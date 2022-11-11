Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Related
The Hockey Writers
2 Pittsburgh Penguins’ Trade Targets as Goaltending Needs Arise
The Pittsburgh Penguins need a save. The team sits with a 6-6-3 record after the first 15 games and one of the biggest factors is their goaltending. Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith have yet to find their games and management is going to keep a close eye on what other options are out there should the Penguins’ current tandem continue to provide mediocre play.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Colorado Avalanche – 11/14/22
The St. Louis Blues have turned an eight-game losing streak into a two-game winning streak and now own a record of 5-8-0 with 10 points. Their impressive 3-2 victory over the conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 12 could prove to be the catalyst this team needs to propel them up the standings. In earning his fifth victory of the season, goalie Jordan Binnington stopped 31 of 33 shots faced, 22 of which came in the third period. The Blues’ goals were scored by Brandon Saad (2), Ivan Barbashev (2), and Ryan O’Reilly (3), while O’Reilly also recorded his first assist on the year. Assists were also given to Calle Rosen (2), Brayden Schenn (9), Josh Leivo (2), and Niko Mikkola (1).
The Hockey Writers
3 Stanley Cup Winning Goalies Not in the Hockey Hall of Fame
The Hockey Hall of Fame, located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, opened its doors to the first class of inductees in 1945. Every year since then, fans and writers across the globe have debated the merits of every player lacing up a pair of skates and whether they deserve enshrinement. There...
The Hockey Writers
NHL’s Top-5 Comeback Players of Early 2022-23
We are now a little over a month into the 2022-23 season and several players have performed well above expectations. Players that were underwhelming in 2021-22 – and even before that – are shining bright as the NHL is seeing a surprising amount of comebacks early on. While it remains to be seen if their level of production can be sustained throughout the season, here are five of the biggest comeback stories so far.
The Hockey Writers
4 Penguins With Unexpected Starts This Season
Through the first 15 games of the season, the Pittsburgh Penguins have been wildly inconsistent. After starting 4-0-1 through their first five, the Penguins dropped seven consecutive to get buried in the standings with a 4-6-2 record. After the team made some drastic lineup changes, they have now gone 2-0-1 in their last three games to post a record of 6-6-3, and are currently out of the playoffs sitting 13th in the East. Here is a look at four players that have either outperformed their expectations or have fallen short after about 20 percent of the season.
The Hockey Writers
4 Oilers Player Predictions for 2-Game Homestand
The Edmonton Oilers wrapped up their four-game road trip out east with a 2-2 record, and now they’re set to face the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights in an upcoming two-game homestand. The Oilers haven’t looked like the Stanley Cup contenders that many predicted them to be...
The Hockey Writers
Flames in Desperate Need of a Scoring Forward
The Calgary Flames finally snapped their seven-game losing streak with a win over the Winnipeg Jets who have been hot. But before thinking the Flames are instantaneously going to turn things around, it’s tougher and more complicated than just winning one game. Though goaltending and defensive play hasn’t been...
The Hockey Writers
Wild Gameday Preview: Nashville Predators – 11/15/22
The Minnesota Wild are back on the road after a quick one-game homestand they would probably like to forget. A third-period comeback was completed by the San Jose Sharks when they handed the Wild a shootout loss on Nov. 13, continuing a streak of unexpectedly bad play at home this season. The good news is that despite a slow start and home ice issues, the Wild are only three points back of first place in the Central Division. A win tonight against their divisional rivals, the Nashville Predators, would be a significant boost.
