The Ring Magazine
Raymond Muratalla, Emiliano Vargas notch KO victories on Alimkhanuly-Bently undercard
Raymond Muratalla on the scale during the weigh in ahead of his lightweight fight with Miguel Contreras at Palms Casino Resort on November 11, 2022 in Las Vegas. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images. 12. Nov. Lightweights Raymond Muratalla and Emiliano Vargas advanced their young careers on...
Casper Ruud clinches semifinal berth at Nitto ATP Finals
Norway’s Casper Ruud outlasted American Taylor Fritz 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (6) in round-robin action at the Nitto ATP Finals on
Press release: Steve Spark defeats Montana Love via controversial DQ
Controversy reigned in Cleveland, Ohio as junior welterweight up-and-comer Montana Love was disqualified after Steve Spark was lifted over the ropes in a clinch in the sixth round of their scheduled 12-round main event on Saturday. The fight was building into a cracker through six rounds, with drama in the...
