on Election Day worth it?. Rusty Cannon of the Utah Tax Payers Association joined...
kslnewsradio.com
More pickleball courts (and more players) coming to South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Life Time athletic club is opening six dedicated pickleball courts at their South Jordan location. Pickleball is on the rise in South Jordan, Utah, and across the country. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, about 5 million Americans play pickleball. That’s nearly double the number of pickleball players in the sport in 2017.
kslnewsradio.com
Tree wrapping, why you should protect trees for the winter
SALT LAKE CITY — With winter approaching, many people are not aware that the trunks in young trees and thin-barked trees in your yard are vulnerable to extreme winter conditions, and could benefit from extra protection. Taun Beddes, host of KSL Greenhouse created a video to show how to...
Salt Lake City among America's fastest-growing cities
Utah's capital ranks as the seventh fastest-growing city in the U.S., according to a report released in October by a nonpartisan think tank affiliated with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.Driving the news: The American Growth Project by the Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise found that the top 10 fastest-growing cities in the U.S. are moving the "center of gravity" for economic activity away from the East Coast, executive director Gregory Brown tells Axios' Madalyn Mendoza.Researchers built the list by weighing factors that included county-level employment rates and economic output for each city.Other fast-growing cities include: San Francisco;...
kslnewsradio.com
UDOT is looking for public feedback on I-15 alternatives between Farmington and Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is inviting the public to share its input with its study team regarding transportation alternatives for I-15. UDOT is accepting input until Dec. 16. In a press release, UDOT said it has identified transportation alternatives for I-15 between Farmington and...
Bolt Ranch Store is the place for all things western
KAMAS, Utah — There’s something about the western lifestyle that speaks to people. The wide open spaces, the independent spirit, the sense of community – it’s no wonder that western […]
kjzz.com
Overdue snowmobiler found in 'great condition' after 3 hour search in Wasatch County
HEBER, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue crews were called out after family member became concerned about an overdue snowmobiler who went into the backcountry area by himself. Crews were dispatched to the Mill Hollow Reservoir area, about 24 miles east of Heber, around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials with...
