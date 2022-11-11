Read full article on original website
Chaos as Fire Engulfs 73 Cars in Pumpkin Patch's Parking Lot
"It just felt like it was never going to end," said Helen Robinson, who owns the farm together with her husband.
Times Gazette
Judge: School can proceed with bus garage
The Highland County Court of Common Pleas granted a judgement in favor of the Greenfield Exempted Village School recently in a dispute with the village of Greenfield about the approval of a zoning permit allowing the district to build a school bus garage on a property known as “the practice field” between North Seventh Street, North Eighth Street, McClain Avenue, and North Street in Greenfield.
Judge clears way for Richmond to remove, donate A.P. Hill statue
A Richmond judge has ruled that the city can decide where the A.P. Hill statue will go once it's removed, clearing the way for its plan to donate the monument to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.
Why are traffic lights red, yellow, and green?
There are a few reasons why the colors red, yellow and green were chosen for traffic lights.
Bay Net
Senator Ellis Presents Multiple Checks For Upcoming Charles County Community Projects
WALDORF, Md. – Last Friday night at the Regency Furniture Stadium, the home of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, Senator Arthur Ellis[D] called a presentation to clarify some details about the community projects that are currently in the midst of development. He shared that they are exponentially ahead of...
SUNY Westchester Community College opens location in Cross County Shopping Center
SUNY Westchester Community College's Yonkers location has now opened in the old Sears building in the Cross County Shopping Center.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Public School's Junior High track is in need of repairs
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Public School is looking for the best course of action on how to handle its junior high track. On Monday, the Board of Education approved a motion to hire an engineer to develop specs and bid documents for the track. When hired, the engineer will survey...
Contractors attend information session for new Bills stadium Monday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We're starting to see more activity surrounding the new home of the Bills. The companies that were selected to build that stadium held two informational sessions Monday for prospective contractors and vendors who could be part of the construction. Close to 300 prospective contractors and vendors...
athleticbusiness.com
Arlington Heights Approves Pre-Development Plan for Bears Stadium
The Arlington Heights, Ill., Village Board on Monday approved a pre-development plan for the Chicago Bears to build a stadium at the former site of the Arlington Race Track. The proposal is non-binding and details how things like zoning and taxation would be handled should the project move forward. The...
