kitco.com
Gold price moves closer to $1,800 as U.S. Producer Price Index slows more than expected in October
(Kitco News) Gold ticked up after the U.S. Producer Price Index’s (PPI) acceleration cooled more than expected in October, coming in at 8% on an annual basis versus the expected 8.3%. On a monthly basis, the PPI advanced 0.2% last month after September’s 0.2% gain. Core PPI, which strips...
kitco.com
Gold, silver back off on profit taking by futures traders
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are weaker in midday U.S. trading Tuesday, on some routine profit-taking pressure from the shorter-term futures traders and on a corrective pullback from recent good gains. Gold prices hit a three-month high and silver prices a five-month high early on today. December gold was last down $5.00 at $1,771.90 and December silver was down $0.568 at $21.545.
kitco.com
The central bank of almost every country in the world owns gold — except Canada. Here’s why that’s a mistake
The central bank of almost every country in the world owns gold — except Canada. Here’s why that’s a mistake. Gold is money, full stop. It’s not a shiny pet rock, as the crypto crowd might want to believe. And it’s not some antique instrument that no longer serves a purpose in this new digital world. It has been used as money for thousands of years and while paper currencies have all come and gone (mostly to zero), gold has always retained its value.
kitco.com
Crypto SWOT: Last Week Was Crazy for Crypto, Here’s a Recap
Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was PAX Gold, rising 5.66%. Oil and gas giant Shell announced Thursday that it signed a two-year conference sponsorship with Bitcoin Magazine, a leading crypto publication, reports the media outlet. Representatives from Shell will speak on the mining stage about improving the energy costs of Bitcoin mining, using the company’s own lubricant and cooling solutions.
kitco.com
Gold prices holding solid gains as New York Fed Empire State Survey rises to 4.5 in November
(Kitco News) - The U.S. manufacturing sector appears to be finding some new momentum as the Federal Reserve of New York reported modest growth for November. Tuesday, the regional central bank said that its latest Empire State manufacturing survey's general business conditions index rose to 4.5, up from October's -9.5 reading. The data handily beat expectations as economists were looking for the index to remain in negative territory around 6.1.
kitco.com
Gold price rallies following another cooler U.S. inflation report
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, following another U.S. inflation report that came in a bit cooler than expected. Gold prices hit a three-month high and silver prices a five-month high today. December gold was last up $12.90 at $1,788.90 and December silver was up $0.102 at $22.21.
kitco.com
The Fed committed 'serious mistake' and it could push economy into 'Great Depression' - Ark's Cathie Wood
(Kitco News) The Federal Reserve is ignoring deflationary signals in the economy. And its heavy-handed rate hikes could be pushing the economy into something similar to the Great Depression, said Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood. Deflationary signals are already strong, and the setup looks akin to the Roaring Twenties one...
kitco.com
Gold, silver higher as bulls step in to buy early dips
Gold and silver prices are firmer in midday U.S. trading Monday, with gold scoring a 2.5-month high. Bullish traders stepped in to buy the early price weakness today. However, gains in the precious metals were limited by a rebound in the U.S. dollar index and rising U.S. Treasury yields to start the trading week. December gold was last up $4.00 at $1,773.40 and December silver was up $0.368 at $22.03.
kitco.com
UPDATE 2-Fed's Barr: Concerned about blowback to financial system from crypto
(Adds remarks on market regulation, economic outlook, bylines) By Ann Saphir and Dan Burns Nov 15 (Reuters) - Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve's top financial regulatory official, on Tuesday said he is concerned about risks from the non-bank sector, including cryptocurrencies, for which the U.S. central bank and other regulators have poor visibility. "We're concerned about the risks that we don't know about in the non-bank sector," Barr said in response to a question during an appearance before the Senate Banking Committee. "That includes obviously crypto activity, but more broadly risks in parts of the financial system where we don't have good visibility, we don't have good transparency, we don't have good data. That can create risks that blow back to the financial system that we do regulate." Barr's remarks came in his first congressional testimony since becoming the Fed's top Wall Street cop over the summer and augmented his prepared comments to the committee that he was keeping a close eye for stresses in the financial system amid a weakening economy.
kitco.com
Shares and bonds chastened as Fed, ECB urge care
LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Shares steadied and bond yields remained close to multi-year highs on Monday after U.S. and European central bankers encouraged caution as they battle to curb inflation via rate hikes, without throttling growth. U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Sunday warned investors against getting carried...
kitco.com
Goldman Sachs expects "significant" decline in U.S. inflation in 2023
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said it expects a "significant" decline in U.S. inflation next year due to easing in supply chain constraints, a peak in shelter inflation and slower wage growth. The U.S. lender on Sunday forecast core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) –– the Federal Reserve's preferred measure...
kitco.com
Gold recovers from lows even with Fed Governor Waller's hawkish warning
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller told a conference in Sydney, Australia today, "We're not softening...Quit paying attention to the pace and start paying attention to where the endpoint is going to be. Until we get inflation down, that endpoint is still a way out there." Gold traded to a low...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Nov. 14 daily chart alert - Bearish chart pattern forms
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are firmer in early U.S. trading Monday. However, recent price action has formed a bearish pennant pattern on the daily bar chart. BC prices last week hit a nearly two-year low. BC bears have the solid near-term technical advantage to suggest still more downside price pressure in the near term Stay tuned!
kitco.com
A fundamental shift is driving gold prices closer to $1,800 - MKS' Shiels
(Kitco News) - Gold's new bullish momentum is more than just technical market repricing; the precious metal's ability to hold new critical support levels could indicate a longer-term fundamental shift, according to one market analyst. In a recent note to clients, Nicky Shiels, head of metals strategy at MKS PAMP,...
kitco.com
China Gold International reports net income of $23.4M in Q3, notes ‘extremely challenging' market environment
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company’s total copper production increased by 12% to 46.9 million pounds (21,254 tonnes) from 41.8 million pounds...
kitco.com
As regulators scrutinise FTX, rival exchanges try to reassure investors
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies remained under pressure on Monday following last week's collapse of crypto exchange FTX while rival exchanges sought to reassure jittery investors of their own stability. Kris Marszalek, CEO of Singapore-based crypto exchange Crypto.com, refuted suggestions it could be in trouble, saying...
kitco.com
CPM Trade Signal - November 14, 2022
Prices as of 11:05 a.m. EST 14 November 2022 $1,773.60 (Basis the December 2022 Comex contract). Initial Timeframe: 14 November 2022 to 25 November 2022. Gold prices have surpassed CPM Group’s last buy recommendation of $1,760. CPM recommends taking profit and standing aside. While CPM remains positive on gold over the next few months, gold prices have run up very sharply over the past few days and are beginning to look overbought. There are various Fed governors that will speak this week that are likely to continue driving the point that Fed policy is likely to remain on a tightening path until there is greater confidence that inflation is being brought under control. This is likely to deflate some of the upward move in gold prices. Prices could back off from current levels in the short term before resuming on an upward trajectory.
kitco.com
Ivanhoe reports quarterly profit of $24M, says Kamoa-Kakula sold a record 94 ktonnes of copper in Q3
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to a press release, during the third quarter, Kamoa-Kakula sold a record 93,812 tonnes of payable copper...
kitco.com
Copper near 5-month high on China's property support; Fed warning caps gains
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Copper prices hovered near a five-month high on Monday, as supportive measures from the Chinese government for its property sector that consumes a vast amount of metals boosted sentiment. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.3% at $8,519 a tonne by 0725 GMT,...
kitco.com
Binance pledges to create crypto industry recovery fund, calls for regulation
NUSA DUA, INDONESIA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Binance chief executive Changpeng Zhao said the cryptocurrency exchange plans to launch a fund to help crypto projects facing a liquidity crisis as the collapse of rival FTX ricochets through the industry. The recovery fund will help "reduce further cascading negative effects of...
