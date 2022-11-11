BALTIMORE -- A third suspect charged in the murder of an Israeli tourist who was visiting Baltimore has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.William Clinton III, 20, pleaded guilty to the murder of Efraim Gordon on Monday.Clinton is the third person who has pleaded guilty in the murder of Gordon.Gordon was visiting Baltimore for the first time in May 2021 when police say a group of people followed his vehicle, robbed and carjacked him, then shot him on the front steps of his family's home on Fords Lane in Park Heights."My children look out the window at night and ask are there...

