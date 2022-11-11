ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Backstreet Boys sing ‘Last Christmas’ without Nick Carter following brother’s death

By Oliver Browning
 4 days ago

Nick Carter was absent as the Backstreet Boys appeared for an interview on Friday’s episode of This Morning .

Following the death of his brother, Aaron, the singer did not join his bandmates to chat with Alison Hammond on the ITV show.

Hammond sent her love to Nick and confirmed he “gave his blessing” for the others to do the interview.

Ahead of the festive season, the Backstreet Boys joined the TV presenter for a rendition of “Last Christmas” to promote their new album, A Very Backstreet Christmas.

