Striking Post-Gazette workers say paper management has terminated their healthcare benefits
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh announced that the Post-Gazette has terminated healthcare coverage for its striking newsroom workers. The strike began last month. RELATED STORIES:Pittsburgh Post-Gazette newsroom workers go on strikeAmid strike, some Pittsburgh Post-Gazette workers quit unionPittsburgh Post-Gazette, Butler Eagle granted preliminary injunctionFundraiser held for striking Post-Gazette workersWithout Post-Gazette, Scott Township leaders say they can't follow advertising lawsWorkers had learned on Saturday night that their coverage was inactive and then on Monday received notice of eligibility for COBRA coverage. Workers said they've gone five years without a contract and endured cuts to pay and vacation time, and now healthcare coverage.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Account overdue: Frustration mounts among some who have been banking on a land bank — for 8 years
The Pittsburgh Land Bank is listed in property records as owning one property, this vacant lot at 243 Meadow St. in Larimer, as photographed on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (Photo by Stephanie Strasburg/PublicSource) The Pittsburgh Land Bank has $10 million allocated to it … and one property listed in its...
wtae.com
Light of Life Rescue Mission upping outreach to people experiencing homelessness
PITTSBURGH — As the city of Pittsburgh isworking to disperse homeless encampments around town, a local rescue mission is upping its outreach efforts to help people find places to go. Meantime a new shelter is being prepared to open in the coming days. “If you've driven around Pittsburgh, you...
First 'Pittsburgh Mom-Owned Market' taking place in Squirrel Hill
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you're looking to get some holiday shopping done and help local small businesses today, there's a great opportunity here in Pittsburgh. It's the first "Pittsburgh Mom-Owned Market." More than two dozen moms are joining forces and setting up shop at MomsWork, a non-profit that supports working moms. Everything from a bread baker to glass art, and other arts and crafts will be part of the market. Also, because it's moms running the show, childcare will also be available so you can shop. It's open to anyone and lasts until 2 p.m. Learn more about the Mom-Owned Market at this link!
Pittsburgh Career Institute set to close at end of the month
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Career Institute is set to close at the end of the month.Once the president of the institute made the announcement on Thursday, closing procedures went into effect immediately.Back in August, the U.S. Department of Education decertified the school's accreditor, which meant PCI had to immediately cease enrollment of new students.The school said it worked tirelessly to secure new opportunities that would allow it to continue operations, but based on Thursday's announcement those efforts fell flat.Now the school is closing and will soon enter a "teach-out," which will allow some students to complete their programs before the official closure date. Others may have to transfer to complete their programs.Pittsburgh Career Institute released a statement, saying: "We are committed to delivering our promise to provide students with the knowledge and skills needed to pursue success in their chosen careers. Career services, academic support and financial aid will continue to be available on campus throughout the teach-out period."The last day is scheduled for Nov. 23. Representatives from the school will stay on until Dec. 31 to assist students with their needs.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Why This Pittsburgh-Area School Made Time Magazine’s List of Best Inventions for 2022
On Time Magazine’s list of the 200 best inventions of 2022 are a chaperone robot that acts as a companion to the elderly, the world’s strongest electric tugboat — and the Ehrman Crest Elementary and Middle School in Cranberry. Part of the Seneca Valley School District, the...
Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank giving Thanksgiving turkeys to local families
PITTSBURGH — The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank officially started its giveaway of Thanksgiving turkeys Sunday. Turkeys were given out at the Pittsburgh King School in the city’s North Side neighborhood. More than 250 turkeys were given away in the first day. A representative from the food bank...
11 Investigates: Programs to help troubled kids turn down millions in pandemic relief funding
PITTSBURGH — They are children “at risk”; often neglected or even delinquent in special educational programs struggling to give them a brighter future. So why would so many of those programs in our area turn down thousands of dollars in state funding?. In a surprising investigation, reporter...
Activist Leon Ford hosts panel at Heinz History Center
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's been 10 years since Leon Ford was shot by police on the way to his grandmother's house after being misidentified by officers.The incident left him to spend the rest of his life in a wheelchair. On the anniversary of this life-altering shooting, there was a celebration of survival at the Heinz History Center on Friday, with more than 150 people in attendance."I woke up with a strong sense of gratitude and love. I feel like 10 years ago was one of the worst moments of my life, and it's transformed," Ford told KDKA.A lot has happened...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Local Episcopal churches help eliminate $1.68 million in medical debt
Two episcopal parishes in Washington County teamed up to help eliminate $1.68 million in medical debt in western Pennsylvania and beyond. Both St. David’s Episcopal Church in Peters Township and St. Thomas in Canonsburg worked through the nonprofit RIP Medical Debt. The organization’s website allows for groups to set up a GoFundMe-style campaign for their region.
