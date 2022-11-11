ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NPR

WWII Veterans Reflect On Their Service

For Veterans Day, we feature archival interviews with two men who fought in World War II: Robert Kotlowitz was one of three soldiers in his platoon to survive an ill-advised assault on the Germans. For 12 hours, he lay in a foxhole without moving. Also, we hear from Robert Williams, one of the elite Tuskegee Airmen. The primarily Black group of military pilots faced scorn from the bomber pilots they flew to protect — until it became clear how good they were at their job.
NPR

Morning news brief

Audio will be available later today. Congress returns for a lame-duck session as midterm results are being decided. A Democrat defeats an election denier in Arizona's governor race. Tales of Russian occupation emerge from Kherson.
ARIZONA STATE
NPR

Democrat Mark Kelly pulls off Senate win in Arizona

Sen. Mark Kelly gave Democrats some breathing room when he clinched his victory in the Arizona Senate race. But open seats leave questions about what the makeup of Congress will look like in January. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly spent Saturday morning celebrating. The Associated Press called his...
ARIZONA STATE
NPR

Politics chat: Midterm lessons for Democrats and Republicans

My goodness, what a week - the red wave that wasn't, the margins that looked more like microscopic slivers and key wins for Democrats last night in Nevada. We have NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson with us now. Good morning, Mara. MARA LIASSON, BYLINE: Good morning, Ayesha. RASCOE: So...
NEVADA STATE
NPR

Why turkey prices are at record highs for this Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving is next week and turkey prices are at record highs. There are multiple reasons for that. Turkey is selling at record prices this year. The reasons read like an account of biblical plagues, pestilence, drought, war. But it's the grocers that will be eating a lot of the increase in turkey prices. That's because, as Frank Morris with member station KCUR reports turkey is the last thing stores want to be expensive at Thanksgiving.
MISSOURI STATE
NPR

Short Wave

COREY GRAY: So OK. (Speaking Blackfoot) Corey Gray. Hi. I was just giving a greeting in Blackfoot, and I gave my Blackfoot name, which is Wolf's Path, and also my name, Corey Gray. BARBER: I'm Regina Barber, and I've known Corey for years. We've connected at conferences as fellow scientists...

