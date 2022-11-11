ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Official Says Walgreens Is Treating Black and Brown Neighborhoods Like 'Second-Class Citizens' Through Store Closures

By Gabrielle Bienasz
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P0Yi8_0j7cs6Cx00

Boston's City Council took Walgreens to task this week for closing three stores in primarily non-white, working-class neighborhoods, according to local TV station WCVB .

"For too long, corporate businesses have treated Black, brown and working-class communities essentially as though we are second-class citizens," councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson said in a statement, per the outlet.

This week, Walgreens announced it would close three pharmacies in Boston neighborhoods Hyde Park, Nubian Square, and Mattapan. It will leave people in those areas in a "pharmacy desert," NBC Boston wrote .

It is likely part of an ongoing strategy by Walgreens and competitor CVS to shutter retail locations, even as both chains get further into providing clinical care . In November 2021, CVS announced it would shut down 900 stores over a three-year period because of shifting consumer spending habits.

In 2019, Walgreens announced it would close some 200 stores. Economic headwinds this year could even have sped up some such plans.

But it still leaves people who need prescriptions in the lurch. "There's not one locally to where I live so it would mean going across town to Quincy," Kiera Mahoney of Mattapan told NBC Boston.

"In the Black neighborhood, they are just closing everything. Some of us [don't] have transportation, some of us have to look for transportation now, especially the elderly, and I am elderly," Ernell Trench, a senior living in the neighborhood, told WCVB.

The pharmacies were closed in areas that are "overwhelmingly Black and Hispanic communities," according to The Boston Globe .

Walgreens did not reply immediately to a request for comment but said in a statement to WCVB that wants to create "the right network of stores in the right locations."

"When faced with the difficult task of closing a particular location, several factors are taken into account, including things like the dynamics of the local market and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers, for example," the company added.

The Boston council passed a (non-binding) resolution that asked Walgreens not to open any more stores in the area unless it delayed closing these three locations.

"What is occurring here seems to be a present-day manifestation of the embedded economic inequality that we still suffer from," Fernandes Anderson also said.

Comments / 80

Brian Mortellite
4d ago

Well maybe if they didn't rob and destroy the Stores and practiced accountability they'd stay open. But when they fill the shelves with 50 items and sell 4 and find the shelf empty again it's hard to keep a store open. BUT TEACHERS AND ACTIVISTS KEEP TEACHING THE KIDS THAT ITS JUST THEIR HUMAN NATURE BECAUSE OF THE WHITE MAN AND WATCH EACH CITY FALL INTO DISREPAIR ONE BY ONE.

Reply(15)
65
jariannasmama
3d ago

same reason why CVS closed stores in those areas more products are stolen than sold. I actually seen people open boxes & take stuff leaving empty boxes behind. opening pringles than putting the top bag on same with nuts

Reply
18
James Moses
3d ago

Well geez I donno maybe if they didn’t walk in and rob the stores for thousands of dollars every single day and no one, Boston police, prosecutors, or yes even these crying politicans do nothing about it. So just because it’s in a black and brown neighborhood businesses have to stay open and continue to lose thousands of dollars a day in stolen products. If Walgreens loses $2,730 a day in stolen products that is 1 million dollars lost a year. Companies can’t continue to preset with that kind of loss. So maybe these black and brown politicians for the Boston city council can get together and stop their people from stealing all the time.

Reply
14
 

