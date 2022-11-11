ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Message to Utah skiers from UDOT about traffic — plan ahead

SALT LAKE CITY — As more skiers become interested in Utah resorts, more traffic problems arise in the canyons. In one instance this week, UDOT had to deal with vehicles that were parked illegally on side canyon roads. Adding to potential parking problems for Utah skiers is this —...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
travelawaits.com

19 Incredible Places To Explore In Utah For Dinosaur Lovers

My family digs dinosaurs. My grandson sifts his sandpit, searching for fossils. Living in Utah, he’s likely to find some. Utah has more fossil records for dinosaur species than any other state. Little dinophiles grow up and study in Utah as many of the universities focus on paleontology. These institutions’ research museums and discovery sites have become tourist attractions. So if your family digs dinosaurs, here are some great places to fossick around.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and want to try new restaurants with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Utah home builders offer new incentives to lure buyers

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — As Utah's housing market gets squeezed by higher mortgage rates, there's at least one area where buyers could find some surprising deals. New construction, which has slowed way down in the changing market, is offering buyers a chance to get incentives and perks that just a few months ago were unheard of.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Canyoneering guide dead after climbing accident in Moab

MOAB, Utah — A female Canyoneering guide out of Salt Lake City died following a climbing accident on Saturday around 2 p.m. Grand County first responders say that 21-year-old Emmalynn Herbstritt was unresponsive when they arrived. Herbstritt was later pronounced dead on the scene. The accident took place at...
MOAB, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

UDOT unveils details on new $1.6B widening of I-15 through SLC

Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. It’s not sure how many homes and businesses will be demolished. And the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

3 American Fork brothers still missing, believed to be in southern Utah

Police are still searching for three missing brothers from American Fork, believing that they are headed to southern Utah after having left their home several weeks ago. 15-year-old Denver Barlow, 14-year-old Manden Barlow, and 12-year-old Truson Barlow have been missing for over two weeks since they left their American Fork home on October 29. They were last seen in Beaver County, but further information on their last known whereabouts is currently unavailable.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
kslnewsradio.com

More pickleball courts (and more players) coming to South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Life Time athletic club is opening six dedicated pickleball courts at their South Jordan location. Pickleball is on the rise in South Jordan, Utah, and across the country. According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, about 5 million Americans play pickleball. That’s nearly double the number of pickleball players in the sport in 2017.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Tree wrapping, why you should protect trees for the winter

SALT LAKE CITY — With winter approaching, many people are not aware that the trunks in young trees and thin-barked trees in your yard are vulnerable to extreme winter conditions, and could benefit from extra protection. Taun Beddes, host of KSL Greenhouse created a video to show how to...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Axios Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City among America's fastest-growing cities

Utah's capital ranks as the seventh fastest-growing city in the U.S., according to a report released in October by a nonpartisan think tank affiliated with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.Driving the news: The American Growth Project by the Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise found that the top 10 fastest-growing cities in the U.S. are moving the "center of gravity" for economic activity away from the East Coast, executive director Gregory Brown tells Axios' Madalyn Mendoza.Researchers built the list by weighing factors that included county-level employment rates and economic output for each city.Other fast-growing cities include: San Francisco;...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

