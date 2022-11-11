Read full article on original website
Women's Health
Prince Harry Is Traveling to England Over The Holidays To Explain His 'Intent' In Writing His Memoir 'Spare'
Prince Harry is reportedly traveling to England over the holidays to explain his "intent" in writing Spare to the royal family. Harry may fly to the United Kingdom to promote his memoir in early 2023. One insider told the outlet that the royals were “completely caught by surprise” by the...
Princess Diana’s Last Words Were Heartbreaking—Here’s the Final Person She Spoke to Before she Died
It’s been over 20 years since her death, yet many are still curious to know what Princess Diana‘s last words were. The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997 after sustaining fatal injuries in a car crash. According to reports at the time, Diana uttered her final words right after she was pulled from the wreckage of the crash, which occurred when Diana and her then-boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, were being pursued by paparazzi in their vehicle in Paris, France. Diana’s driver, Henri Paul, was reportedly speeding and lost control of the car, which caused the vehicle to collide with a...
Buckingham Palace Concerned Prince Harry 'Sexed Up' Memoir With Juicy Revelations Following Subpar First Draft
As the January release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir approaches, a source revealed the Duke of Sussex has been "revisiting" the book frequently to tweak several sections, leading to concerns he may be adding new, juicy revelations into the highly anticipated tell-all after publishers were less than impressed with the first draft.
Elle
Kate Middleton Just Switched Up Her Signature Hair Look For Something A Little More Millennial
If there's one person in the entire world that can influence any sorta beauty trend, it's Kate Middleton – she is the Princess of Wales, after all. And to prove just that, her highness wore a nostalgic noughties hairstyle during her official royal visit to Scarborough alongside husband, Prince William.
womansday.com
Prince Harry Says He Has "No Idea Why" People Call Him "Harry" Instead of His Real Name
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. In case you weren't already aware, Prince Harry's real name is not, in fact, Harry. It's Henry. Or more specifically, "Henry Charles Albert David," a truly endless string of first names, none of which are Harry. So...why do people call him that? He has no idea.
epicstream.com
Princess Beatrice Snubbed King Charles? Prince Andrew’s Daughter Reportedly Rules Herself Out of a Top Royal Role
Princess Beatrice has reportedly vacated a significant role under King Charles' reign. Prince Andrew's eldest daughter was promoted to be among the Counsellors of State, but a royal expert claimed that she had already ruled herself out of undertaking the role. Princess Beatrice Snubbed King Charles By Ditching This Royal...
Why Kate Middleton and Prince William Are ‘No Longer Joined at the Hip,’ According to Body Language Expert
Kate Middleton and Prince William are “no longer joined at the hip” - here’s what their body language says about their relationship, according to an expert.
King Charles Reportedly Made a Surprising Decision About His Living Arrangements & It's Proof That He's a Modern King
In his new position as reigning monarch of the U.K., King Charles III may be getting ready to change things up. According to a source at the Daily Mail, the royal has reportedly decided not to move to Buckingham Palace, a move that was previously reported as fact given the residence’s title as the monarch’s official home. Per the source, the palace will become the King’s “operational headquarters” as he continues to live with Queen Consort Camilla in Clarence House, their official residence since 2003. For Charles, not wanting to move stems from the palace’s sheer abundance. “I know he is...
Prince Andrew ‘broke down in tears after Charles told him he’d never return to royal duties in intense private meeting’
PRINCE Andrew broke down in tears when the King told him he would never return to Royal duties, it has been reported. The disgraced Duke of York was “totally blindsided” in the tense face-to-face meeting with his brother, who said he must accept his role in public life is over, it was claimed.
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: BANNED From Charles' Coronation Because of Harry's Memoir?!
King Charles III became the UK’s reigning monarch immediately upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. But Charles’ coronation won’t take place until May of 2023 — and of course, the event is already a source of major controversy. Most of said controversy centers...
Meghan Markle ‘Will Never Forget’ Being Told 3 Words Backstage on ‘Deal or No Deal’
Meghan Markle recalled being a briefcase girl on 'Deal or No Deal' after seeing the game show on TV while 'flipping through the channels.'
Queen Camilla's Coronation Crown: See Her Options — and Why a Tiara or Diadem Won't Do
While Buckingham Palace have confirmed that Camilla will be crowned at next year’s coronation ceremony, the debate continues over exactly which crown she will use The search is on for a crown for Queen Camilla. When Camilla is crowned alongside King Charles at his coronation on May 6, 2023, she needs a suitable headpiece — but which one the couple will choose is very much up for debate. As the controversy around the provenance of the famous Koh-i-Nûr diamond — the centerpiece of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother's crown...
Women's Health
Meghan Markle Has Reportedly 'Put Out Request' For Kate Middleton To Be On Her Podcast
Meghan Markle has hosted a ton of celebrity guests on her critically acclaimed podcast, Archetypes. But apparently there's one person still on her wish-list: Kate Middleton. Duchess Meghan asked Princess Kate if she'd like to appear on the podcast during her recent trip to the United Kingdom. Meghan Markle has...
Would Prince Harry Become Regent if Prince William and King Charles Died?
Under the current system, if the king and Prince of Wales died before Prince George reached the age of 18, a regency would be called for.
epicstream.com
Prince William, Kate Middleton Angered Princess Anne by Doing Selfies in Scarborough? Prince and Princess Wales Break Protocol, Expert Claims
Prince William and Kate Middleton may have angered Princess Anne. A royal expert claimed that the Princess Royal disapproved of breaking protocols which the Prince and Princess of Wales did during a visit to Scarborough. Prince William And Kate Middleton' Risk The Wrath' Of Princess Anne?. The Prince and Princess...
'No royals' will move into Windsor Castle for the foreseeable future while King Charles 'will only use Buckingham Palace as an office during five-year £369m renovation'
Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace are set to stay empty for the foreseeable future with King Charles III opting to keep Clarence House as his permanent residence. The monarch will reportedly not live in Buckingham Palace for up to five years and will instead wait for the completion of the site's £370m renovation in 2027.
epicstream.com
King Charles Getting Rid of Queen Elizabeth’s Best-Performing Racehorses? Prince William’s Father Is Reportedly Selling His Grandmother’s Stud
Queen Elizabeth loved horses, but the new king seemed to not share the same passion, according to a report. King Charles will uphold what his mother had, but not exactly the way the late Queen did. King Charles Is Selling His Mother's Best Racehorses. The new monarch is reportedly selling...
King Charles III Reportedly Had a Longtime Crush on This Iconic Star — & Tried to Get to ‘Know Her’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Though the world knew King Charles III would succeed Queen Elizabeth II as the U.K.’s next monarch and leader of the royal family for decades, intimate details about him are few and far between. Royal author and insider Christopher Andersen, however, is changing that. In his new book out Nov 8, titled The King: The Life of Charles III, readers will get to know more about the King’s personality and personal life – including his celebrity crush! As it turns out,...
suggest.com
Prince William And Kate Middleton Reportedly Want To Break The Cycle Of ‘Heir And Spare’ With Their Own Children
Even though Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children are still very young, it looks like the Prince and Princess of Wales are already thinking about the royal roles they will eventually play—and how they’ll avoid the infamous “heir and the spare” dynamic that has plagued previous generations of royals.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘Don’t Have Anything to Offer’ When It Comes to Content, Says Royal Commentator
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making a new life for themselves after stepping away from royal life. One commentator doesn't believe the duke and duchess have much to offer.
