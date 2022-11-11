Read full article on original website
Related
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
SB Nation
USMNT’s 3 biggest snubs for the World Cup
Every World Cup roster release comes with a certain amount of scrutiny and backlash. It’s an inevitable part of the process when one coach or federation is deciding on a set limit of spots to determine the best players to represent their country at the biggest sporting event on Earth.
Yardbarker
La Liga names dominate Argentina’s 2022 World Cup squad
Four La Liga sides will be represented in Argentina’s 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The majority of the La Albiceleste panel have already arrived in Abu Dhabi ahead of a pre-tournament training camp and a friendly game against the UAE national side on November 16.
Gerard Pique Announces Retirement From Soccer After Shakira Split: ‘I Will Pass My Love for Barca to My Children’
Leaving it all on the field! Gerard Piqué announced that he is retiring from soccer less than four months after his split from longtime partner Shakira. "The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven't said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about […]
Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup
The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Advocate
Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar
Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
'I'm looking better than him and still playing at a high level': Cristiano Ronaldo hits back at former team-mate Wayne Rooney for labelling his behaviour ‘unacceptable’, suggesting ex-England captain is jealous
Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at Wayne Rooney after his former team-mate criticised his behaviour at Manchester United this season. Ronaldo has fallen out of favour under Erik Ten Hag this term, starting just four league games, and showed his frustration last month by refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham and then walking down the tunnel before the final whistle.
Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Fulham v Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss Manchester United’s trip to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: The Seven Liverpool Players Representing Their Nations
Seven Liverpool players will be in action when the 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar next Sunday.
Qatar minister accuses Germany of 'double standards' in World Cup criticism
BERLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Qatar's foreign minister has accused Germany of "double standards" over its criticism of the World Cup host's human rights record and has defended its summoning of the German ambassador, in a newspaper interview published on Monday.
‘Not happy’: Man United duo criticizes Qatar World Cup
LONDON (AP) — Just minutes after finishing the last Premier League match before the World Cup, Manchester United duo Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen both questioned the decision to stage the tournament in Qatar. Fernandes said the World Cup “should be done in a better way,” criticizing the timing...
Manchester United Likely To Now Consider All Options Regarding Cristiano Ronaldo Following Piers Morgan Interview
Manchester United are reportedly said to be likely to consider ‘all options’ regarding the future of Cristiano Ronaldo following his interview with Piers Morgan.
Shakira set to move to Miami with two children after thrashing out agreement with Barcelona legend
SHAKIRA is set to move to Miami next year with her two children as part of an agreement thrashed out between her and Gerard Pique's lawyers at a marathon 12-hour meeting. The 45-year-old Colombian pop star will relocate to Florida with sons Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven, early in the New Year according to Catalan press.
Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup: Technologically advanced stadiums will cater to the needs of specially-abled
The stadiums include a quiet room for those with cognitive disabilities.
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “I Hope Romelu Lukaku Has Amazing FIFA World Cup, Tomorrow Motivation Decisive”
Inter coach Simone Inzaghi spoke of his pride at seeing his players selected for the upcoming World Cup, and was not concerned that Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku could aggravate his current injury. Lukaku has barely played for Inter since returning on loan from Chelsea in the summer, with the striker’s...
Sporting News
Iran World Cup squad 2022: The 25 players on Team Melli national roster for Qatar
Iran will be aiming to secure a first-ever knockout stage spot at a World Cup as they make the short trip to Qatar for the 2022 tournament. Carlos Queiroz's side face one of the shortest travels from any of the competing nations, as the World Cup heads to the Middle East for the first time.
Lloris suggests he will not wear rainbow armband in Qatar
France captain Hugo Lloris has hinted he will not wear a rainbow-colored armband with a rainbow heart design to campaign against discrimination during World Cup games in Qatar
NBC Sports
USMNT squad confirmed for 2022 World Cup
The USMNT will head to Qatar in under a week’s time, as the 26 players named in Gregg Berhalter’s 2022 World Cup squad were announced at a special event in New York City on Wednesday. After missing the 2018 tournament in Russia and enduring an eight-year spell out...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Iran include injured Sardar Azmoun in squad
Iran manager Carlos Queiroz has included injured forward Sardar Azmoun in his squad for the World Cup. Bayer Leverkusen's Azmoun has been out since suffering a calf injury in the warm-up the Champions League game against Porto on 4 October. Al Wakrah midfielder Omid Ebrahimi picked up a groin injury...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Where did it go wrong for England as they exit at semi-finals?
Rugby League World Cup 2021 final: Australia v Samoa. Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off:16:00 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; live commentary on Radio 5 Sports Extra; live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Another Rugby League World...
Comments / 0