The Columbia School Board will vote on a consideration to increase the base substitute teacher pay rate in Columbia Public Schools on Monday evening. Among the several districts it compares itself to, Columbia Public Schools has the lowest substitute teacher base pay rate, starting at $85 per day, according to board documents. For reference, Kansas City, the top-paying district, has a base pay rate of about $170 per day.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO