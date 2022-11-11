ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NPR

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in Washington flips key House seat

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has won election to the U.S. House in Washington state's 3rd Congressional District, according to a race call by The Associated Press, providing Democrats with a notable pickup in their bid to keep the chamber. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto-shop owner who describes herself as an...
WASHINGTON STATE
NPR

Politics chat: Midterm lessons for Democrats and Republicans

My goodness, what a week - the red wave that wasn't, the margins that looked more like microscopic slivers and key wins for Democrats last night in Nevada. We have NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson with us now. Good morning, Mara. MARA LIASSON, BYLINE: Good morning, Ayesha. RASCOE: So...
NEVADA STATE
NPR

Democrats retain control of the Senate after holding Nevada seat

Despite some very tight races, Democrats have held on to their slim majority in the U.S. Senate. The chamber was decided Saturday evening after Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican nominee Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general, according to a race call by The Associated Press. That gives...
NEVADA STATE
The Hill

Trump appears at ‘substantial risk’ of prosecution in Georgia: think tank

Former President Trump appears to be at “substantial risk” of criminal prosecution over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, according to a new report from the Brookings Institution. The think tank suggested that based on the publicly available evidence, Trump and his allies could face several election-related and other criminal charges in Fulton County’s…
GEORGIA STATE
NPR

Georgia Democrat Bee Nguyen finds party optimism in voters

All this weekend, as we have been following the results of the midterm elections, we've been getting different perspectives on what those results mean for the country's two major political parties going forward. Yesterday, we heard from former Reagan administration official Linda Chavez about the way forward for Republicans. Now we're going to hear from Georgia Representative Bee Nguyen. She made history as the first Asian American Democratic woman elected to the Georgia General Assembly, where she represented District 89. That's a seat which was formerly held by the Democratic gubernatorial candidate and the voting rights activist Stacey Abrams.
GEORGIA STATE
NPR

Democrat Mark Kelly pulls off Senate win in Arizona

Sen. Mark Kelly gave Democrats some breathing room when he clinched his victory in the Arizona Senate race. But open seats leave questions about what the makeup of Congress will look like in January. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly spent Saturday morning celebrating. The Associated Press called his...
ARIZONA STATE
NPR

Some believe it's time for the GOP to rethink its message ahead of 2024

With Donald Trump expected to announce another run for president in 2024, NPR's A Martinez talks to Republican strategist Sarah Longwell about how the party is positioning itself. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. And as Domenico just reported, the midterms delivered crucial wins for the Democrats and surprising defeats for Republicans....
ARIZONA STATE
NPR

The ahead road for Republicans after the 2022 midterms

Along with the vote count this weekend, we're also paying attention to what the midterms tell us about the opportunities and challenges for both of the country's main political parties. Once all the votes are counted, Republicans might still eke out majorities in both houses of Congress, but that's a lot different than the significant gains many analysts and historians predicted. Instead, it was the worst midterm performance for a party out of power in two decades. So what now? We decided to get a view from someone who served under one of the most popular Republican presidents in the modern era.
NPR

Klobuchar reflects on what the Democrats should take away from the midterms

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota about the Democrats maintaining control of the U.S. Senate. And the big news, of course, is that Democrats will hold the U.S. Senate. This after the call came in last night in a super-tight race in Nevada. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has won reelection. She was up against Republican Adam Laxalt, who had the backing of former President Donald Trump. We're joined by Senator Amy Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota. Good morning, Senator.
MINNESOTA STATE
NPR

Biden and China's Xi met for three hours. Here's what they talked about

In a hotel ballroom in Bali, Indonesia, today, the leaders of two superpowers sat down to talk - President Biden and President Xi Jinping of China. They had a whole slate of difficult issues between their countries to work through. Relations have been fraught. But Biden told reporters this meeting today helped open up lines of communication.
NPR

Ahead of meeting between Biden and China's Xi Jinping, expectations are low

President Biden and China's leader Xi Jinping are expected to meet on Monday. Expectations are low that the two men will be able to prevent the relationship from cratering into a new cold war. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. For the first time since Biden became president, he will sit down with...