The Hockey Writers
3 Sharks Players Off to Surprising Starts this Season
The 2022-23 season has been a mixed bag for the San Jose Sharks. Through the first 17 games, they have managed to put up five wins, nine losses, and three overtime losses for 13 points. Despite a few games looking like they should have gone the Sharks’ way, a few blown leads and late collapses set the team back to seventh in the Pacific Division. However, while the overall team success has been mediocre at best, the roster has had a few surprises.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Gameday Preview: Arizona Coyotes – 11/13/22
The offensive onslaught the New York Rangers (7-6-3) had during the third period of their 8-2 win versus the Detroit Red Wings on Nov. 10 now seems to be an aberration, as the Nashville Predators held them to one goal in a 2-1 loss on Nov. 12. Until they get on a winning streak and score a fair amount of goals consistently, they will remain the definition of unpredictability as they have been through their first 16 games of the 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken 3 Up, 3 Down: Jones, Tanev, Faceoffs and More
Welcome to this edition of our Seattle Kraken 3 Ups, 3 Downs column. In this series, we look at some of the highs and lows of Seattle’s recent play. From the play of prospects to storylines surrounding the NHL franchise, The Hockey Writers is your go-to place for all things Kraken.
The Hockey Writers
Keys to a Perfect Canadiens Game for 2022-23 Rebuild
Put simply, the Montreal Canadiens are wrecking their own rebuild this 2022-23 season. The Canadiens objectively have too many holes throughout the lineup to realistically make the playoffs, most notably in net and on defense. Nevertheless, at 8-6-1 and tied with the Florida Panthers for third place in the Atlantic...
The Hockey Writers
5 Observations From Oilers’ 4-Game Road Trip
The Edmonton Oilers finished their road trip out east going 2-2, which isn’t bad, considering they lost Evander Kane and Kailer Yamamoto to injuries mid-trip. Their penalty kill continued to struggle, allowing seven goals in four games, and they had costly turnovers that led to goals against. However, there...
The Hockey Writers
2023 Draft Eligible Leo Carlsson Is NHL Ready
Leo Carlsson is on a rampage to begin the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) season. As one of the top prospects from this upcoming 2023 Draft class, he’s making sure that everyone notices him with his 12 points in 17 games. But his point production isn’t the only reason that he’s ready for the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
Gretzky Made 3 Curious Observations About Current Oilers’ Roster
When Wayne Gretzky talks, most people around the Edmonton Oilers listen. A legend around Edmonton and an all-time great in the NHL, he was a guest during the second intermission of yesterday’s Sportsnet broadcast of the Oilers vs. the Florida Panthers game and he made some intriguing and astute observations about the current roster. One was quite obvious for Oilers fans. The others might be telling of where this team’s goaltending could be headed.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Islanders’ 4-3 Win vs. Blue Jackets
After a tough 2-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes where the New York Islanders looked hapless from the opening puck drop, they needed a bounce-back performance. They didn’t put together their best effort and struggled for the majority of the game against the Columbus Blue Jackets but still came away with a 4-3 overtime win.
The Hockey Writers
Wild’s Kaprizov & Shaw Lift Team, Steel Continues Struggles
The Minnesota Wild had an eventful road trip this past week when they traveled to California and Washington State for a quick three games before they went home for one more. They faced the Los Angeles Kings and Seattle Kraken for the second time this season while they took on the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks for the first time. They secured wins against the Ducks and Kraken but lost to the Kings and Sharks.
The Hockey Writers
Tortorella Making Contentious Flyers Lineup Decisions
John Tortorella and the Philadelphia Flyers entered the 2022-23 season on a mission to restore pride back into the organization after back-to-back embarrassing seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Buzz words like accountability and standard came up constantly during all types of offseason conversations surrounding the team. The players, fans, and everyone surrounding the team knew the first season under the fiery head coach wouldn’t include a softball approach.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Goalie Report: Maple Leafs, Devils, Jets, Kraken, Ducks, More
As the netminder-centric narratives that arose at the start of the 2022-23 schedule continue to unfold throughout November, there’s no better time for an update on all things goalies. At the mid-point mark in the second month of the NHL season, these are the goaltending stories that matter the...
The Hockey Writers
2022-23 Hart Trophy Tracker
Welcome to THW’s 2022-23 Hart Trophy tracker. Using a mix of traditional analysis and newer analytical tools, this list will serve as a ranking of the NHL’s top Most Valuable Player (MVP) candidates over the course of the regular season. Just to get out ahead of the crowd, here’s an explanation for why points aren’t everything, in case some players aren’t ranked as high as you may believe is warranted.
Comments / 0