Popular barber chain Floyd's 99 plans to open five new locations in Tampa Bay area
Floyd's currently has 127 locations across the country, with six nearby in the Orlando area.
'Morally we cannot continue to stand by:' Tampa's Blended Festival is not going to happen
Headliners at Tampa's Blended Festival, set for Nov. 19-20, included The Chainsmokers and Nelly.
Tampa, November 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Tampa. The Plant City HS soccer team will have a game with Hillsborough High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00. The Alonso High School soccer team will have a game with Middleton High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
fox13news.com
St. Petersburg softball team is the oldest continuously operating senior softball league in the United States
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg softball team keeps its players young at heart. Ethel Lehmann has been playing this game since she was a kid. "I just love the game of softball," she shared. She’s now 93 and still playing twice a week. FOX 13’s Lloyd Sowers...
wild941.com
Gisele Bündchen Out With New Jiu-Jitsu Instructor In Costa Rica
You know what they say about women! When they’re done they’ve been done for a long time. It seems that’s the case for Gisele Bundchen who was seen out on a date in Costa Rica this weekend. So, who’s the lucky new man you might be asking...
iheart.com
Meet Dana McKay, WFLA's New Morning Show Co-Host
Allow myself to introduce... myself. I'm Dana McKay, the new co-host of AM Tampa Bay with Jack Harris and The Ryan Gorman Show. While I didn't grow up here in Florida, I consider Tampa Bay to be my home now. This is my third time moving to the Sunshine State and I have no plans to leave again. I live in Riverview with my husband Rick and our 10-year-old son Rocco. I also have an 18-year-old daughter, Kyla, who lives in Boston where she's a student at Emerson College.
995qyk.com
Two Tampa Bakeries Battle On Good Morning America For Best Pie
Good Morning America is on a mission to find the best pie in the U.S.. Their “United States of Pie” competition kicked off in Tampa Monday morning. The show is travelling all across the country to find the best pie in America. Competitors from 44 different cities will submit their recipe, winners from each round will advance to a final 4 round set in New York. Not only does the winner get bragging rights of owning Good Morning America best pie in America, they also go home with $10,000. Two Tampa bakeries, Mike’s Pies and Psomi both showcased two holiday classic desserts, but only one moves on.
Tampa nonprofit abruptly, quietly shuts down, leaves employees in limbo
TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Crossroads, a nonprofit which helped people access behavioral wellness, housing, and employment services, has abruptly and quietly closed its doors. Handwritten signs on the front and side doors of the building are the only public indication that the closure has taken place. The non-profit's website, social media pages, nor phone lines indicate it is no longer operating.
tampamagazines.com
Speakeasies, Secret Bars and Lounges of Tampa Bay
During Prohibition, Tampa Bay had dozens of speakeasies pouring drinks behind closed doors. Today, there are a few local bars keeping the spirit of the era alive with hidden locations, secret entries requiring passwords or – a sultry speakeasy vibe. Since we’ve never been good at secrets, we’re spilling the tea. A grand ode to the past or an inventive new take on a century-old tradition, the following bars in Tampa and St. Petersburg offer exciting craft cocktails in a unique atmosphere for your evening night out.
Black Restaurant Week hopes to highlight hidden gems in Tampa
It's part of a national movement created seven years ago to help black chefs, restaurants, and food truck owners get publicity and stay afloat.
businessobserverfl.com
World Series runner-up buys Clearwater shopping center
The Philadelphia Phillies aren’t getting a World Series ring, but the team is getting a piece of property next to its training facility in Clearwater. And by get, we mean it paid $22.5 million for the retail development, about $3.5 million less than what it pays for a year of Bryce Harper’s services.
Bay News 9
Black Restaurants Week brings awareness to a growing industry
TAMPA, Fla. — This week is national Black Restaurants Week. The 7th annual event is more than a celebration of Black owned restaurants, it also raises awareness of the challenges Black culinary businesses face. What You Need To Know. The 7th annual 'Black Restaurants Week' is being celebrated this...
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay real estate market screeches to a halt after interest rate hike
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Big changes to the federal interest rate rocked Tampa Bay’s housing market over the last six months. During the summer, buyers missed opportunities left and right. Now they have options, but possibly at a much higher long term cost. Realtor Amy Heckler said she’s noticed...
995qyk.com
Iconic Tampa Restaurant Featured On Live With Ryan And Kelly
Did you see this? An iconic Tampa restaurant got some big name recognition when it was featured on Live With Ryan And Kelly on Tuesday, November 8. The fifth generation owner of Columbia Restaurant, Andrea Gonzmart had two segments on the show. In her first segment, she showed Ryan and Kelly how to prepare Columbia Restaurant’s famous chicken and yellow rice.
businessobserverfl.com
Chef brings acclaimed Chinese restaurant concept home to Tampa
Lauded by Bon Appetit magazine and Guy Fieri, Hales Blackbrick, created by Richard Hales, is set to open Nov. 15. Chef Richard Hales, the creator of Hales Blackbrick, a modern, elevated Chinese restaurant in Miami, will open a second location in Tampa, his hometown, Nov. 15. Hales Blackbrick, according to...
TPD swears in 28 new officers coming from different states
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department swore in 28 new officers who are from different states across the country on Monday morning at the Tampa Convention Center. This new group of law enforcement will now serve and protect the Tampa area, TPD said in a news release. All...
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: No. 2 St. Frances Academy, No. 10 IMG Academy set for huge MaxPreps Top 25 showdown
The stage is set for one of the biggest high school football games of the 2022 season as No. 2 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) faces No. 10 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) on Nov. 18 at the University of Maryland. The Panthers have won 16 games in a row and are 8-0 this season with four wins coming against teams that are currently in our expanded top 100.
stpetecatalyst.com
Do the math: Algebra Blessett, Atlanta soul singer, here Thursday
Her name isn’t Angela Bassett, although you’d be forgiven for making that mistake. Look again. Her name is Algebra Blessett, and like the legendary Ms. Bassett – who happens to be a native of St. Petersburg – the one with the mathematical moniker is heavily invested in the business of show.
fox13news.com
Time capsule of automotive history set for auction in Tampa
SEFFNER, Fla. - A unique collection of automotive history in the Tampa Bay area is set to go up for auction. The set of autos ranges from the shiny to the very, very dusty. It’s like time capsule of motor vehicles. The collection belonged to Leroy Gonzalez, of Seffner,...
iheart.com
Channel 8's Jeff Berardelli Named Nation's Best Meteorologist
TAMPA -- News Channel 8 Chief Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli has been named the top local television meteorologist in America by the respected trade publication Broadcasting & Cable. The editorial team named Berardelli for what it called his "strong viewer-driven efforts" through the year. Those include the "Surviving the Storm" special,...
