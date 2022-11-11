(Adds remarks on market regulation, economic outlook, bylines) By Ann Saphir and Dan Burns Nov 15 (Reuters) - Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve's top financial regulatory official, on Tuesday said he is concerned about risks from the non-bank sector, including cryptocurrencies, for which the U.S. central bank and other regulators have poor visibility. "We're concerned about the risks that we don't know about in the non-bank sector," Barr said in response to a question during an appearance before the Senate Banking Committee. "That includes obviously crypto activity, but more broadly risks in parts of the financial system where we don't have good visibility, we don't have good transparency, we don't have good data. That can create risks that blow back to the financial system that we do regulate." Barr's remarks came in his first congressional testimony since becoming the Fed's top Wall Street cop over the summer and augmented his prepared comments to the committee that he was keeping a close eye for stresses in the financial system amid a weakening economy.

