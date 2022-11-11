Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Twitter-Musk Timeline: Employees Reportedly Sacked for Criticizing Musk on Slack
Twitter's new owner and CEO, Elon Musk, wasted little time putting his stamp on the influential microblogging social network. Immediately after Musk bought Twitter on Oct. 27, the billionaire began making significant changes that include firing top executives and laying off half the staff. Twitter's saga with Musk was chaotic...
CNET
YouTube Will Bring Shopping Features to Shorts
YouTube is introducing shopping features to Shorts, its TikTok-like short-form video offering, the Financial Times reported Tuesday. The Alphabet-owned streaming giant is also testing a new commission for creators on the site. The move comes amid decreased ad spending and an economic downturn. YouTube's new shopping features will allow users...
CNET
Elon Musk's Twitter Meltdown Is Better Than Any Reality Show
Two weeks after Twitter found itself under new ownership, Elon Musk's new gray check mark and an "official" label finally appeared below screen names on some high-profile accounts. And so began a bright and shiny new era of verified accounts, equality for all on social media and an end, finally, to impersonators everywhere.
CNET
iOS 16.1: These iPhone Features Just Landed on Your Phone
Apple's iOS 16.1 was released in late October, about a month after iOS 16 was released. While iOS 16 came with a way to unsend messages, further lock screen customization and more, iOS 16.1 brings new features, tweaks and fixes to compatible iPhones (and iPads with iPadOS 16). Here's what's...
CNET
Amazon May Cut Up to 10,000 Jobs This Week
Amazon is the latest tech giant to plan layoffs. The e-commerce behemoth is looking to cut around 10,000 jobs, or roughly 3% of its workforce, in what would be the largest layoffs in the company's history, the New York Times reported Monday. The layoffs will primarily affect the division responsible...
This Woman Quit Her Corporate Job And Pretended To Go Work Every Day While Living With Her Parents (Suit And All)
"I was living at home, so I pretended to go to work every day. I'd put on a suit and take the bus into the city."
CNET
Amazon Gets Second Letter From ADL Over Antisemitic Documentary
The Anti-Defamation League has sent a second letter to Amazon executives regarding an antisemitic documentary available on Prime Video. In the latest letter, the ADL says Amazon has yet to add a disclaimer label to the film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America. The retail giant said it would consider doing so, according to a Nov. 6 report from The New York Times. Jonathan A. Greenblatt, CEO and national director of the ADL, noted in the letter that Amazon continues to sell items that promote hate.
CNET
QLED vs. OLED: What's the Difference and Which TV Is Better?
Two fundamentally different TV technologies, QLED and OLED, have similar names. If you're buying a new TV, you'll want to know the differences between each one. In our side-by-side reviews, OLED beats QLED, but you can save some money with QLED. Now that the 2022 holiday shopping season is here,...
CNET
Top AirPods Pro Alternative Earbuds Drop to Only $20 Pre-Black Friday
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. The Edifier TWS 330NB earbuds have been on the market since early 2021 and are frequently discounted. But rarely do they get as low as $20, which is what they're at now when you apply the code J32OX6A4 at checkout, which knocks $50 off their list price of $70. That's an excellent deal on a very good pair of cheap true-wireless earbuds. The deal ends today, Nov. 15, and appears to work for all color options.
CNET
Speed Up Your Home Wi-Fi Now: 4 Tips
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The pandemic dramatically changed our work habits. Working at home and spending more time online became the norm; in turn, this made a necessity out of fast, reliable Wi-Fi. Even now, over two years later, our home internet connections are as important as ever.
CNET
Amazon's 48 Hours of Black Friday Deals Officially Kick Off on Nov. 24
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. With less than two weeks until Black Friday officially arrives, we've already seen plans from a bunch of retailers. Amazon has been teasing early Black Friday deals on its site for a few days, and now the company has revealed more of what you can expect to find during its 48-hour shopping event. The deals will officially begin on Nov. 24, which is Thanksgiving, and continue into Nov. 25, which is Black Friday itself. While Amazon hasn't revealed the full details of what's coming, it has given us a good look at what we can expect.
Comments / 0