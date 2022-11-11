Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan Daily
Dear ‘Love Is Blind,’ you aren’t as noble as you think you are
Is love blind? It’s an intriguing question that Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” seeks to answer. The set-up of “Love Is Blind” is notably different from other reality dating shows: A group of around 15 men and 15 women are separated from each other and their only chance for interaction with the opposite gender is through the “pods” (small cubicles with a couch on each side and a wall separating the two). This removes physical appearance from the equation and allows participants to get to know the person on the other side of the wall without any distractions (or preconceived notions). In season three, on par with previous seasons, five couples made it past the engagement round, but only time will tell if they actually go through with the mission — marriage.
Michigan Daily
Costume contemplations from a former theatre kid
When my middle school introduced its musical theatre elective by putting on “Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” I played Chip. Well, I played Chip once and only once, at a Saturday morning dress rehearsal. I had appointed myself the understudy — the speaking roles went to the seventh and eighth graders, and I wanted to feel important as one of the few sixth graders in the cast. The young actress who had (rightfully) earned the part of Chip hadn’t shown up that day, which meant that I not only got to say her lines but also got to wear the bulky teacup costume. It couldn’t have been more than some painted fabric sewn around a hula hoop, but I thought it was something straight out of the movie. I rode the high of playing what was, to me, a lead role, all morning. It was on that day that I first fell in love with being onstage.
Michigan Daily
A deep dive into ‘Midnights’ TikTok
Taylor Swift has always had a chokehold on TikTok. Her songs are responsible for many of the sounds that have trended on the app over the past couple of years. I could probably spend this entire article listing them off to you, but to name just a few examples: Evermore’s “Right Where You Left Me” gave us the iconic “I stayed there” trend: People reflected on revolutionary moments in their lives that have stuck with them. The song “Enchanted” from Swift’s fan-favorite album Speak Now gave TikTok the “Please don’t be in love with someone else” trend that allowed strangers to bond over the pain of an unrequited crush. One of my personal favorites comes from the song “Last Kiss” — also from Speak Now — using the heartbreaking lyrics, “So I’ll watch your life in pictures like I used to watch you sleep” that users used to reflect on long-distance relationships and friendships.
Michigan Daily
You will never be Ryan Gosling from ‘Drive’
Eleven years ago, film bro culture was forever changed with the release of Nicolas Winding Refn’s (“The Neon Demon”) “Drive,” starring Ryan Gosling (“La La Land”) and Carey Mulligan (“The Great Gatsby”). Gosling’s character, known as “Driver” — he’s simply too cool to have a name — is a Hollywood stuntman who moonlights as a getaway driver. His quiet disposition and proclivity for long, brooding stares prove his ineffable coolness, and he says just 116 lines in the film’s 100-minute runtime.
"I Love My House, But...": 19 Specific Things That Homeowners Absolutely HATE About Their Otherwise Perfectly Fine Houses
"My next house will be nowhere near a school. I live close to five different schools and if I want to go anywhere around pick up or drop off time, it’s an absolute nightmare. I don’t even have kids, but those drop off/pick up lanes are the bane of my existence."
I Can't Stop Thinking About This Story Of Whoopi Goldberg Fighting For A Crew's Equal Pay — It's That Good
Angela Bassett said that "she came in – Hurricane Whoop – and she was just like, 'I will go right in here, and they are going to be paid fairly!'"
Michigan Daily
A Bad Bunny masterclass: adding “sazón” to male style
The year was 2016. I was in seventh grade, and it was a few days away from winter break. My sister and I shared the aux in our mom’s car on the way to school. My sister chose a song that would, nine months later, become a renowned Puerto Rican star’s breakout single: “Soy Peor” by Bad Bunny. The track is a sort of trap ballad that foreshadowed how creative and explorative Bad Bunny would become throughout his musical career. That passion for creativity wasn’t confined to the realm of his music — it extended to his personal style.
Michigan Daily
I’m more worm than Klum
As soon as I saw Heidi Klum’s worm Halloween costume, I was gripped by the icy fingers of inspiration. I simply had to write about it. For those who somehow missed it, Klum dressed up as an enormous pinkish worm for Halloween — and by “dressed up,” I mean she underwent a complete transformation.
"It Immediately Takes A Regular PB&J To A Whole New Level": People Who Love To Eat Are Sharing Their Best Cooking Hacks For Making Food Taste Even Better
"It may sound strange, but adding a bit of it to a peanut butter and jelly sandwich takes it all to a whole level."
Comments / 0