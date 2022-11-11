Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather’s huge weight disadvantage makes no difference
Floyd Mayweather is out-weighed by over twenty pounds by his YouTuber opponent Deji as the pair ready to battle on Sunday. But that disadvantage in Dubai won’t make the slightest difference to the result. If Floyd Mayweather wants to knock Deji out, he will. If Floyd Mayweather wants Deji...
Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops Deji in the sixth round (Video)
Floyd Mayweather Jr. stops YouTube sensation Deji via sixth round TKO on DAZN PPV. It was yet another global event as boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0) faced Deji at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. This is the latest stop in the Mayweather exhibition tour as he continues to make these fights at locations where they may not have had the opportunity to see him fight while he was an active fighter. As expected, Mayweather pulled out the victory via a TKO stoppage in the sixth round against Deji.
SkySports
Floyd Mayweather's exhibition with Youtuber Deji ends by stoppage inside six rounds
Floyd Mayweather ended his exhibition with Youtube personality Deji by stoppage. How Mayweather, one of the modern greats in world boxing, 'The Best Ever' by his own estimation, ended up in the same ring as Youtube personality Deji is something of a mystery. That they did not belong in the...
Boxing Scene
Mayweather Fires Back at Jake Paul: I'm Nearly 50 - Of Course He Wants To FIght Me!
Former five division champion Floyd Mayweather has fired back at the recent challenge from Youtube star turned boxer Jake Paul. Mayweather retired from the sport in 2017, when he stopped UFC superstar Conor McGregor in ten rounds. Mayweather walked away with a perfect record of 50-0. Since retiring, Mayweather has...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder ‘got dropped’ by 398lb opponent, and footage exists
Deontay Wilder may have been down even earlier than when facing Harry Sconiers. However, the footage in existence is debatable. World Boxing News uncovers more from the early career of Wilder after a questionable slip against Dustin Nichols. The former WBC heavyweight champion sees another video of a possible knockdown...
Boxing Scene
Crawford Fires Back At Critics: “I Haven't Seen Anybody Jumping To Fight Terence Crawford”
When is it enough? An open-ended question Terence Crawford often finds himself asking the boxing community. Throughout the entirety of the newly turned 35-year-old’s career, he’s made it look incredibly easy in the squared circle. But despite nabbing world titles in three separate weight divisions, including an undisputed run at 140 pounds, the current welterweight WBO belt holder repeatedly finds himself under immense scrutiny.
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in video
Watch Mayweather vs. Deji weigh-in video to Floyd Mayweather and Deji Olatunji hit the scales Saturday morning. In the main event, Mayweather and social media influencer Deji will square off in a catchweight contest of 175 pounds. Floyd Mayweather will compete in his fifth exhibition since retiring from boxing. It’s...
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya identifies key reason for Alex Pereira loss at UFC 281: ‘I was compromised’
A contemplative Israel Adesanya appeared at the UFC 281 post-fight press conference following his shocking fifth round TKO loss to Alex Pereira (watch the highlights here). Normally these press conferences are limited to those who won their fights, but “The Last Stylebender” made it a point to show up and speak to the media.
MMA Fighting
Alex Pereira stuns Israel Adesanya with fifth-round standing knockout to win title in UFC 281 main event
In just his fourth fight in the UFC, Alex Pereira is the new middleweight champion after he vanquished longtime rival Israel Adesanya with a stunning fifth-round knockout. Just when it looked like Pereira was staring down a loss, he decided to leave everything in the cage and he came after Adesanya with everything left in his arsenal. A left hook staggered Adesanya and that spelled the beginning of the end as Pereira just unloaded a barrage of punches in succession.
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather clowns Deji in ridiculous exhibition bout
The Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji exhibition will go down as the least serious of the all-time boxing great’s post-career lark. Mayweather spent eight rounds clowning the social influencer turned boxer, just as concerned with entertaining the audience as beating his opponent at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. There were ring card girl impressions, between-round pad sessions and even a pirouette as the 45-year-old Mayweather toyed with his food. As the bout was an exhibition, no winner was declared.
