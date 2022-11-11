For Veterans Day, we feature archival interviews with two men who fought in World War II: Robert Kotlowitz was one of three soldiers in his platoon to survive an ill-advised assault on the Germans. For 12 hours, he lay in a foxhole without moving. Also, we hear from Robert Williams, one of the elite Tuskegee Airmen. The primarily Black group of military pilots faced scorn from the bomber pilots they flew to protect — until it became clear how good they were at their job.

22 HOURS AGO