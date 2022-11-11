Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Penny 2 Gets “Rosewood” Accents
If the Air Penny 2 is following the roadmap of the Air Penny 1, we can fully expect the return of original colorways in addition to the recent collaborative drops with Social Status.Until then, Nike has presented a variety of Air Penny 2 colorways fit for 2022/2023, like this newly revealed “Rosewood” iteration.
sneakernews.com
Jeremy Scott And adidas Team Up For A Duo Of Colorful Forum’s
Jeremy Scott and adidas have proven a force to be reckoned with, establishing the industry’s collaborative blueprint long before the modernized offerings of today’s joint efforts. Following the two cohort’s first team-up of the year featuring a trio of winged adidas Forum Hi’s, the iconic silhouette sewn from the hardwood is returning to serve as the main body of work for Scott’s latest collaboration with The Three Stripes.
sneakernews.com
Deeply Cracked Suedes Express A Vintage Aesthetic Unto The Nike Air Force 1
Disparate textile washes have proffered a glut of options for the Nike Air Force 1 to dress in throughout its 40th anniversary celebration. Continuing to match the cooler climate with the latter, the latest proposition indulges in a neutral-toned aesthetic coupled with fractured textures. Aged finishes dominantly engage the pair’s...
sneakernews.com
Bright Volt Illuminates The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021
2023 is weeks away, but Nike is still going strong with the Vapormax Flyknit 2021 model — a derivative of the Vapormax Flyknit 2020 originally made for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Keeping to the slimmed down construction, this Vapormax Flyknit boasts the brand’s Move To Zero trademarks via the...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Huarache Speeds Up The “Moving Company” Collection
The Nike Air Huarache has been in full force over the latter few months, as the latest construction is set to join The Swooshes seasonal collection inspired by their own faux “Moving Company”. Having seemingly treated the entirety of the Beaverton-based brand’s lifestyle silhouettes including a duo of...
sneakernews.com
Nike Adds A Mini-Swoosh Twist To This OG-Style Air Max 95
While the Caped Crusader’s winged insignia wasn’t officially affixed on the Air Max 95’s 2019 release, the “Batman” vibes were nonetheless ever-present through the silhouette’s darkened aesthetic adorned with golden yellow accents. Following the sudden passing of Kevin Conroy this week – the voice of DC’s animated Batman for over 20 years – the Gotham Knight’s color scheme is reenacting on Sergio Lazano’s design for a well-timed yet unconnected posthumous homage.
sneakernews.com
Pharrell Extends The Tongues For His adidas Samba Humanrace Collaboration
The adidas Samba is currently enjoying quite the moment, with many fawning over the sneaker’s vegan-constructed variant and collaborative colorways with the likes of Wales Bonner. And though previously hailed as “the shoe of the Summer,” the Three Stripes icon has not yet fallen out relevance halfway into the Fall/Winter, as it continues to align itself with some of the biggest names in the German sportswear brand’s extended family.
sneakernews.com
The Archetypal adidas Stan Smith Returns To Its Original Tooling
Since 1997 the adidas Originals banner has proffered numerous trips through the German brand’s extensive archives, returning with original constructions of their most famed silhouettes. Having been over a decade since the silhouette was retooled, the adidas Stan Smith 80s is returning to its native fabrication featuring premium buttery leathers and 80s style proportions.
sneakernews.com
The Maison Margiela x Reebok TZ Pump Celebrates 22 Years Of The Pump Omni Zone II
From the Club C to the Instapump Fury, Maison Margiela has recontextualized many of Reebok’s most iconic sneakers, shining their time-honored designs through a more high fashion lens. And for the two’s last collaborative effort of the year, they’re shining a spotlight on the Pump Omni Zone II, taking a 3D scan of an aged, archived pair for the creation of the pre-distressed TZ Pump.
sneakernews.com
The 2023 Nike Air Force 1 “Valentine’s Day” Wears Its Heart On Its Swoosh
Valentine’s Day — much like Cyber Monday and Black Friday — has quickly become a sneakerhead’s holiday, with many less interested in finding love and more keen on the occasion’s several commemorative offerings. For 2023, this includes a drove of new styles from Nike, ranging from pink-Swooshed Dunk Lows to heart-adorned Air Force 1s, the latter of which just surfaced via official images.
sneakernews.com
Go Bid Or Go Home: NECKFACE Talks Special ebay Auction Of His Nike SB Dunk Low
Once an anonymous street graffiti artist, NECKFACE has become a globally recognized multi-media creative who’s just as attention-grabbing as his art. Born and raised in Stockton, California, NECKFACE (real name Alex Montijo) has left his mark on different cities across the world. Walls, sides of buildings and more in New York, Montevideo, Uruguay and everywhere in-between have served as canvases to the artist’s heavy metal and latrinalia-inspired pieces. For his next visits to these places, NECKFACE hopes to bring along his skateable sculptures, a goal on which he’s collaborating with The Skatepark Project, an organization founded by Tony Hawk in 2002 that aims to develop safe, legal skateparks to underserved communities. Both parties also tapped ebay in their efforts, with the after-market platform hosting an auction of four one-of-a-kind presentations of the recent NECKFACE x Nike SB Dunk Low.
sneakernews.com
Nike Blings Out The Blazer With Golden Charms
Sewn from the hardwood, the Nike Blazer has weathered decades of wear yet still provides disparate constructions and hues to dress in. Following its use of a hang-tag holster, the Nike Blazer Mid ’77 is returning to the premium blinged out aesthetic. Setting the stage with a blank colorless...
sneakernews.com
Junya Watanabe Clothes The New Balance Niobium Concept 2 In All-Black
Though first brought to life by way of a crossover between Snow Peak and New Balance, the Niobium Concept 2 has since become a part of the footwear brand’s inline catalog. And following the release of several GR colorways, the two-way silhouette is now joining forces with another renowned name in Japanese fashion: Junya Watanabe MAN.
sneakernews.com
The Nike SB Blazer Mid Returns With Mismatched Brown Panels
The Nike SB Blazer Mid has been delivering reliable performance to die-hard skaters for well over a decade now. Recently, the modified basketball shoe emerged in yet another theme-driven ensemble ready to be skated. Seemingly following a garment maintenance concept, the upcoming sneakers indulge in a medley of disparate panels...
sneakernews.com
More Fall Options Surface In The New Balance 990v3 Made In USA
With Teddy Santis at the helm, New Balance’s heritage-filled archives of lifestyle silhouettes have skyrocketed up the ranks with the 990v3 continuously serving as one of the industry’s most sought-after propositions. Extending the Aimé Leon Dore founder’s Made In USA collection, the latest build harkens quintessential fall vibes.
sneakernews.com
This PUMA Wild Rider Is Inspired By The Legendary Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe
Porsche Design is no stranger to the workings of sneaker culture, having previously developed a long-running collection alongside adidas. And while their relationship with the Three Stripes has since come to an end, the German design studio is still as much a part of the scene thanks to PUMA. And for the two’s latest collaborative effort, they’re crafting an extremely limited sneaker designed exclusively for the Porsche Club of America.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Cherry”
Over the course of the last few years, golf has exploded in popularity, inciting brands the likes of Nike and Jordan to throw their own hat onto the green. And following a drove of spike-adorned sneakers as well as some collaborative releases with Eastside Golf, it’s evident that the Jumpman is all-in.
sneakernews.com
Kyle Kuzma And PUMA Unveil “Childhood Dreams” Collection
Despite Bradley Beal’s absence from the lineup, Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards have held down the fort while enjoying a four-game win streak. Alongside a season-high 36-point outing last week, the 2020 champion is additionally doubling down on efforts with his “Childhood Dreams” lifestyle brand, announcing a collaborative capsule collection with PUMA of the same name.
sneakernews.com
Nike To Debut Its Dunk Low Remastered 3.0 In “Olive Green/Orange”
The Nike Dunk Low has maintain relevance over the last 37 years thanks to a classic design, compelling ensembles and a slew of cool collaborators. In that same time span, the Swoosh has also taken matters into its own hands, reimagining the silhouette for new audiences and needs. Recently, images...
sneakernews.com
The SOULGOODS x Nike Dunk High Collection Distills Three Decades Of Basketball, Music, And Art
For their debut collection with Nike, SOULGOODS is crafting not just one but three different iterations of the Dunk High, all of which come together to tell a story that spans three decades: the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s. Highlighting the growth of sneaker culture and the communities across...
Comments / 0