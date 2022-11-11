ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 9

Sandra Dockeney
4d ago

Did she change her number and label it unknown caller so only her family know it's her?

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

foxbaltimore.com

Police report details moments before illegal dirt biker shooting

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — The search is on for the rider of an illegal dirt bike after police say the rider shot at someone in downtown Baltimore. That shooting happened in city councilman Zeke Cohen in the area that Cohen represents, which is district 1. He and councilman Isaac "Yitzy" Schleifer, who represents district 5, is also looking for action from police.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Timothy Reynolds' family reveals new images of deadly squeegee attack

BALTIMORE - The family of Timothy Reynolds is out to prove any wrongdoing moments leading up to his death following an encounter with squeegee workers over the summer.Reynolds was shot and killed on July 7 at the intersection of Light and Conway streets in downtown Baltimore. A 15-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder.The family attorney revealed Tuesday morning new images and a timeline in an attempt to support their claim the teen did not shoot Reynolds out of self-defense or fear.Lawyer Thiru Vignarajah, who is serving as a representative of the Reynolds' family, shared a series of still images...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police seeks assistance with unsolved murder investigation

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County detectives are looking for information on a deadly shooting near an Owings Mills apartment complex in October, according to authorities. Robert Perkins, 40, was shot multiple times in the 4500 block of Brightwater Court around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 2., police said.He died a few days later at a local hospital, according to authorities.This is the second time within the past several weeks that county detectives have asked for the public's assistance with their investigation into the death of Perkins.Anyone who has information about this shooting should contact the police at 410-307-2020.   
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family of man allegedly killed by 15-year-old squeegee worker feels 'betrayed' by reported plea deal

BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old squeegee worker accused of shooting and killing 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds during an altercation in downtown Baltimore in July will be offered another plea deal.It is up to the judge to accept the plea offer this week.According to our partners with The Baltimore Banner, prosecutors intend to offer the teen a plea deal with a reduced charge. In this plea deal, he would be offered a manslaughter charge in the juvenile courts. The teen would face a maximum penalty of being detained until turning 21 years old.Last month, the teen was offered a plea deal of 60 years...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police: Hours-long standoff in NE Baltimore ends peacefully

BALTIMORE--A person involved in an hours-long police standout surrendered peacefully Monday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore, police said.WJZ was the first station at the scene early Monday when police were trying to get a man who locked himself inside his home to come out.The barricade, which started Sunday evening, continued into Monday afternoon, forced a nearby elementary school and high school to close for the day.Baltimore Police said a 44-year-old man got into a fight with his neighbor.WJZ obtained 911 transmissions from the incident."(The) second call is that the neighbor is harassing another neighbor five houses up and they hear gunshots,"...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family of murdered Israeli tourist says it's 'going to be a long journey' as third suspect pleads guilty

BALTIMORE -- A third suspect charged in the murder of an Israeli tourist who was visiting Baltimore has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.William Clinton III, 20, pleaded guilty to the murder of Efraim Gordon on Monday.Clinton is the third person who has pleaded guilty in the murder of Gordon.Gordon was visiting Baltimore for the first time in May 2021 when police say a group of people followed his vehicle, robbed and carjacked him, then shot him on the front steps of his family's home on Fords Lane in Park Heights."My children look out the window at night and ask are there...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Timothy Reynolds' family pushes back against allegations by squeegee kid's lawyers

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A representative for the family of Timothy Reynolds Tuesday pushed back against allegations made by the accused killer's attorneys. In July, Reynolds, 48, got into a confrontation with a group of squeegee kids near the Inner Harbor. Armed with a baseball bat, Reynold crossed busy Light Street to confront the boys. According to the police account, one of the boys threw a rock at his head and then as Reynold stumbled and moved away, 14-year-old Tavon Scott Jr. proceeded to shoot Reynolds five times.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man grazed by bullet walking to his car, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they are investigating two shootings that happened overnight. Just after 9 p.m. on November 13, officers in northeast Baltimore responded to a hospital after a person had walked in seeking treatment. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man with a graze...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Driver shot in West Baltimore dies of injuries, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A driver who was shot multiple times Sunday in West Baltimore has died of injuries, Baltimore police said. Around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of North Carey Street after a report of gunfire. Moments later, officers received a call about a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Early morning barricade situation in North East Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Police sent their crisis negotiation and tactical teams to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane Monday morning, authorities say.Officers responded to the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane for reports of gunfire, the suspect then barricaded inside of a home, police say. SWAT and Crisis Negotiators units are on scene. The following roads have been blocked off for public safety:3800 and 3700 blocks of Sinclair LaneIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Chesterfield AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Eastmont AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Coleman AvenueIntersection of Sinclair Lane and Erdman AvenueWJZ has a crew on the scene; this story will be updated as we learn more information. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Suspect In Custody For Fatal Stabbing In Upper Marlboro

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a recent fatal stabbing. The suspect is 24-year-old Joshua Molette Anderson of Upper Marlboro. He’s charged with the murder of 34-year-old Ian Persaud of Upper Marlboro. On October 30, 2022, at...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man admits himself to Baltimore hospital after being shot early Monday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man who was shot admitted himself to a hospital early Monday, Baltimore police said. Around 1 a.m., officers were called to the hospital where they found the 42-year-old victim. His injuries were described as not life-threatening. Detectives later determined that the man was shot in...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot and killed inside car in East Baltimore, police say

A man was shot and killed inside a car Tuesday in East Baltimore's Berea section, city police said. Just before 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of East Hoffman Street after a report of a shooting. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police arrest 2 teens, man in armed carjacking in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Two teenagers and one young man were arrested Friday in connection with an armed carjacking in Glen Burnie. Anne Arundel County police said three adults were entering their apartment building on Hancock Lane when a suspect approached them, showed a handgun and demanded the keys to their vehicle. The victims complied and the suspect drove away in the vehicle -- a 2017 Toyota Camry.
GLEN BURNIE, MD

