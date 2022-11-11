Making a difference as students

Bruce Stanback, coordinator of the Richmond County Teen Court, recognized three students who have been involved since the 7th grade. Teen Court was formed as an alternative to youth getting involved in the juvenile justice system. Students work as attorney advocates, clerks and jurors. “Without them, this program would not exist in Richmond County. I’m going to miss them after this year when they graduate and move onto bigger and better things,” Stanback said. Aliyah Reynolds (left) saw a future in law or nursing, but Teen Court helped solidify her decision. “I couldn’t thank Mr. Stanback enough for this opportunity,” Reynolds said. “It allowed to to get into the system and see what it’s about. I do think that I’m gong to attend law school now. This has been an eye-opener for me. “Being a student attorney, most students in other counties don’t get opportunities like that,” said Cyncere Bell (middle). “He [Mr. Stanback] made a really big difference in my life.” “[Law] is definitely a door that I’m looking at,” said Edriana Davis (right). “Thank you Mr. Stanback for everything that you’ve done for us.” Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

Bruce Stanback, coordinator of the Richmond County Teen Court, recognized three students who have been involved since the 7th grade. Teen Court was formed as an alternative to youth getting involved in the juvenile justice system. Students work as attorney advocates, clerks and jurors.

“Without them, this program would not exist in Richmond County. I’m going to miss them after this year when they graduate and move onto bigger and better things,” Stanback said.

Aliyah Reynolds (left) saw a future in law or nursing, but Teen Court helped solidify her decision. “I couldn’t thank Mr. Stanback enough for this opportunity,” Reynolds said. “It allowed to to get into the system and see what it’s about. I do think that I’m gong to attend law school now. This has been an eye-opener for me.

“Being a student attorney, most students in other counties don’t get opportunities like that,” said Cyncere Bell (middle). “He [Mr. Stanback] made a really big difference in my life.”

“[Law] is definitely a door that I’m looking at,” said Edriana Davis (right). “Thank you Mr. Stanback for everything that you’ve done for us.”