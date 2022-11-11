ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Westword

Top Broncos Tweets About Firing Nathaniel Hackett After Titans Disaster

The Denver Broncos' 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans on November 13 was numbingly familiar. Once again, the players got out to an early lead. Once again, they gave it up. Once again, they had numerous opportunities to get back in the game. Once again, they failed — slowly and agonizingly. And once again, fans on Twitter were left to figure out who was most to blame.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills' Josh Allen post-Vikings: 'Losing sucks'

As one would expect, the Buffalo Bills were dejected after their Week 10 loss. In last year’s playoffs, the Bills (6-3) lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in a game some called the best in NFL history. People were saying similar things about Sunday’s contest against the Minnesota Vikings (8-1)… which ended as another Buffalo loss, this time a 33-30 final.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Minnesota Vikings Are Super Bowl Contenders

If you weren’t a believer at 4-1, 5-1, 6-1, or 7-1, it’s time to realize the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings are bonafide Super Bowl contenders. The Vikings downed the Buffalo Bills — the NFL’s odds-on favorite to win Super Bowl LVII — in the Bills house by a score of 33-30. The game was an absolute crazy-train event, unlike any from the annals of Vikings regular season history.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

McCoy leads Cards past Rams 27-17; Cooper Kupp injured

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Colt McCoy passed for 238 yards in his first start of the season, James Conner rushed for two touchdowns and the Arizona Cardinals hung on for a 27-17 victory Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams, who lost Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp to a possibly serious ankle injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jerry Jeudy (ankle) considered day-to-day for Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is considered day-to-day with an ankle injury, per head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Jeudy suffered what is being described as a "minor" ankle injury on Sunday. If he winds up having to sit out Week 11 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, the Broncos will turn to Kendall Hinton as their No. 2 receiver. "His ability to step up and step in today was amazing," Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said about Hinton after Sunday's game. "I have all the confidence in the world in him. He's a world-class athlete too."
DENVER, CO

