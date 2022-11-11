ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Last Words Were Heartbreaking—Here’s the Final Person She Spoke to Before she Died

It’s been over 20 years since her death, yet many are still curious to know what Princess Diana‘s last words were. The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997 after sustaining fatal injuries in a car crash. According to reports at the time, Diana uttered her final words right after she was pulled from the wreckage of the crash, which occurred when Diana and her then-boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, were being pursued by paparazzi in their vehicle in Paris, France. Diana’s driver, Henri Paul, was reportedly speeding and lost control of the car, which caused the vehicle to collide with a...
womansday.com

Prince Harry Says He Has "No Idea Why" People Call Him "Harry" Instead of His Real Name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. In case you weren't already aware, Prince Harry's real name is not, in fact, Harry. It's Henry. Or more specifically, "Henry Charles Albert David," a truly endless string of first names, none of which are Harry. So...why do people call him that? He has no idea.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

King Charles Reportedly Made a Surprising Decision About His Living Arrangements & It's Proof That He's a Modern King

In his new position as reigning monarch of the U.K., King Charles III may be getting ready to change things up. According to a source at the Daily Mail, the royal has reportedly decided not to move to Buckingham Palace, a move that was previously reported as fact given the residence’s title as the monarch’s official home. Per the source, the palace will become the King’s “operational headquarters” as he continues to live with Queen Consort Camilla in Clarence House, their official residence since 2003. For Charles, not wanting to move stems from the palace’s sheer abundance. “I know he is...
People

Queen Camilla's Coronation Crown: See Her Options — and Why a Tiara or Diadem Won't Do

While Buckingham Palace have confirmed that Camilla will be crowned at next year’s coronation ceremony, the debate continues over exactly which crown she will use The search is on for a crown for Queen Camilla. When Camilla is crowned alongside King Charles at his coronation on May 6, 2023, she needs a suitable headpiece — but which one the couple will choose is very much up for debate. As the controversy around the provenance of the famous Koh-i-Nûr diamond — the centerpiece of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother's crown...
Women's Health

Meghan Markle Has Reportedly 'Put Out Request' For Kate Middleton To Be On Her Podcast

Meghan Markle has hosted a ton of celebrity guests on her critically acclaimed podcast, Archetypes. But apparently there's one person still on her wish-list: Kate Middleton. Duchess Meghan asked Princess Kate if she'd like to appear on the podcast during her recent trip to the United Kingdom. Meghan Markle has...
Daily Mail

'No royals' will move into Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future while King Charles 'will only use Buckingham Palace as an office during five-year £369m renovation'

Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace are set to stay empty for the foreseeable future with King Charles III opting to keep Clarence House as his permanent residence. The monarch will reportedly not live in Buckingham Palace for up to five years and will instead wait for the completion of the site's £370m renovation in 2027.
SheKnows

King Charles III Reportedly Had a Longtime Crush on This Iconic Star — & Tried to Get to ‘Know Her’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Though the world knew King Charles III would succeed Queen Elizabeth II as the U.K.’s next monarch and leader of the royal family for decades, intimate details about him are few and far between. Royal author and insider Christopher Andersen, however, is changing that. In his new book out Nov 8, titled The King: The Life of Charles III, readers will get to know more about the King’s personality and personal life – including his celebrity crush! As it turns out,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy