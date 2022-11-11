Read full article on original website
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Westword
Top Broncos Tweets About Firing Nathaniel Hackett After Titans Disaster
The Denver Broncos' 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans on November 13 was numbingly familiar. Once again, the players got out to an early lead. Once again, they gave it up. Once again, they had numerous opportunities to get back in the game. Once again, they failed — slowly and agonizingly. And once again, fans on Twitter were left to figure out who was most to blame.
Bills' Josh Allen post-Vikings: 'Losing sucks'
As one would expect, the Buffalo Bills were dejected after their Week 10 loss. In last year’s playoffs, the Bills (6-3) lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in a game some called the best in NFL history. People were saying similar things about Sunday’s contest against the Minnesota Vikings (8-1)… which ended as another Buffalo loss, this time a 33-30 final.
Look: Patrick Peterson Hinting At Another Kirk Cousins Video
Kirk Cousins showed off his abs and limited dance moves when celebrating shirtless on the Minnesota Vikings' team plane last weekend. In Week 10, the Vikings improved to 8-1 with an epic 33-30 overtime win over Buffalo Bills. Could the quarterback go even bigger after their biggest victory of the season?
The Minnesota Vikings Are Super Bowl Contenders
If you weren’t a believer at 4-1, 5-1, 6-1, or 7-1, it’s time to realize the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings are bonafide Super Bowl contenders. The Vikings downed the Buffalo Bills — the NFL’s odds-on favorite to win Super Bowl LVII — in the Bills house by a score of 33-30. The game was an absolute crazy-train event, unlike any from the annals of Vikings regular season history.
WIVB
Bills fans weather a rollercoaster game against the Minnesota Vikings
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sunday’s Bills game against the Minnesota Vikings was a game Bills Mafia won’t soon forget. Fans we caught up with after the game was experiencing a wide range of emotions. Many were disappointed and others optimistic about the future. Bills fans held...
FOX Sports
Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games...
FOX Sports
McCoy leads Cards past Rams 27-17; Cooper Kupp injured
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Colt McCoy passed for 238 yards in his first start of the season, James Conner rushed for two touchdowns and the Arizona Cardinals hung on for a 27-17 victory Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams, who lost Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp to a possibly serious ankle injury.
numberfire.com
Jerry Jeudy (ankle) considered day-to-day for Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is considered day-to-day with an ankle injury, per head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Jeudy suffered what is being described as a "minor" ankle injury on Sunday. If he winds up having to sit out Week 11 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, the Broncos will turn to Kendall Hinton as their No. 2 receiver. "His ability to step up and step in today was amazing," Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said about Hinton after Sunday's game. "I have all the confidence in the world in him. He's a world-class athlete too."