Pittsburgh medical marijuana firm raises nearly $18 million in outside investment
PITTSBURGH — East Liberty-based Maitri Holdings LLC, a medical marijuana company, has raised nearly $18 million in outside investment, according to public SEC documents. Corinne Ogrodnik, managing director and a co-founder of Maitri, said the company was not at liberty to discuss specific plans for the funds or name the investors behind the raise but added that “Maitri’s future is bright” in a statement. Ogrodnik founded Maitri with COO Joe Vesely in 2016.
A little can go a long way: Pittsburgh Community Food Bank hosts turkey distribution
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is jumping on its Thanksgiving distribution early this year. You don't need us to tell you that grocery prices are high at the moment and with Thanksgiving just around the corner, folks around the country and in Pittsburgh are in need. That's why the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank hosted a turkey distribution at the Pittsburgh King School on the North Side. The distribution took place from 10 a.m. until noon and the food bank said they had 250 turkeys to give out as well as all the fixings. The need is great in the area and folks need a hand putting food on their table both now and for the holidays. Sign-ups were not required but the distribution was first come, first serve. They are also asking those who have the means to help them out this Thanksgiving, saying a contribution to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank or your local food bank can go a long way. You can also donate to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund at this link.
More residents are moving into Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's been a big increase in the number of people living in Downtown Pittsburgh.The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership's new report shows more than 21,000 residents, a 43% increase since 2017.The group said some of the historic Downtown buildings are no longer viable options for offices, so programs to convert them to residential buildings are welcome tools.The group said if the area wants to see more businesses move in, the development of new residential units must accelerate.
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Budget Hotels in Pittsburgh
When it comes to staying in Pittsburgh, budget hotels are a great way to save money without compromising on comfort or amenities. Some of these Hotels in Pittsburgh even have gyms and on-site restaurants. Many offer excellent customer service as well. Budget hotels in Pittsburgh are located near the airport and close to popular areas, so you can easily access them from your destination.
Hill District nonprofit buys URA property for affordable housing, retail project
Pittsburgh’s Urban Redevelopment Authority on Thursday agreed to sell a Hill District property to Amani Christian Community Development Corp., which will use the site to create retail space and affordable housing. The Hill District-based nonprofit bought the property on Centre Avenue for $27,300 plus costs. Plans call for an...
butlerradio.com
Penn Theater In The Process Of Being Sold
The Penn Theater is one small step away from being sold. The City of Butler Redevelopment Authority approved the sale to Butler native Bryan Frenchak at their Thursday afternoon meeting. The sale price of $65,000 will go directly to the Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation which provided $250,000 to the...
Walmart closes Waterworks location one day sooner than planned
PITTSBURGH — Two weeks before Black Friday, Nov. 11 was supposed to be the last Friday in business for the Walmart at the Waterworks Mall on Freeport Road, but when customers arrived Friday morning, the doors were locked. One by one, customers walked up to the door Friday morning...
asumag.com
University of Pittsburgh begins construction on 20-megawatt solar farm
A 20-megawatt solar farm in Pittsburgh will supply electricity to the University of Pittsburgh for the next two decades. The solar farm is being built on 68 acres and will have about 55,000 solar panels. It is expected to be one of the largest solar installations in Western Pennsylvania, the university says in a news release.
macaronikid.com
2022 Guide to Downtown Pittsburgh's Holiday Season
NOV. 18 - DEC. 23, 2022. Wednesday - Friday: Noon - 3 p.m. & 4 - 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18: Noon - 3 p.m. & 4 - 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19: Noon - 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25: Noon - 8 p.m. Visit with either a Black or...
Pittsburgh leads national Light To Unite for Purple Heart’s 240th anniversary
As the sun set on Veterans Day, the land of the red, white and blue turned purple. Starting in Pittsburgh at the Koppers Building and followed by New York’s One World Trade Center, reddish-blue illumination glowed across the United States for Light To Unite, an initiative to honor the 240th anniversary of the Purple Heart, the military’s oldest service award.