Ryan Spann reveals fight week illness ahead of 'bittersweet' knockout of Dominick Reyes at UFC 281
NEW YORK – The UFC light heavyweight division has a new contender ready to knock on the No. 1 contender’s door. Ryan Spann impressed on the prelims of UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden by knocking out former title challenger Dominick Reyes in the first round. It was a brutal finish that will shine on Spann’s highlight reel, but the moment was tainted by a weight miss by less than a pound, and other issues going on at home.
The Ring Magazine
Julio Cesar Martinez to defend flyweight belt against Samuel Carmona on December 3
Julio Cesar Martinez (left) overwhelmed Moises Calleros. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing. Martinez, the Ring Magazine No. 1 ranked flyweight, will now defend his WBC world flyweight title against Samuel Carmona at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, Matchroom Boxing announced Saturday night. The 12-round bout will precede the main event bout between Ring Magazine junior bantamweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez.
Pros react after Alex Pereira stops Israel Adesanya at UFC 281
Tonight’s UFC 281 event was headlined by a middleweight title fight featuring Israel Adesanya taking on Alex Pereira. Adesanya (23-2 MMA) and Pereira (7-1 MMA) of course had a highly publicized history, with ‘Poatan’ defeating ‘Stylebender’ on two occasions under the Glory kickboxing banner. Israel...
BBC
Ricky Hatton and Natasha Jonas combine to headline experimental night of fights in Manchester
Two 'shows', one ring, two very different headliners - it was not your average fight night in Manchester on Saturday. A world-title unification fight between Natasha Jones and Marie-Eve Dicaire, both at the peak of their powers, was billed as the main event. But the last fight was an exhibition...
SkySports
Natasha Jonas defeats Marie-Eve Dicaire to unify the IBF, WBC and WBO super-welterweight world titles
Natasha Jonas defeated Marie-Eve Dicaire at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday to unify the IBF, WBC and WBO super-welterweight world titles. Jonas is one of the most remarkable stories in British boxing this year. At the start of 2022 she was in danger of drifting out of contention. In the months leading up to this fight she unified both the WBC and WBO super-welterweight world titles, three divisions above her natural weight.
worldboxingnews.net
Tommy Fury faces tougher ‘WBC champion’ after weigh-in farce
Tommy Fury faces a sterner test on Sunday after a weigh-in contract farce saw a clash with also-ran Paul Bamba fall apart. An unprofessional situation arose where one boxer knew the stipulated weight limit, and the other didn’t. It meant Fury came in seven pounds over. It seems everyone...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Zhang Weili submits Carla Esparza to reclaim women’s strawweight title | UFC 281
Zhang Weili reclaimed UFC gold last night (Sat., Nov. 12, 2022) at UFC 281 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City, when “Magnum” stopped UFC women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza with an decisive second-round submission (rear-naked choke). LIVE! Watch UFC 281...
The Ring Magazine
Raymond Muratalla, Emiliano Vargas notch KO victories on Alimkhanuly-Bently undercard
Raymond Muratalla on the scale during the weigh in ahead of his lightweight fight with Miguel Contreras at Palms Casino Resort on November 11, 2022 in Las Vegas. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images. 12. Nov. Lightweights Raymond Muratalla and Emiliano Vargas advanced their young careers on...
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather believes Pacquiao’s Marquez KO ends best boxer row
Floyd Mayweather is in no doubt about who is the better boxer after pointing to a spectacular Manny Pacquiao knockout. Mayweather used a Juan Manuel Marquez thunderbolt punch inflicted on his career rival when arguing his case regarding his all-time place in boxing. Covering the fact he wasn’t considered the...
Boxing Scene
Joyce Trainer Points to Pressure, Body Shots as Key Against Usyk
The trainer of heavyweight contender Joe Joyce thinks the key to defeating Oleksandr Usyk was revealed in his last fight. Ismael Salas, the respected trainer who has been working with London’s Joyce for the past five years, said he was struck by how Usyk responded to Joshua’s body shots during their 12-round heavyweight unification rematch in August in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Although Usyk would go on to win on points to retain his WBO, WBA, IBO and IBF titles, Salas said Usyk had enough shaky moments to convince him that Joyce would have his way with the skilled Ukrainian.
