Help Baltimore County Police solve October 2022 homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police in Baltimore County are asking for the public's help solving an October 2022 homicide. On October 2, at about 2:30 a.m., Baltimore County Police Officers responded to the 4500 block of Brightwater Ct., after receiving reports of an assault. Once on scene, officers located 40-year-old...
Man shot and killed inside car in East Baltimore, police say
A man was shot and killed inside a car Tuesday in East Baltimore's Berea section, city police said. Just before 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of East Hoffman Street after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.
Driver shot in West Baltimore dies of injuries, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A driver who was shot multiple times Sunday in West Baltimore has died of injuries, Baltimore police said. Around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of North Carey Street after a report of gunfire. Moments later, officers received a call about a...
Police report details moments before illegal dirt biker shooting
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — The search is on for the rider of an illegal dirt bike after police say the rider shot at someone in downtown Baltimore. That shooting happened in city councilman Zeke Cohen in the area that Cohen represents, which is district 1. He and councilman Isaac "Yitzy" Schleifer, who represents district 5, is also looking for action from police.
Man dies hours after he was found shot in crashed car in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A man who was found shot in a crashed car in West Baltimore Sunday evening died, according to police.Officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of North Carey Street around 6:15 p.m. Moments later, officers found a 43-year-old man who had been shot in a crashed car at Pennsylvania and W. North avenues.He was taken to the hospital where he died.He was one of at least two killed during a violent weekend in Baltimore.Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Man grazed by bullet walking to his car, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they are investigating two shootings that happened overnight. Just after 9 p.m. on November 13, officers in northeast Baltimore responded to a hospital after a person had walked in seeking treatment. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with a graze...
Early morning barricade situation in North East Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- Police sent their crisis negotiation and tactical teams to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane Monday morning, authorities say.Officers responded to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane for reports of gunfire, the suspect then barricaded inside of a home, police say. SWAT and Crisis Negotiators units are on scene. The following roads have been blocked off for public safety:3800 and 3700 blocks of Sinclair LaneIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Chesterfield AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Eastmont AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Coleman AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Erdman AvenueWJZ has a crew on the scene; this story will be updated as we learn more information.
Man admits himself to Baltimore hospital after being shot early Monday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man who was shot admitted himself to a hospital early Monday, Baltimore police said. Around 1 a.m., officers were called to the hospital where they found the 42-year-old victim. His injuries were described as not life-threatening. Detectives later determined that the man was shot in...
Stray Bullet Shot Through Front Door Injures 9-Year-Old Child In Glen Burnie: Police
Authorities say that a 9-year-old child was hospitalized in Maryland on Sunday morning after being struck by a bullet that went through a door. In Anne Arundel County, a 9-year-old gunshot victim was brought in at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, to the emergency room of the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie for treatment and evaluation.
Timothy Reynolds' family reveals new images of deadly squeegee attack
BALTIMORE - The family of Timothy Reynolds is out to prove any wrongdoing moments leading up to his death following an encounter with squeegee workers over the summer.Reynolds was shot and killed on July 7 at the intersection of Light and Conway streets in downtown Baltimore. A 15-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder.The family attorney revealed Tuesday morning new images and a timeline in an attempt to support their claim the teen did not shoot Reynolds out of self-defense or fear.Lawyer Thiru Vignarajah, who is serving as a representative of the Reynolds' family, shared a series of still images...
Man arrested following arson investigation at Western Maryland homeless shelter
BALTIMORE -- A man has been charged in setting fire to a bunk bed at a homeless shelter in Western Maryland while his roommate was sleeping on it, according to authorities.Keith Wayne Bergdoll, 31, was charged with first-degree arson and two counts of second-degree malicious burning on Monday, the Cumberland Fire Marshals Office said in a statement.First responders were alerted to a fire at the Union Rescue Mission of Western Maryland just before 8 a.m. on Monday, according to authorities.An employee at the homeless shelter quickly extinguished the fire in one of the bedrooms, the Cumberland Fire Marshals Office said.There...
Fatal road rage incident remains under investigation in Howard County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fatal road rage incident in Howard County remains under investigation, and now, police are asking for the publics help. On Sunday, January 30, 2022, 42-year-old Charles Harrison Marks, IV, was killed in the fatal shooting in Elkridge. Police said just after 3:30 p.m., Marks was...
Police: 9-year-old shot through door early Sunday morning in Glen Burnie
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A 9-year-old was shot in his home early Sunday morning in Glen Burnie, police said. Anne Arundel County police said they are reviewing doorbell camera footage and interviewing witnesses to determine if the shooting was intentional or accidental. Police said just before 2 a.m. Sunday,...
Police: Hours-long standoff in NE Baltimore ends peacefully
BALTIMORE--A person involved in an hours-long police standout surrendered peacefully Monday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore, police said.WJZ was the first station at the scene early Monday when police were trying to get a man who locked himself inside his home to come out.The barricade, which started Sunday evening, continued into Monday afternoon, forced a nearby elementary school and high school to close for the day.Baltimore Police said a 44-year-old man got into a fight with his neighbor.WJZ obtained 911 transmissions from the incident."(The) second call is that the neighbor is harassing another neighbor five houses up and they hear gunshots,"...
Body-worn camera video released of fatal crash that left Baltimore teen dead
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Attorney General's office released officer-worn body camera video from a crash last month that left a teenager from Baltimore dead. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. October 8. According to investigators, officers in northwest Baltimore began following a black Honda CR-V. The CR-V...
Police arrest 2 teens, man in armed carjacking in Glen Burnie
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Two teenagers and one young man were arrested Friday in connection with an armed carjacking in Glen Burnie. Anne Arundel County police said three adults were entering their apartment building on Hancock Lane when a suspect approached them, showed a handgun and demanded the keys to their vehicle. The victims complied and the suspect drove away in the vehicle -- a 2017 Toyota Camry.
Baltimore police find 2-year-old child who was taken from West Baltimore home by mother
BALTIMORE -- City Police are searching for a woman who allegedly violated court orders by running off with her 2-year-old daughter, according to authorities.Biancha Griffin, 32, absconded with her daughter, Aubrey, from the 1600 block of Edmondson Avenue on Saturday, police said.Officers were able to find Aubrey but not Griffin, according to authorities.Griffin does not drive and is known to frequent the area near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and West North Avenue, police said.She also frequently spends her time around the Lexington Market area, according to authorities.Anyone who has seen Griffin should contact Western District officers at 410-396-2477 or dial 911.
Man crashes car after being critically wounded in West Baltimore, city police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was critically wounded Sunday in West Baltimore's Penn North section, Baltimore police said. Around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of North Carey Street after a report of gunfire. Moments later, officers received a call about a car crash at...
VIDEO: Police search for suspect in fatal road rage shooting
CHEVERLY, Md. — Maryland State Police released video Monday of a fatal road rage shooting that occurred in March on Route 50 in Cheverly. The case is still unsolved, and police are hoping someone may recognize the driver or the car shown and come forward with information. The video...
Family of man allegedly killed by 15-year-old squeegee worker feels 'betrayed' by reported plea deal
BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old squeegee worker accused of shooting and killing 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds during an altercation in downtown Baltimore in July will be offered another plea deal.It is up to the judge to accept the plea offer this week.According to our partners with The Baltimore Banner, prosecutors intend to offer the teen a plea deal with a reduced charge. In this plea deal, he would be offered a manslaughter charge in the juvenile courts. The teen would face a maximum penalty of being detained until turning 21 years old.Last month, the teen was offered a plea deal of 60 years...
