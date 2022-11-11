Read full article on original website
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in Washington flips key House seat
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has won election to the U.S. House in Washington state's 3rd Congressional District, according to a race call by The Associated Press, providing Democrats with a notable pickup in their bid to keep the chamber. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto-shop owner who describes herself as an...
Politics chat: Midterm lessons for Democrats and Republicans
My goodness, what a week - the red wave that wasn't, the margins that looked more like microscopic slivers and key wins for Democrats last night in Nevada. We have NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson with us now. Good morning, Mara. MARA LIASSON, BYLINE: Good morning, Ayesha. RASCOE: So...
Democrats retain control of the Senate after holding Nevada seat
Despite some very tight races, Democrats have held on to their slim majority in the U.S. Senate. The chamber was decided Saturday evening after Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican nominee Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general, according to a race call by The Associated Press. That gives...
Trump appears at ‘substantial risk’ of prosecution in Georgia: think tank
Former President Trump appears to be at “substantial risk” of criminal prosecution over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, according to a new report from the Brookings Institution. The think tank suggested that based on the publicly available evidence, Trump and his allies could face several election-related and other criminal charges in Fulton County’s…
Former President Donald Trump expected to announce 2024 presidential run Tuesday
Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce his third presidential run on Tuesday night, after hinting at it for months.
Georgia Democrat Bee Nguyen finds party optimism in voters
All this weekend, as we have been following the results of the midterm elections, we've been getting different perspectives on what those results mean for the country's two major political parties going forward. Yesterday, we heard from former Reagan administration official Linda Chavez about the way forward for Republicans. Now we're going to hear from Georgia Representative Bee Nguyen. She made history as the first Asian American Democratic woman elected to the Georgia General Assembly, where she represented District 89. That's a seat which was formerly held by the Democratic gubernatorial candidate and the voting rights activist Stacey Abrams.
Democrat Mark Kelly pulls off Senate win in Arizona
Sen. Mark Kelly gave Democrats some breathing room when he clinched his victory in the Arizona Senate race. But open seats leave questions about what the makeup of Congress will look like in January. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly spent Saturday morning celebrating. The Associated Press called his...
What the midterms tell us about the race for the Republican presidential nomination
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe gets an early handicap of the race for the Republican presidential nomination from veteran strategist Liam Donovan. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) DONALD TRUMP: Well, I think if they win, I should get all the credit. And if they lose, I should not be blamed at all. AYESHA...
Some believe it's time for the GOP to rethink its message ahead of 2024
With Donald Trump expected to announce another run for president in 2024, NPR's A Martinez talks to Republican strategist Sarah Longwell about how the party is positioning itself. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. And as Domenico just reported, the midterms delivered crucial wins for the Democrats and surprising defeats for Republicans....
The ahead road for Republicans after the 2022 midterms
Along with the vote count this weekend, we're also paying attention to what the midterms tell us about the opportunities and challenges for both of the country's main political parties. Once all the votes are counted, Republicans might still eke out majorities in both houses of Congress, but that's a lot different than the significant gains many analysts and historians predicted. Instead, it was the worst midterm performance for a party out of power in two decades. So what now? We decided to get a view from someone who served under one of the most popular Republican presidents in the modern era.
How Democrats were able to perform better than expected in midterm elections
Despite most projections, Democrats will go into the next Congress in control of the Senate. Their candidates won in pivotal races in Arizona and Nevada over the weekend. Control of the House remains in the balance. Though, Republicans are on track to win a narrow majority. FADEL: NPR senior political...
Klobuchar reflects on what the Democrats should take away from the midterms
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota about the Democrats maintaining control of the U.S. Senate. And the big news, of course, is that Democrats will hold the U.S. Senate. This after the call came in last night in a super-tight race in Nevada. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has won reelection. She was up against Republican Adam Laxalt, who had the backing of former President Donald Trump. We're joined by Senator Amy Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota. Good morning, Senator.
Biden and China's Xi met for three hours. Here's what they talked about
In a hotel ballroom in Bali, Indonesia, today, the leaders of two superpowers sat down to talk - President Biden and President Xi Jinping of China. They had a whole slate of difficult issues between their countries to work through. Relations have been fraught. But Biden told reporters this meeting today helped open up lines of communication.
Results: Republican Rep. Young Kim defeats Democrat Asif Mahmood in California's 40th Congressional District election
Republican Rep. Young Kim won her bid for a second term in office against Democrat Asif Mahmood in California's 40th Congressional District.
News brief: Biden-Xi meeting, midterm election results, Istanbul explosion
President Biden and China's leader are meeting at the G20 summit. Democrats retain control of the U.S. Senate. Turkish authorities say at least six people were killed in a blast on an Istanbul street. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Men leading two of the most powerful countries in the world meet in...
Young voters helped Democrats win the Senate and other midterm elections
Democrats delivered an upset to Republicans over the weekend, clinching a victory in the Nevada Senate race in order to maintain their narrow control of the chamber for at least the next two years. Election victories, like those of incumbent Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Mark Kelly of...
The midterms didn't produce a wave. Here's what that's meant historically
Midterm elections are expected to push back against the party of the president who won two years earlier. This past week's vote was surely a pushback on President Biden, but a far weaker one than had been widely foretold. Moreover, the results could also be read as a partial rebuke...
President Biden meets with world leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia
Audio will be available later today. On the agenda: soaring food and energy prices sparked by Russia's war in Ukraine. The White House expects most of the leaders will come together at the end of the summit to condemn Moscow actions.
4 takeaways from President Biden's 'very blunt' meeting with China's Xi Jinping
NUSA DUA, Indonesia — A highly anticipated meeting between China's leader Xi Jinping and President Biden finished Monday with both leaders expressing an openness to restoring channels of communication and repairing a relationship that has been compared to a second Cold War. The leaders of two superpowers met face-to-face...
Ahead of meeting between Biden and China's Xi Jinping, expectations are low
President Biden and China's leader Xi Jinping are expected to meet on Monday. Expectations are low that the two men will be able to prevent the relationship from cratering into a new cold war. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. For the first time since Biden became president, he will sit down with...
