dayton.com
More Dayton-area Burger King restaurants have closed
At least six more Dayton-area Burger King locations have closed, according to signs posted on the doors of the restaurants. The Burger King restaurants located at 7151 Hoke Road in Clayton, 4465 Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Twp., 1401 N. Keowee Street in Dayton, 1420 Cincinnati Street in Dayton, 60 S. Broad Street in Fairborn and 352 E. National Road in Vandalia have closed.
Sad kernel: Shirley’s Popcorn to close Lima store
LIMA — The fresh smell of butter and salt on newly popped popcorn is a warm and friendly greeting when going to watch a new movie. A company that decided to expand its territory is now closing stores in Lima and Findlay. Shirley’s Popcorn, a staple in the Northwest...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua native wins America’s International Miss 2022
PIQUA — Megan Booher, 27, daughter of Angela Booher, of Piqua was recently crowned America’s International Miss 2023. America’s International Miss (AIM) is a community service based scholarship pageant for girls and young women. The youngest age to compete in AIM pageants is 4 years old. AIM has six separate groups; Little Miss, Young Miss, Junior Miss, Pre-teen Miss, Teen Miss and Miss.
Fort Loramie tops Minster for spot in D7 reg. final
SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Fort Loramie beat Minster 35-19 in Saturday night’s Div. 7 regional semifinals to propel the Redskins to the regional championship game against New Bremen at Sidney Memorial Stadium next Saturday.
countynewsonline.org
The Hometown Holiday Horse Parade: here is the schedule
The Hometown Holiday Horse Parade ushers in the holiday season in the downtown district and this year’s parade had more than 100 lighted horses, carriages and wagons once again!. The annual event – voted Ohio Magazine’s Parade of the Year in 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2020 – brings an...
Bellefontaine Examiner
Walmart of Bellefontaine’s grand re-opening includes several local donations
Walmart of Bellefontaine celebrated its 34th year and a grand re-opening after renovations during a Friday morning ceremony, which also took the time to honor its approximately 300 associates, including eight veterans who work at the store, and to make several donations to area organizations. “Our store has been serving...
dayton.com
Dayton connections you can find on TV this season
With the 2022-2023 TV season in full swing, you don’t have to search far to find a few Dayton connections. Here are five faces and shows to keep on your radar right now. Luke Grimes - “Yellowstone” (Paramount Network) Dayton native Luke Grimes, a Dayton Christian High...
Woodland Lights opening for 30th year, to include new preview event
"Woodland Lights has grown bigger and brighter over the years, continually adding new experiences to delight our visitors," Washington Township Trustee President, Sharon Lowry, said
wktn.com
City of Wapakoneta Selling Vehicles
The City of Wapakoneta is holding a vehicle auction. Bid forms can be found on the city’s website: wapakoneta.net. Bids are being accepted at the Wapakoneta City Administration Building, 701 Parlette Court until 2:59pm this Thursday, November 17. Vehicles are being sold in “as is” condition. To...
Up to 40,000 mink released from northwest Ohio farm
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Van Wert County Sheriff's Office said someone broke into a mink farm overnight and released up to 40,000 of the animals from their cages. The incident happened early Tuesday at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township located nearly 90 miles southwest of Toledo.
spectrumnews1.com
Ross Aluminum under new ownership, plans to create jobs
SIDNEY, Ohio — In March, Ross management announced the 90-year-old facility would close its doors and laid off dozens of employees, many of whom had been there for decades. “Is it going to happen? Are we going to pull through? It could have fell apart. I’m glad it didn’t,” said Emerson Smith, a long-time Ross Aluminum employee, on the uncertainty of the future of his job.
Crews battle fire at Lowes in Huber Heights
Thanks to a functioning sprinkler system, the fire was contained to a single portion of the store, the post said.
5-year old in booster seat dies in Ohio car crash
A five-year-old is dead after a crash in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a two-car crash happened in Tuscarawas County Saturday morning. The crash happened near High Street on US 36 in Port Washington. The Highway Patrol said a 25-year-old from Sidney, Ohio was heading east on US 36 and crossed over the […]
Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Miami Twp. man
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Miami Township Police Department. Drake Miller was last seen leaving Woodspring Suites on November 12, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page. >>Police: Remains of man missing since 2020 found in Miami...
Paulding County Progress
Mink farm broken into, tens of thousands released
VAN WERT – Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach released that his office is investigating a breaking and entering/vandalism complaint at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township that occured during the overnight hours of November 15, 2022. Suspect(s) destroyed fencing, and approximately 25,000-40,000 mink were released from their cages.
Buffalo State Athletics
Men's Basketball Falls Short Against Wittenberg
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH – The Buffalo State men's basketball team fell short this afternoon as they fell 75-68 against Wittenberg University to close out the John Carroll Tournament at the Tony DeCarlo Varsity Center. FINAL SCORE: Wittenberg – 75, Buffalo State – 68 LOCATION: Tony DeCarlo Varsity...
peakofohio.com
Fire destroys barn in rural Logan County
A fire destroyed a barn near Logansville Monday afternoon around 1:30. The DeGraff Volunteer Fire Department, along with mutual aid from Bellefontaine, Lakeview, Maplewood, Quincy, and Indian Joint Fire District (Russells Point), responded to John Shoe’s residence on State Route 47. Hurley Excavating assisted in removing the roof of...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Police raise awareness of motorized bicycle laws
TROY — Due to an increase in the use of bicycles with gasoline motors, Troy Police are spreading the word about proper licensing and registration procedures for motorized bicycles. “Any bicycle that moves under its own power, without being pedaled, with an engine under 50cc, is classified as a...
Times-Bulletin
Arson at Comfort Inn
VAN WERT — The Van Wert Fire Department was sent to the Comfort Inn at 4:59 a.m. on Sunday morning, Nov. 13 for a shed on the back of its lot which was on fire. Upon arrival the shed was fully engulfed. North Washington Street was blocked off to traffic from Bonnewitz Avenue to Gleason Avenue due to the use of a fire hydrant on the west side of North Washington Street.
