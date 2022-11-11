This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. With less than two weeks until Black Friday officially arrives, we've already seen plans from a bunch of retailers. Amazon has been teasing early Black Friday deals on its site for a few days, and now the company has revealed more of what you can expect to find during its 48-hour shopping event. The deals will officially begin on Nov. 24, which is Thanksgiving, and continue into Nov. 25, which is Black Friday itself. While Amazon hasn't revealed the full details of what's coming, it has given us a good look at what we can expect.

1 DAY AGO