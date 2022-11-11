Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
Columbia Missourian
Central Bank selects artist to sculpt new downtown public art piece
California-based artist Pontus Willfors has been selected by the Central Bank of Boone County to create a new sculpture outside the bank at Broadway and Eighth Street. Out of the over 120 applicants from across the country, Willfors stood out for his unique approach, Mary Wilkerson, bank vice president of marketing, told the Missourian.
Columbia Missourian
Volunteers offer overnight warming for homeless
A temporary warming center at Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church was open all three nights over the weekend to provide a warm shelter for some of Columbia’s unhoused population during the onset of cold weather. The CoMo Mobile Aid Collective and Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church worked together to...
Columbia Missourian
CPS board approves increase in substitute pay, new legislative priorities
The Columbia School Board unanimously approved an increase for substitute teacher base pay rates Monday evening. Columbia Public Schools administration recommended the increase as part of an effort to better recruit and retain substitute teachers.
Columbia Missourian
One arrested in connection to Blue Ridge Road death
A woman was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road on Monday, according to tweets from the Columbia Police Department. April Joann Brooks, 42, of Cuba, Missouri, was found dead in a running vehicle by law enforcement early Monday morning.
Columbia Missourian
Blue Ridge Road closed off as Columbia police starts death investigation
The Columbia Police Department is conducting a death investigation in north Columbia. Blue Ridge Road in between Oakland Gravel and Brown Station roads is currently closed.
Columbia Missourian
Sights of the first snow in Columbia
After four record breaking high temperatures in early November, Columbia and mid-Missouri residents saw the first snow of the season on Monday night. Flurries continued into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are excepted to remain cold throughout the week, according to a weather report from KOMU 8 News, with lows in the 10s and 20s.
Columbia Missourian
CPS board to discuss substitute teacher pay increase, legislative priorities Monday
The Columbia School Board will vote on a consideration to increase the base substitute teacher pay rate in Columbia Public Schools on Monday evening. Among the several districts it compares itself to, Columbia Public Schools has the lowest substitute teacher base pay rate, starting at $85 per day, according to board documents. For reference, Kansas City, the top-paying district, has a base pay rate of about $170 per day.
Columbia Missourian
Welcome changes to CPS gifted education program, but more work needs to be done
Gifted education is a valuable opportunity that, unfortunately, has often been restricted to those with racial and economic privilege. In Columbia Public Schools (CPS), the gifted education program is known as Extended Educational Experiences (EEE). EEE has historically served mostly white and Asian students who are middle class or wealthy.
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Nov. 14, 2022
Georgia Ellen McLean, 102, of Columbia died Nov. 14, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Joyce Bentley, 89, of Columbia died Nov. 14, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May & Sons Funeral Home.
Columbia Missourian
Recruiting roundup: Missouri offers three-star lineman Ginther
The class of 2024 recruiting circuit is heating up for Missouri. One of the latest offers went to three-star interior offensive lineman Gage Ginther of Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Collins, Colorado. Ginther ranked fifth at his position in Colorado, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound lineman holds five...
Columbia Missourian
Nostalgia, surprises in 'Little House on the Prairie' musical at Rock Bridge
The musical “Little House on the Prairie,” showing this weekend at Rock Bridge High School, offers a dose of nostalgia — and a few twists. “The version that is on the stage here is a love story and a story of a family trying to find a home,” said Sandra Welty, drama teacher at Rock Bridge and director and producer of “Little House.”
Columbia Missourian
Boonville, Blair Oaks football secure district championships
Boonville defeated Moberly 28-13 on Friday to win the MSHSAA Class 3 District 5 championship, the program’s first in 11 seasons. Quarterback Colby Caton continued his terrific postseason with another four-touchdown effort in the victory, with three of the scores coming on the ground. Caton’s 56-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter secured the district title for the Pirates.
Columbia Missourian
Five individual champs pace MU wrestling to first place in Tiger Style Invite
Missouri wrestling took first place in the Tiger Style Invite on Saturday at Staley High School in Kansas City. The Tigers finished with 187.5 points, well ahead of second-place Cal Poly (129.5) and third-place Illinois (127.5). Little Rock took fourth (93.5), and Drexel rounded out the field with 70 points.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge boys soccer outlasts Liberty North in state quarterfinal
Rock Bridge boys soccer defeated Liberty North 1-0 in a MSHSAA Class 4 quarterfinal Saturday in Liberty. Cooper Allen scored for the Bruins in a closely contested match. Goalkeepers Brendan Clark and Matt Wheeler combined for the clean sheet.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri women's basketball heats up late to pull away from Southeast Missouri
Missouri women’s basketball didn’t put on quite the same clinic as it did against Bradley, but a strong defensive effort along with an offense that heated up late was enough to give the Tigers a 62-50 win over Southeast Missouri State on Sunday at Mizzou Arena. Missouri (3-0)...
Columbia Missourian
MU senior Hanson selected to NCAA Championships
Missouri cross country’s Marquette Hanson was selected to the NCAA Championships, the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced Saturday. The senior from Warrensburg finished 11th at the NCAA Midwest Regional, finishing the 10,000-meter race in 29 minutes, 48.9 seconds....
Columbia Missourian
Tigers share the wealth in 82-53 win over Lindenwood
For the third straight game, Missouri men’s basketball reached the 20-assist mark, as the Tigers beat Lindenwood 82-53 on Sunday at home. MU improved to 3-0 after playing its first regular-season matchup with the Lions (1-2). After Dennis Gates mentioned that Kobe Brown would like to lead the team...
Columbia Missourian
Hansen's big third quarter leads MU women's basketball to comfortable win over Western Kentucky
After an ugly win Sunday against Southeast Missouri, Missouri women’s basketball coach Robin Pingeton said the team would have its hands full against Western Kentucky, and for just more than a half in the Tigers’ 65-47 victory Monday at Mizzou Arena, it seemed as though that was the case.
Columbia Missourian
MU's depth key in victory over Lindenwood
Just more than two minutes into the first half of Missouri men’s basketball’s win over Lindenwood on Sunday, Tre Gomillion subbed into the game for starting guard DeAndre Gholston, who returned two minutes later for fellow starter Noah Carter. It was one of many rotations the Tigers made,...
Comments / 0