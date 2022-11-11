ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Jeff Wilbusch Found Acting Through Economics and Music

By Kristen Tauer
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xy3QJ_0j7cqKYI00

“Look, to be honest, I’ve never read a character like this,” says Jeff Wilbusch.

The actor stars in “The Calling,” a crime drama series created by David E. Kelley for Peacock. Wilbusch leads the show as Avraham Avraham, a detective who brings an unconventional approach to his investigations, relying heavily on religion and spirituality to guide his process.

More from WWD

“I thought to myself, ‘wow, what a character: going to the precinct in the morning and then in the afternoon reading the Stoics.’ It shows you the complexity and how many colors this character has,” says Wilbusch.

The series marks his first English-language leading role, although American audiences may recognize the Israeli actor from his prominent role in the 2020 hit Netflix series “Unorthodox.”

Wilbusch wasn’t steeped in Kelley’s canon of television hits growing up, nor was he overly familiar with the legal-detective genre when he came onboard “The Calling.” While preparing for the role, the actor studied real interrogation footage and met with detectives to ask them questions about their line of work. “What it means to be a detective, what it looks like, what they do to offload and distance from their work, what keeps them sane,” says Wilbusch. “You know, they wanted to put me on the case because I had so many questions, and apparently the right questions,” he adds. “I’m a big believer in research and education. I think it’s more important than talent.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RYyVa_0j7cqKYI00
Jeff Wilbusch

Kelley earned a law degree before breaking into the entertainment industry as a writer — and Wilbusch similarly pursued an academic path before changing course. The 34-year-old actor grew up in a Hasidic community in Israel and moved to Holland to study economics at the University of Amsterdam. Raised without television or movies, he didn’t discover acting until he was a young adult.

“I didn’t know you could become an actor. I didn’t know you have acting schools. It wasn’t in my vocabulary. It wasn’t in my surroundings,” he says. “I started watching television when I was in my teenage years. Before that, I didn’t have a television, and I had never watched a movie in my life before. Literally didn’t see a screen.”

While deep into his economics studies, Wilbusch was still searching out his own true calling. He dabbled in music, and was invited to perform music onstage for a choreographed dance performance; the experience opened the door to the possibility of a career in the performing arts. He applied to theater school in Munich while finishing up his master’s degree in economics, and got accepted to the Otto Falckenberg School of the Performing Arts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e3o2u_0j7cqKYI00
Jeff Wilbusch as Avraham Avraham in “The Calling.” (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Peacock)

“I suddenly found everything I was looking for,” says Wilbusch of his circumvented career path. “Now everything makes sense that I wanted to be an actor. I don’t know if I believe in fate, but when you look at the picture of life…every step and every experience brings you to and prepares you for something.”

Wilbush moved to Los Angeles a year and a half ago, but has had little downtime to explore his new surroundings. Since then, he’s shot “The Calling,” the recent Netflix series “Keep Breathing” and the German-language film “Schächten,” which is screening at the Austin Jewish Film Festival and in Vienna later this month.

“My problem is I speak five languages, so I’m drawn to everything,” says Wilbusch, asked about the sorts of projects he finds himself interested in at this point in his career.

“My dream is to get a role where I don’t speak the language and I have to study for it. Something in me wants to continue to study,” he adds. “I’m drawn to very beautiful stories and characters that I can have fun playing, and learn from.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rhuZZ_0j7cqKYI00
Jeff Wilbusch
Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Madelyn Cline Channels Greek Goddess Inspiration for ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Premiere

Madelyn Cline arrived on the red carpet for the Los Angeles, California, premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Sequel” on Nov. 14, wearing a Grecian-style green dress. In honor of her new movie, Cline wore a Grecian-inspired dress by Atelier Versace with braided fabric detailing throughout, a partially ruched fabric bodice that flowed into a long train and a thigh-high slit. Cline accessorized with diamond stud earrings from Reza. She topped off the look with a pair of nude open-toe strappy sandals.More from WWDBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day

THE TIES THAT BIND: Tiffany Trump decided on an Elie Saab wedding gown for her nuptials Saturday to Michael Boulos, and she wasn’t the only one dressed to the nines or sporting that designer label. Her billionaire husband exchanged his vows in a black tuxedo, but his label of choice was not the same as his new bride’s, as had been indicated by a Trump spokesman Saturday. Elie Saab was the preferred designer of Trump’s mother, Marla Maples, according to the Trump spokesman.More from WWDIvana Trump Celebrating the Fashion Community Through the YearsElie Saab Resort 2023Photos of Julia Roberts in 'Gaslit' The...
Footwear News

A$AP Rocky Goes Grunge in Denim Skirt & Sneakers with Rihanna at ‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

A$AP Rocky brought high fashion grunge to the world premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”. Arriving with Rihanna at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood for the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in an oversized denim set by Rick Owens. His ensemble featured wide-leg jeans, paired with a draped asymmetric skirt that flowed onto the ground; both pale blue pieces featured frayed stitching, overlaid with a stone-washed texture that rendered each in beige and cram hues.
NME

Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”

Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
Harper's Bazaar

Keke Palmer On her New Style Philosophy: “It's Giving Steve Jobs, Girl”

One of my favorite things to quote, ever, is Keke Palmer’s most meme-fied moment from 2019: “I hate to say it, I hope I don’t sound ridiculous, but I don’t know who this man is. I mean he could be walking down the street and I wouldn’t know a thing. Sorry to this man.” She was talking about former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, and after catching up with her over the phone nearly three years later, I think I finally understand why.
Vibe

Lauren London And PUMA Collaborate For L.A. Love Story Collection

Lauren London has teamed up with PUMA to drop new looks for their second collaboration. The L.A. Love Story collection is described as a physical manifestation of the actress’ love for her hometown, which celebrates and honors the community and city that has shaped her. More from VIBE.comCardi B And Reebok Unveil New "Let Me Be…Next Level Energy" CollectionLenny S Talks Puma's "For All Time" And What It Takes To Be A ClassicPUMA And The Marathon Clothing Unveil A New Collection The collection includes footwear, namely the PUMA Suede, Slipstream, and the Leadcat Slide. Additionally, unisex apparel pieces are available, including a...
WWD

Viola Davis Shines in Armani Privé Fringe Dress at Harper’s Bazaar U.K. Women of the Year Awards

Viola Davis attended Harper’s Bazaar U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards in London on Thursday, wearing a black dress with a fringe neckline. Davis took home the Icon Award for her long-standing achievements as an actor with roles spanning screen and stage. In honor of the ceremony, Davis wore a black column dress with a one-shoulder strap going across the bodice with black and purple fringe detailing by Armani Privé. She accessorized the look with a pink envelope clutch bag and a pair of black and purple statement earrings.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA...
WWD

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Houndstooth Prints With Miu Miu Blazer at Ferragamo’s ‘A New Dawn’ Launch Soiree on Rodeo Drive

Natasha Lyonne attended Ferragamo’s cocktail party at the brand’s Beverly Hills, California, flagship store on Rodeo Drive to celebrate a preview of A New Dawn, a capsule collection by Maximilian Davis. The actress wore a white button-down shirt and black overalls overlaid with a single-breasted houndstooth check jacket from Miu Miu draped over her shoulders. More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks She accessorized with a white Miu Miu matelassé nappa leather mini hobo bag, a gold necklace and rings. Her black...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WWD

Dolphin Entertainment Acquires Socialyte and Lytehouse for Undisclosed Amount

Dolphin Entertainment is growing its portfolio of brands.  The independent entertainment marketing and production company has signed a deal to acquire influencer marketing agency Socialyte, along with Lytehouse, Socialyte’s sister agency, for an undisclosed amount. The transaction marks Dolphin’s sixth acquisition. More from WWDInside "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New York ScreeningThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionDiwali in New York Party “Socialyte’s client roster speaks for itself and we are so thrilled to welcome the company into the Dolphin family,” Dolphin chief executive officer Bill O’Dowd said in a statement. “Led by an absolutely terrific senior management team with deep industry experience, Socialyte enjoys...
TENNESSEE STATE
Footwear News

Tamera Mowry Pops in Pink Accordion Dress & Sparkling Pumps on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Tamera Mowry appeared on an episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” which aired yesterday. The “Sister, Sister” actress sat down with Hudson to discuss her new book “You Should Sit Down for This,” along with her new festive film “Inventing the Christmas Prince” which airs Nov. 18 on the Hallmark Channel. Mowry’s arrival on the show saw the star clad in a fuchsia Acler dress. The author’s look consisted of a maxi dress with oversized accordion sleeves that matched the lengthy billowing accordion skirt. The garment was altered with a shining silver and pink belt in the middle. She accessorized with...
TVLine

FBI Recap: High Anxiety — Did Maggie Return to Work Too Soon?

This week on CBS’ FBI, Special Agent Maggie Bell rejoined the team after seven months of medical leave and being cleared for duty. But at least one of her colleagues thought that maybe she jumped the gun. After being near-fatally exposed to saran gas back in a March episode (and to accommodate cast member Missy Peregrym’s maternity leave), Maggie had been on medical leave but came back to work in this Tuesday’s episode, with even a few weeks to spare. OA questioned her hurry, but Maggie maintained that she was ready, if maybe a bit “nervous.” Her decision to resume duty ahead...
WWD

Kathryn Hahn Dons Black-and-White Ensemble for ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Premiere

Kathryn Hahn arrived on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of “Glass Onion a Knives Out: Mystery,” wearing a black-and-white ensemble. In honor of the premiere of her new movie, Hahn wore a white cropped bustier top with balloon sleeves and an attached hood, paired with black high-waisted trousers and a black statement belt by Carolina Herrera. Hahn accessorized the look with a pair of dangling earrings and a ring. She topped it all off with classic black heels.More from WWDBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Caroline Pill

The Outside View: Decisions for a Dynasty, New Leadership in Luxury. Caroline Pill on why even family-run brands can't restrict their talent pool to a single gene pool.
WWD

Survey Details Needs of Seasonal Workers

Axonify’s latest data on seasonal workers shows the pressures of inflation on employees who also want to feel safe and valued at their job while experiencing greater flexibility. The survey also revealed a desire by seasonal workers to use their temporary position to get their foot in the door at the desired company. Regarding personal safety, 59 percent of seasonal workers polled “say they encounter customer conflict and issues daily — but many revealed that they haven’t been trained to handle these incidents.”More from WWDDiwali in New York PartySpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First Store Respondents...
WWD

WWD

41K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy