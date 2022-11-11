Read full article on original website
Anchor Steve Karlin to retire following 34 years at KCCI
DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI 8 News Anchor Steve Karlin announced Tuesday he will retire next year. The Iowa native, who has spent more than three decades with Iowa's News Leader, will retire on March 1, 2023. Karlin joined KCCI Anchor Stacey Horst on the evening newscasts in 2015...
Early snow totals in central Iowa
IOWA — The overnight snow meant many central Iowans woke up to a winter wonderland Tuesday morning. The snow is expected to taper off in the afternoon but check out some of the snow totals that have been recorded so far. These numbers were as of noon: Osceola — 3.7″ Oskaloosa — 3.5″ Des Moines […]
Woman in Des Moines hit-and-run continues recovery
Republican Representative Ashley Hinson will serve another term in Washington, D.C., after defeating her Democratic challenger Liz Mathis. A non-profit in Cedar Rapids is recovering after a fire that has impacted how it carries out its mission. Show You Care: Using dance to bring mental health awareness. Updated: 8 hours...
Have you seen this missing Urbandale teen?
URBANDALE, Iowa – Police in Urbandale are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager. Tuesday morning, the Urbandale Police Department said 15-year-old Conner Burbank voluntarily left his home and has not returned. Efforts to locate him have not been successful. According to the UPD, Burbank was last known to be in the […]
Twin snowstorms bring early winter to Iowa today and tomorrow
(Radio Iowa) – There’s still more than a month of fall left but winter weather is moving into Iowa today (Monday). It’s snowing in parts of northwest and north-central Iowa and meteorologist Craig Cogil, at the National Weather Service, says the snow will continue well into the afternoon. “Right now, it looks like the accumulations are mostly going to be in the about the top three tiers or so of Iowa,” Cogil says, “the heaviest right along the border where maybe up to two to three inches of snow are expected today.”
Tucked Away BBQ Joint Also Has Iowa’s Best Cinnamon Roll
There's no shortage of great places to get a cinnamon roll in the state of Iowa, but according to a recent article from Eat This, Not That, one unlikely spot takes the crown for having the best in the entire state. Where Is Iowa's Best Cinnamon Roll Found?. Here's what...
Low-barrier winter shelter to open in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Winter comes every year, but this year there is a new resource in Linn County to make sure those experiencing homelessness are safe from the elements. Tuesday a cold weather overflow shelter will open in Cedar Rapids at 1017 12th Ave. SW. The Linn County...
Adorable Alert: Cedar Rapids K-9 Cop v. Snow
Cedar Rapids is seeing a bit of a snow day and the occassion isn't lost on Officer Bart. K-9 Officer Bart took full advantage for a little play time bell-sliding in the snow on Tuesday.
Opinion | Right-wing policy is Iowa’s worst enemy
All I want for Christmas is … reproductive freedom. Sadly, the midterm elections diminished any opportunity for reproductive freedom for birthing people in Iowa. Gov. Kim Reynolds intends to reinstate the fetal heartbeat bill, which would ban access to abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected — usually within six weeks of pregnancy.
Cedar Rapids food pantry recovering after fire
Republican Representative Ashley Hinson will serve another term in Washington, D.C., after defeating her Democratic challenger Liz Mathis. Show You Care: Using dance to bring mental health awareness. Updated: 7 hours ago. This year's University of Iowa dance gala highlights themes of mental health, with inspiration coming from personal stories.
U of Iowa Police Notice Trends, Since Alcohol Sales Allowed At Kinnick
(Iowa City, IA) -- It's been one year since alcohol sales were approved at Kinnick stadium and local healthcare providers and law enforcement have noticed a change. University of Iowa Police Chief Mark Bullock told the Iowa Board of Regents last week that officers have noticed less trash around the stadium, and they've also noticed fewer intoxicated people showing up at football games. Bullock says it appears the fans are not making pre-game drinking as much of a priority, now that alcohol is available for purchase during the game. He also says he's heard from University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics that game-day admissions have been lower since the policy went into place.
Iowa, It’s Illegal To Be The Annoying Person That Does This In The Winter
Snow is literally on our doorstep and there are some things that are illegal to do in Iowa when it comes to snow accumulation. I don't handle snow well at all if I have to be out in it. I hate driving in it, hate being cold, and yes I'm aware I'm in for an absolute treat between now through May.
The snow has arrived | Pay attention to these city snow ordinances, parking bans
IOWA, USA — It's finally here: the Iowa snow. And with it comes cities issuing parking bans or snow ordinances to keep public streets clear as plows move about. Scattered light snow showers will begin in southwest Iowa Monday evening. Snow will become widespread across central Iowa late in the night and should stick around Tuesday morning. The snow will then become more scattered Tuesday afternoon and evening, favoring northern and eastern Iowa. One final round of snow showers will be possible Wednesday morning and early afternoon.
One of the oldest golden-headed lion tamarins dies at Iowa zoo
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the oldest golden-headed lion tamarins in North America has died. Blank Park Zoo on Monday reported the death of Jose on their Facebook page. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Former Iowan And Current Political Candidate Gets Spoofed On SNL
They say you haven't really made it until they make fun of you on 'Saturday Night Live'. For the second week in a row, one former Iowa resident got parodied on the sketch television show. On Saturday, November 12th, comedian Dave Chapelle returned to host the show for a third time.
Much of Iowa Could See the Season's First Measurable Snow
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Much of Iowa could see the first measurable snow of the season starting late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. "Especially during Tuesday morning's commute--it's likely going to be slick out there. We're looking at snowfall accumulations by the end of the day on Tuesday of one to three inches," says National Weather Service Meteorologist Rod Donovan.
Winter Weather Advisory for most of the listening area Tuesday
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. .Ongoing accumulating snow extends through most of southern and central Iowa, and has begun in portions of northern Iowa as well. Accumulation has already begun on elevated and grassy surfaces, with some roads across southern and central Iowa becoming partially covered by snow. Light to at times moderate snowfall is expected to continue through most of the day today and into tonight, leading to increased travel concerns, especially during the morning and afternoon commutes.
Measurable Snow Arrives in Eastern Iowa This Week
Ready or not, here it comes. Our weather partners with the KCRG TV-9 First Alert Storm Team are calling it the "first measurable snow event" of the season in our area. After a clear and dry Monday, prepare for a long-duration accumulating snow event beginning Monday night. With highs in...
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Iowa
Iowa is known as a pretty safe, and friendly state, but that doesn't mean there aren't some rougher areas than others. A recent study looked at dangerous areas in Iowa. Today we will be looking at the 8 most dangerous cities in the state of Iowa. How They Got The...
Nebraska, Iowa Gas Prices To Start Week
As we start the work week, a look at local gas prices. In Nebraska, "Triple A" Monday morning has the average price per gallon at 3:51, though a little higher in the Metro area;. In Iowa, the auto club say it's 3.50 per gallon, though lower in Pottawattamie, Mills, and...
