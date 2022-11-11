Read full article on original website
Ohio state school board could vote on anti-LGBTQ resolution on Tuesday
The full Ohio State Board of Education could vote on a resolution on Tuesday that would push back on a Biden administration anti-discrimination policy. The board’s executive committee voted a proposed resolution out of committee on Monday that could be voted on Tuesday. This is an amended version of an earlier proposed resolution that backs Ohio anti-trans bills considered by lawmakers and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s lawsuit against the Biden Administration.
Ohio lawmakers to consider distracted driving bill in House
Ohio lawmakers are expected to hold a committee vote Tuesday on a bill that would prohibit a driver from holding their phone while behind the wheel. The bill would ban the use of an electronic wireless communication device, or EWCD, while driving and make it a primary offense — allowing law enforcement to pull a driver over if they observe the device in the driver’s hand.
Public defender's office says swatting bill can lead to 'coercive atmosphere'
The state public defender’s office is opposing a bill that would increase penalties for people who call in a fake emergency to law enforcement in hopes of causing a large response from first responders, also known as “swatting.”. The bill, HB462, which received another hearing Tuesday in the...
WYSO Daily News Update: November 14, 2022
Your WYSO Daily News Update for November 14, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. Ohio district map after the election: Ohio Republicans were able to build on their supermajority in the House and Senate in this year’s election which was run using unconstitutional district maps. Statehouse News Bureau correspondent Andy Chow reports.
Researchers find bans on menthol cigarettes sales can lead to higher tobacco quit rates
As Columbus contemplates becoming the first city in Ohio to ban the sale of menthol cigarettes, data is starting to come in from areas that have implemented similar bans. That includes the entire county of Canada, where researchers are finding a reduction in smoking they said would be even stronger in the United States because so many more smokers in the U.S. use menthol products than in Canada, largely the result of tobacco industry advertisements targeting Black people and young people.
Birth workers in Kansas are addressing the state's high rate of infant mortality
Kansas has one of the highest rates of infant mortality in the U.S. And for Black babies, the picture is especially dire. They're over 3 1/2 times more likely to die before their first birthday than white babies. Rose Conlon of member station KMUW and the Kansas News Service reports on what some birth workers are doing to address that.
Those with mobility issues can tour public parks on motorized all-terrain wheelchairs
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Georgia and South Dakota are the most recent states to offer motorized, all-terrain wheelchairs you can rent in public parks, according to The Washington Post. These 500-pound chairs can go over fallen trees, snow, swamps and steep inclines. Although, they can't go on some narrow trails or down stairs, they're allowing people with mobility issues to experience public parks that have long been inaccessible, free of charge.
A California animal sanctuary challenges the notion that Turkeys aren't cuddly
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. When you think of turkeys, with those sharp beaks and claws, you probably don't think of cuddles. But Gentle Barn animal sanctuary in Southern California is challenging that notion. Many birds are rescued from farms where they would have ended up on the dinner table. And at the sanctuary, they're like emotional support animals - sitting in your lap and posing for pictures. Apparently, they are cuddly.
