LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Taiyanna Jackson is emerging as one of women’s college basketball’s best centers. “It is like having a security blanket,” guard Holly Kersgieter said. “Having that rim protector, it’s not like we weren’t confident in her, but sometime’s we’d forget she’s back there because no one wants to go back there.” Jackson’s a […]

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO