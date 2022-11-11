Read full article on original website
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
NPR
WWII Veterans Reflect On Their Service
For Veterans Day, we feature archival interviews with two men who fought in World War II: Robert Kotlowitz was one of three soldiers in his platoon to survive an ill-advised assault on the Germans. For 12 hours, he lay in a foxhole without moving. Also, we hear from Robert Williams, one of the elite Tuskegee Airmen. The primarily Black group of military pilots faced scorn from the bomber pilots they flew to protect — until it became clear how good they were at their job.
NPR
A former diplomat tells his story in new documentary about Iran hostage crisis
And finally today, we want to tell you about a new documentary that looks back at the Iranian hostage crisis. (SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "TAKEN HOSTAGE") BARRY ROSEN: We heard the crowds in front of the embassy. I looked up and saw someone climbing over the gate. And several hundred protesters, some with weapons, started moving all over the embassy.
NPR
Morning news brief
Audio will be available later today. Congress returns for a lame-duck session as midterm results are being decided. A Democrat defeats an election denier in Arizona's governor race. Tales of Russian occupation emerge from Kherson.
NPR
Democrat Mark Kelly pulls off Senate win in Arizona
Sen. Mark Kelly gave Democrats some breathing room when he clinched his victory in the Arizona Senate race. But open seats leave questions about what the makeup of Congress will look like in January. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly spent Saturday morning celebrating. The Associated Press called his...
NPR
Farmers and immigrant advocates hold out hope for compromise in lame duck session
NORTH CAROLINA — Apple season is winding down in the Blue Ridge Mountains of western North Carolina, and farmer Kenny Barnwell's coolers are filling up with thousands of bushels of Red Delicious, Honeycrisp, and Pink Lady – apples that all had to be picked by hand. That wouldn't...
NPR
Politics chat: Midterm lessons for Democrats and Republicans
My goodness, what a week - the red wave that wasn't, the margins that looked more like microscopic slivers and key wins for Democrats last night in Nevada. We have NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson with us now. Good morning, Mara. MARA LIASSON, BYLINE: Good morning, Ayesha. RASCOE: So...
NPR
For the first time there are 8 billion people on the Earth, U.N. report says
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Jack Goldstone, a professor of public policy at George Mason University, who writes about population trends, about the world's growing population.
NPR
What the U.S. can learn from Germany on grappling with sins of the past
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Clint Smith of The Atlantic, about what he learned from visiting sites that memorialize the Holocaust.
NPR
News brief: Biden-Xi meeting, midterm election results, Istanbul explosion
President Biden and China's leader are meeting at the G20 summit. Democrats retain control of the U.S. Senate. Turkish authorities say at least six people were killed in a blast on an Istanbul street. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Men leading two of the most powerful countries in the world meet in...
NPR
Why turkey prices are at record highs for this Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving is next week and turkey prices are at record highs. There are multiple reasons for that. Turkey is selling at record prices this year. The reasons read like an account of biblical plagues, pestilence, drought, war. But it's the grocers that will be eating a lot of the increase in turkey prices. That's because, as Frank Morris with member station KCUR reports turkey is the last thing stores want to be expensive at Thanksgiving.
NPR
Short Wave
COREY GRAY: So OK. (Speaking Blackfoot) Corey Gray. Hi. I was just giving a greeting in Blackfoot, and I gave my Blackfoot name, which is Wolf's Path, and also my name, Corey Gray. BARBER: I'm Regina Barber, and I've known Corey for years. We've connected at conferences as fellow scientists...
